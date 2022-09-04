Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
mltnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Edmonds’ Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday through Saturday to serve up this week’s special: Fresh Maine Lobster Tacos with a spicy mango salsa and lemon crema, served on a flour tortilla. Of course, the festival favorite Blackened Salmon Caesar...
425magazine.com
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars Named No. 4 Winery Restaurant in America by ‘USA Today’
The Lounge at DeLille Cellars, DeLille’s newest restaurant and wine experience, made its debut on USA Today’s Top 10 Winery Restaurants list, ranking No. 4 in the nation. The Lounge opened in June 2021 at the Old Redhook Brewery in Woodinville. DeLille Executive Chef Michael C. Toni has...
Another Seattle Diner Permanently Closes: 'We'll Forever Be Grateful'
'We wouldn't take back this experience for anything in the world,' the owners said in a heartfelt Instagram post.
425magazine.com
Farine Bakery & Café Opens Bellevue Location
The popularity of Redmond’s Farine Bakery & Café has led the business to expand to an eagerly anticipated second location in downtown Bellevue. It’s triple the size of its flagship bakery, and includes a heated outdoor terrace, too. Farine focuses on French- and Belgium- inspired pastries as well as fresh, premier-quality breads sold as whole loaves. Farine also has a brasserie-style menu serving breakfast and lunch.
425magazine.com
Tacoma's Iconic Windhover Farm for Sale
An iconic Tacoma estate recently went on the market for $4.9 million. Windhover Farm is the brainchild of Tacoma business magnate James Wiborg, who got his start in manufacturing. In addition to founding Western Plastics, Wiborg also is notable for serving as president of United Pacific Company and heading a Van Meter & Rogers merger that resulted in the present-day chemical distribution company Univar.
mltnews.com
Puget Sound Bird Fest coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11
Attention bird watchers: A reminder that the 2022 Puget Sound Bird Fest is coming to Edmonds Sept. 10-11. This beloved fall tradition will return in person for nature lovers throughout the Pacific Northwest with two days of speakers, guided walks, field trips, boat tours, exhibits, and educational activities for children and adults.
gigharbornow.org
Harbor Happenings: Several “lasts” coming up this week
For many, Labor Day signals the end of summer as many seasonal activities wind down and indoor events begin. This week brings several “lasts,” and a couple of firsts to mark on the calendar:. Final Summer Sounds, farmers market. Summer Sounds at Skansie wraps up the season Tuesday,...
southsoundmag.com
KettleFish Comes to Gig Harbor
Get ready to enjoy seafood the KettleFish way with the launch of a soon-to-open location at 7806 Pioneer Way in Gig Harbor. After debuting about three years ago on Kitsap Peninsula at Dyes Inlet in Old Town Silverdale, the restaurant is bringing its unique steam kettle cooking and casual seafood dining to the Harbor.
Downtown’s Pacific Place redevelopment plan to create office space falls through
In an effort to revitalize the in-person shopping experience and provide a new use to the now empty storefronts, plans were created to renovate the Pacific Place shopping center to include office space, as reported by The Seattle Times. Now though, those plans have hit a hitch as Pacific Place shopping center said the proposal is off the table.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after
For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.
q13fox.com
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
urbnlivn.com
Historic Officer’s Row residence at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton
One of five homes at Discovery Park’s Fort Lawton, 4004 Montana Cir. W was built in 1935 and housed U.S. Army senior military officers until 1973. The history-filled Colonial Revival home offers three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and unbeatable access to one of Seattle’s most treasured green spaces. Situated alongside the trees and bluffs at the 534-acre park, the home was thoughtfully renovated in 2017 without sacrificing its historic character.
lonelyplanet.com
The 8 best museums in Seattle for a rainy day
Learn about pop culture and local history at Museum of Pop Culture, one of Seattle's best museums © Chamomile Alya / Shutterstock. Seattle may be best known for its rain, coffee, grunge music and stunning skyline, but a trip to the Emerald City wouldn’t be complete without visiting its museums, where you can find everything from Jimi Hendrix’s handwritten song lyrics to vintage pinball machines.
This Is Washington's Best Chinese Restaurant
Cheapism found the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: Downtown Seattle’s ‘eruptions of ugliness’ to be dealt with in less than 45 minutes
I realize that graffiti will always be with us. But it’s always nice to see some progress. For example – I was actually encouraged by the recent graffiti on the I-90 retaining wall at Mt. Baker that says “what’s it all about?” It’s vandalism, yes, but at least it’s in cheerful colors and raises the question that we all ask ourselves from time to time.
Chronicle
Pickleball Is Exploding in Washington; What Makes It So Popular?
Boom. Clap. Whoosh. Clip. Biff. Whap. The sounds rattle around a sun-soaked concrete court next to Green Lake. The soundtrack, or perhaps drumbeat, of Seattle's summers is becoming unmistakable. More than 100 strangers have gathered on a Monday evening in late August to play one of America's fastest-growing sports: pickleball.
‘Rotten odor’ closes Discovery Park while crews repair nearby sewage plant
Some closures are coming this week to Seattle’s Discovery Park, as park officials announce repairs on infrastructure at the West Point Treatment Plant with an unfortunate side effect: the smell of rotten eggs. King County officials announced the north and south beaches will close Wednesday at 3 a.m. due...
This Washington Town Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State
Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices using data from Zillow.
wallyhood.org
OH, RATS! Public Health – Seattle & King County Survey
King County are launches a Rodent Prevention and Control Survey. The only rat I’ve ever loved is Splinter from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and I’ve had a lot of time to think about this. Labor Day weekend 4 years ago, my family moved into a Wallingford bungalow. We had finally hauled the last load from the moving vehicle and were enjoying refreshments on the porch swing when we saw them – scurrying across the power line, black as night with tails billowing behind — 2 FAT RATS?!!
myedmondsnews.com
Get revved up for Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show Sept. 11
The Edmonds Classic Car and Motorcycle Show returns Sunday, Sept. 11 with 8,000-plus spectators enjoying the 250-plus classic cars and motorcycles that fill the streets. This event, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, is for the whole family, from hardcore gearhead to the smallest child. The car show runs...
