Berlin police fatally shoot man who killed woman with ax

 4 days ago
VIENNA — (AP) — A man killed a woman with an ax in the German capital on Sunday morning before being shot dead by police, officials said.

Police said that they were called to an apartment in Berlin's Lichtenberg neighborhood shortly before 8 a.m. As they arrived, they saw a man striking a woman with an ax.

Officers shot and killed the suspect, according to a police statement. The victim died on the scene of her injuries.

As of Sunday afternoon, police were still investigating the crime. They hadn't yet released details on the identities of the suspect or the victim, nor on the motive for the attack.

