Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Louisiana Monroe matchup

Texas dominated Louisiana Monroe 52-10 in their season opener on Saturday evening.

As expected, many ups and downs were present throughout the contest. Quarterback Quinn Ewers made several nice plays but was unable to connect with his receivers deep down the field.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders led the team in receiving with six receptions for 85 yards and certainly looks to be a star in the making.

Defensively, Texas looked much improved over last season. DeMarvion Overshown and Barryn Sorrell were two primary standouts.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, while Barryn Sorrell held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Barryn Sorrell (DE): 83.5 Jaylon Guilbeau (FS): 81.3 Keondre Coburn (DL): 81.2 Ishmael Ibraheem (CB): 79.9 Moro Ojomo (DT): 79.2

Top offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 86.8 Bijan Robinson (RB): 79.8 Keilan Robinson (RB): 76.6 Roschon Johnson (RB): 70.7 Gabe Sulser (WR): 70.3

Bottom defensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 43.4 Jaylan Ford (LB): 46.5 Zac Swanson (DE): 49.5 Austin Jordan (S): 50.5 Aaron Bryant (DE): 55.0

Bottom offensive grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Davis (TE): 40.8 Quinn Ewers (QB): 51.3 Jake Majors (C): 52.7 Jaydon Blue (RB): 52.8 Cole Hutson (RG): 53.7

Pass blocking grades

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports