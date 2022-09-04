ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Report Card: PFF grades from the Louisiana Monroe matchup

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LgaSs_0hiB2f7z00

Texas dominated Louisiana Monroe 52-10 in their season opener on Saturday evening.

As expected, many ups and downs were present throughout the contest. Quarterback Quinn Ewers made several nice plays but was unable to connect with his receivers deep down the field.

Tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders led the team in receiving with six receptions for 85 yards and certainly looks to be a star in the making.

Defensively, Texas looked much improved over last season. DeMarvion Overshown and Barryn Sorrell were two primary standouts.

As far as Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades from this game, the top performer on offense was tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders, while Barryn Sorrell held that honor on the defensive side. Take a look at which Longhorns graded well, and which ones were on the wrong end of the spectrum.

Top defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPxRT_0hiB2f7z00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Barryn Sorrell (DE): 83.5
  2. Jaylon Guilbeau (FS): 81.3
  3. Keondre Coburn (DL): 81.2
  4. Ishmael Ibraheem (CB): 79.9
  5. Moro Ojomo (DT): 79.2

Top offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kttny_0hiB2f7z00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Ja’Tavion Sanders (TE): 86.8
  2. Bijan Robinson (RB): 79.8
  3. Keilan Robinson (RB): 76.6
  4. Roschon Johnson (RB): 70.7
  5. Gabe Sulser (WR): 70.3

Bottom defensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PypEV_0hiB2f7z00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Luke Brockermeyer (LB): 43.4
  2. Jaylan Ford (LB): 46.5
  3. Zac Swanson (DE): 49.5
  4. Austin Jordan (S): 50.5
  5. Aaron Bryant (DE): 55.0

Bottom offensive grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ho8f0_0hiB2f7z00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Juan Davis (TE): 40.8
  2. Quinn Ewers (QB): 51.3
  3. Jake Majors (C): 52.7
  4. Jaydon Blue (RB): 52.8
  5. Cole Hutson (RG): 53.7

Pass blocking grades

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gn457_0hiB2f7z00
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
  1. Kelvin Banks (LT): 85.8
  2. Hayden Conner (LG): 84.8
  3. Andrej Karic (LT): 80.3
  4. Christian Jones (RT): 79.6
  5. Logan Parr (OL): 78.6

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas vs. Alabama: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saturday, September 10, 2022; 11:00 a.m. CT; Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium; Austin, Texas. TV: FOX. Radio: Longhorn Radio Network (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Quan Crosby) Records: Texas 1-0, Alabama...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Austin, TX
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Austin, TX
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Longhorns
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

148K+
Followers
195K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy