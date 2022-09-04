Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
St. Augustine Amphitheatre to be run by nonprofit. What that means for the popular venue
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A big change is coming for the St. Augustine Amphitheatre, but you might not notice if you see a show. At least right away. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to transition management of the popular outdoor music venue from the county to a local nonprofit.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished
A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
residentnews.net
Excitement builds across the river as Fuller Warren Shared-Use Path nears completion
Construction on the Fuller Warren Bridge expansion and its shared-use path — as part of the improvements to the I-10/I-95 interchange — began in 2017. Six years later, work on the bridge’s pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly path is near completion and it is expected to open this fall amid much fanfare on both sides of the St. Johns River.
'It’s taken a very big toll:' Navy veteran battles months of summer heat with no A/C in North Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Navy veteran on Jacksonville’s Westside has been battling the summer heat without the help of a basic necessity here in Florida - air conditioning. With a wife and three kids, this has gone past a comfort thing. Marcell Crisp needs to get his family cooled off for their health and safety.
residentnews.net
First Lady of Florida unveils Florida Cancer Connect
Ackerman Cancer Center welcomed guests and survivors for kickoff. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of her initiative, Florida Cancer Connect, at Jacksonville’s Ackerman Cancer Center. A cancer survivor herself, declared cancer-free in February of this year, DeSantis created this initiative in partnership with the Florida Department...
News4Jax.com
A community nearly 100 years old in Jacksonville is getting a new designation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Durkeeville is the first African American community to get a historic designation. The community is just west of I-95 and includes the Myrtle Avenue area. There’s lots of history in this community. The J.P. Small baseball park in Durkeeville is significant for legends of baseball...
visitstaugustine.com
St. Augustine's Local Farmers Markets
Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.
The Jacksonville Humane Society announces cutest pet contest winner
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) held its annual Cutest Pet Contest during the month of August with Subaru of Jacksonville. Jacksonville’s Cutest Pet is Raja! The contest raised a total of $33,144 to go towards the compassionate care of the dogs and cats calling JHS a home-between-homes.
livingnewdeal.org
Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL
Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
First Coast News
13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville
13th Floor Haunted House opens to the public on Friday, September 17 and runs select nights through Halloween. This year’s includes mazes and attractions: Chop House, All Hallows Eve and Legends of the Deep. Guests will also find interactive and immersive five minute mini escape games and axe throwing.
WJHG-TV
The longest open market returns this weekend
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
News4Jax.com
Florida nonprofit hosting 2 distributions this week in Northeast Florida
Farmshare is hosting two food banks this week in Duval County and Union County. Attendees will receive fresh produce and canned goods at the drive-thru distributions. The first distribution is partnered with the Miami Marlins Foundation and Florida Blue on Wednesday, Sept. 7 from 9 a.m. until supplies last. The...
News4Jax.com
USS Orleck’s agreement to dock near Hyatt Regency Jacksonville set to expire, but permanent home far from ready
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Orleck is starting to become a downtown destination, but it might have worn out its welcome at its current spot. At the end of the month, the agreement with the city to dock near the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville expires — and the site for the permanent home for the warship museum is far from ready.
Mother of 6 about to have power shut off by JEA
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The lights are going to be turned off on potentially 73,000 JEA customers, and that's a very real possibility for a Jacksonville mother of 6 who says she simply doesn't have the money that JEA says she has to pay. Tiffany Orama is very conscious about...
Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
Fruit Cove neighbors band together to fight proposed apartment complex
FRUIT COVE, Fla. — Dawn Hutchins has lived in Fruit Cove in the northwest tip of St. Johns County for years. She and her husband like the quiet charm. "It’s old Florida, it’s beautiful," Kathryn McAvoy said. She also lives in the ara and has a small farm.
News4Jax.com
St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Graders needed for essay contest
The 2022 Middle District of Florida Jacksonville Division High School Essay Contest, sponsored in part by the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, is seeking volunteer graders. Contact Kirsten Clement at [email protected] for more information. Submissions are welcome from ninth- through 12th-grade students in Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia,...
Jacksonville woman has been dealing with bats in her apartment for more than a year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Bats have taken over a Jacksonville woman’s home. It’s now been two years and she can’t get rid of them. “I don’t feel safe in my apartment and this is just ridiculous conditions that I'm living in right now," Brianna Dearmon said.
ABC Action News
Florida CFO announces return of $32 million in unclaimed property to Floridians
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Tuesday that more than $32 million dollars worth of unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in August. Unclaimed property is considered a financial asset that has been inactive, gotten lost, or has been abandoned by its owner. Dormant bank...
