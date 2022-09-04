Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO