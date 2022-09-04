ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Former Gold Club, Henderson’s building will be demolished

A 40-year-old building that began as Henderson’s, one of the city’s first experiential restaurants, and then spent 24 years as a nightclub, is coming down. The city is reviewing a permit application for ELEV8 Demolition to demolish the closed building at 320 General Doolittle Drive north of Atlantic Boulevard in East Arlington.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

First Lady of Florida unveils Florida Cancer Connect

Ackerman Cancer Center welcomed guests and survivors for kickoff. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the launch of her initiative, Florida Cancer Connect, at Jacksonville’s Ackerman Cancer Center. A cancer survivor herself, declared cancer-free in February of this year, DeSantis created this initiative in partnership with the Florida Department...
FLORIDA STATE
visitstaugustine.com

St. Augustine's Local Farmers Markets

Roundin' up produce in St. Augustine couldn't be easier than this! Grab your partner, do-si-do, and shop while it's still in season!. You’ve left the wild west (or the old north) and decided to settle in the oldest city in the United States. Now, in addition to wrangling the children, you’re ready to purchase some of that great Florida produce, such as locally grown brussels sprouts, corn, potatoes, peaches, and strawberries.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Durkeeville (Demolished) – Jacksonville FL

Agency: Public Works Funding, Public Works Administration (PWA) Built in 1936, Durkeeville was once public housing — the second public housing project built in Florida under the federal Public Works Administration. This was listed as 239 living units, one and two story group houses, costing $1,000,000. Durkeeville was razed in September 1997.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

13th Floor Haunted House returns to Jacksonville

13th Floor Haunted House opens to the public on Friday, September 17 and runs select nights through Halloween. This year’s includes mazes and attractions: Chop House, All Hallows Eve and Legends of the Deep. Guests will also find interactive and immersive five minute mini escape games and axe throwing.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WJHG-TV

The longest open market returns this weekend

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is coming back for the final time this year. The open market stretches from Jacksonville all the way to Pensacola. The market will take place on Friday and Saturday. “It starts about 6:00 in the morning and goes to about 5:00 or 6:00...
CHIPLEY, FL
Action News Jax

Happy 904 Day Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — With the long weekend in full swing, Northeast Florida also has another reason to celebrate today, it’s 904 Day!. It’s time for Northeast Florida residents and visitors alike to celebrate all things local this Labor Day weekend, from one-of-a-kind shops and independent restaurants to attractions and destinations that contribute to Northeast Florida’s unique quality of life.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

St. Johns County commission asks for a grant to remove shrimp boat that ran aground

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla – A derelict shrimp boat has been sitting aground in Ponte Vedra Beach since June, and now county commissioners are asking for help to remove it. News4JAX told you when the commercial vessel became lodged on the shore June 15. The St. Johns County Commission voted Tuesday to apply for a $35,000 grant from Florida Fish and Wildlife to remove it.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Graders needed for essay contest

The 2022 Middle District of Florida Jacksonville Division High School Essay Contest, sponsored in part by the Jacksonville Chapter of the Federal Bar Association, is seeking volunteer graders. Contact Kirsten Clement at [email protected] for more information. Submissions are welcome from ninth- through 12th-grade students in Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

