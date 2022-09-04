ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohler, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
GREEN BAY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?

The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years

WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
PEWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans,...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'

NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
NEW BERLIN, WI
CBS 58

Gubernatorial candidates weigh in ahead of Biden visit

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both gubernatorial candidates are weighing in on President Biden visiting Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5. Biden is scheduled to speak at Labor Fest at the Summerfest grounds. Both candidates had their own take on the matter. "Biden's coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of...
MILWAUKEE, WI

