dailybadgerbulletin.com
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) – Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the US Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
How Much is Mandela Barnes Worth?
Mandela Barnes, 35, is an American politician who currently serves as the lieutenant governor of Wisconsin and is running for a Senate seat against Republican Sen. Ron Johnson. The race is very close...
Local group leads effort to demolish Lake Interchange in Milwaukee
An environmental advocacy group is leading an effort to demolish the Lake Interchange in downtown Milwaukee to clear land for development
milwaukeemag.com
Is This Building the Menomonee Valley’s Worst Neighbor?
The rebirth of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley has been, by almost any measure, a major success. But a few dilapidated old industrial eyesores remain, none more noticeable than the vacant four-story former metalwork factory at North 15th Street and West St. Paul Avenue. Much to the chagrin of its newcomer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greater Milwaukee Today
Neighbors Bar & Grille celebrates 13 years
WAUKESHA — The Neighbors Bar & Grille, S16W22255 Arcadian Ave., celebrated its 13th anniversary on Sunday of starting the business, which originally opened in September of 2009. The restaurant will also be featured on an online show called “America’s Best Restaurant” after filming takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
CBS 58
'If I can find a car, I'll be there:' Driver involved in scary crash ready to get back on track at Slinger Super Speedway
SLINGER, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slinger Super Speedway owner Todd Thelen estimates roughly 500,000 laps have been turned at "The World's Fastest Quarter Mile" since the track was repaved in 1974. During those hundreds of thousands of laps, a lot of wrecks have taken place, but not like Sunday night.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin 'ballot curing' guidance breaks law, judge says
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A judge ordered changes for Wisconsin's upcoming election Wednesday, ruling that guidance the Wisconsin Elections Commission gave clerks in 2016 breaks state law. With the November election just nine weeks away, the high-stakes ruling came down inside the Waukesha County Courthouse. Lawyers for both Democrats and Republicans,...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Berlin police K-9 dies from 'unforeseen medical emergency'
NEW BERLIN, Wis. - The New Berlin Police Department has announced the death of a K-9 officer. K-9 Askan suffered an unforeseen medical emergency and died on Sunday, Sept. 4. He was 9 years old. Askan was trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension. He began his career at just...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger FD called to Speedway following crash into fencing | By Slinger FD
September 5, 2022 – Slinger, WI – Slinger Fire Department responded Sunday evening, Sept. 4, 2022 to a report of a crash into the spectator fencing at the Slinger Speedway. A post from Slinger FD is below. On 09/04/22 at 8:28 pm, SFD was dispatched to Slinger Speedway,...
CBS 58
Gubernatorial candidates weigh in ahead of Biden visit
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Both gubernatorial candidates are weighing in on President Biden visiting Milwaukee Monday, Sept. 5. Biden is scheduled to speak at Labor Fest at the Summerfest grounds. Both candidates had their own take on the matter. "Biden's coming for Labor Day to talk about the importance of...
