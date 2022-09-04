ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Montas delivers, Judge hits 53rd as Yankees salvage finale in Tampa

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAolu_0hiB1H6S00

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Aaron Judge led off the game with his major league-leading 53rd homer and the New York Yankees stopped the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep.

Judge set a career high for homers, topping the 52 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He also doubled, singled and scored both New York runs.

"We were focused on today," Judge said. "We really didn't focus on the past two days, and I think that's what helped us go out there and get this one today."

Frankie Montas (5-11) allowed one hit over five shutout innings as the AL East-leading Yankees increased their lead to five games over Tampa Bay. The Rays trailed by 15 1/2 games on July 10.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who watched the final half of the game after being ejected, greeted players outside the clubhouse entrance after the important victory.

"It's way more nerve-wrecking up here," Boone said. "My pacemaker was kicking into overdrive."

Down 2-0, Tampa Bay tried to rally in the ninth against Clay Holmes, the fourth Yankees reliever. David Peralta led off with his second double of the game and scored on a one-out single by pinch-hitter Francisco Mejia.

Jonathan Aranda doubled with two outs before Holmes struck out Yandy Díaz looking at a 3-2 pitch for his 18th save. Díaz had already tossed his bat aside and was headed toward first base when plate umpire Vic Carapazza called strike three. Díaz slammed his batting helmet to the ground.

Holmes' final pitch was 101.7 mph, his fastest ever. His only other career triple-digit offering came earlier season also against Díaz.

"Yandy thought the ball was down," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "Was it down? A strike? I'm not sure. ... It's a close pitch, there's no doubt about it."

Boone was tossed in the fifth inning by Carapazza for arguing after Tampa Bay's Taylor Walls reached on catcher's interference.

The benches briefly emptied when Josh Donaldson took issue after a 3-0 pitch from Rays opener Shawn Armstrong was up-and-in leading off the second. Donaldson barked at the right-hander, but there were no significant incidents.

"It gets your attention," Boone said. "Look, he's just saying get it down. That's just heat of the moment competition."

Judge connected on the second pitch of the game from Armstrong (2-2), sending a drive into the left-field stands. The slugger, who had a ninth-inning homer in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rays, flied out to the edge of the warning track in center with two on to end the eighth.

Judge opened the seventh with a double, advanced to third on DJ LeMahieu's groundout and scored to make it 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Oswaldo Cabrera.

"Special player, he's having an MVP season," Cash said. "He's really tough to pitch to,"

Montas (5-11), who struck out seven without a walk, was pulled after making 93 pitches. The right-hander, 0-2 with a 7.01 ERA in his first five starts since being acquired from Oakland, had two outings earlier this season against the Rays while with the Athletics and has limited them to one earned run over 18 1/3 innings.

Tampa Bay loaded the bases with two out in the seventh before Jonathan Loaisiga retired Díaz on broken-bat grounder.

With runners on first and second with one out in the fifth, LeMahieu hit a foul that was caught by catcher Christian Bethancourt at the screen. Boone argued the ball gazed the netting, but the call stood after a video review.

Later in the fifth, struggling Giancarlo Stanton flied out to deep right with the base loaded to end the inning. He went 0 for 5, and has four hits in 35 at-bats since returning from an Achilles injury.

TURNOUT

The announced crowd was a sellout at 25,025. The series average was 21,555, well above the Rays' home season average of 14,023.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees : Boone said OF Andrew Benintendi, hurt on a swing Friday, will have surgery to repair a broken hook of the right hamate bone. Boone said he didn't know if it was a season-ending injury. ... Boone is hopeful that 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back) will resume baseball activities Monday.

Rays : LHP Shane McClanahan (left shoulder impingement) threw at 75 feet. ... 2B Brandon Lowe (bruised right elbow) is taking batting practice.

UP NEXT

Yankees : RHP Jameson Taillon (12-4) and Minnesota RHP Chris Archer (2-7) are Monday's starters in New York. Taillon was hit in the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday.

Rays : Will face Boston RHP Michael Wacha (10-1) on Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Yankees could move on from Brian Cashman if 2022 collapse results in early playoff exit

The New York Yankees managed to steal a series finale game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon, courtesy of Aaron Judge and his potent bat. The Yankees scored just two runs via a solo homer that traveled 450 feet by Judge, providing a one-run cushion at the top of the first inning. It took until the seventh inning for Oswaldo Cabrera to hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Judge, who blooped a double to right field to start the inning.
ClutchPoints

Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Boston, NY
State
Minnesota State
City
Homer, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Oakland, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Bronx, NY
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Albert Pujols home runs vs. Cubs from Aardsma to Zambrano

When Albert Pujols hit that two-run game-winner in the eighth inning to beat the Cubs 2-0 Sunday, it was his 59th career home run against the 33rd different Cubs pitcher (Brandon Hughes) — in what will be his final plate appearance against the nemesis Cubs, if he keeps his promise to retire at the end of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Randal Grichuk, Rockies defeat Brewers in 10

Christian Yelich led off the game with a 499-foot homer for Milwaukee, but Randal Grichuk connected twice for the Colorado Rockies, including a three-run drive in the 10th inning to beat the Brewers 10-7 Tuesday night. The Brewers are now 2 1/2 games behind San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot. Yelich gave Milwaukee a great start, launching a drive into the third deck at Coors Field. It was the third-longest home run since Statcast started tracking homers in 2015 — Texas' Nomar Mazara hit a 505-foot shot in 2019 and Miami's Giancarlo Stanton hit a 504-footer at Colorado...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Christian Bethancourt
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Shawn Armstrong
Person
Michael Wacha
Person
Frankie Montas
Person
Yandy Díaz
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
David Peralta
Person
Clay Holmes
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Jameson Taillon
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Homer
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up

With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
MLB
CBS Pittsburgh

Pirates-Mets game rescheduled over rain

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The game between the New York Mets and Pittsburgh Pirates scheduled for Monday afternoon has been postponed due to rain. The teams will play a split doubleheader Wednesday. The first game will be played at 12:35 p.m., with the second game set for 6:35 p.m. The unexpected day off gives the NL East-leading Mets a chance to take a breath following consecutive losses to Washington over the weekend that allowed Atlanta to trim New York's lead to just one game with a month to go. There was no immediate word on how the pitching matchups will be affected. Taijuan Walker (10-3, 3.45 ERA) was scheduled to face Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller (4-10, 4.43) on Monday. New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1, 1.98) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (2-8, 6.12).
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
107K+
Followers
24K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy