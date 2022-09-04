Read full article on original website
EE 1979 Episode. No Mention Of Clive Mitchell
No mention of Archie and Erics other brother Clive at all. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. Or Aunt Sal. Or Madge Mitchell. Or Janet Mitchell. Or Nigel Bates. It was only 30 minutes long. The fact they crammed so much in to that...
EE - All loved up (Poss spoilers)
Love is in the air! Or infatuation anyway. Newcomer Matt goes on a date with Sharon. But shes more interested in Phil. Phil seems to want to make a go of it with Kat. Alfie tells Kat he loves her. But seems he ends up sniffing around Linda when Kat rejects him.
EE: A couple of issues with this Keeble stuff
I do feel like this storyline was supposed to go to Marsden. Looking back, it seems she was the ‘get the Mitchells’ icon. What was her excuse then?. Keeble didn’t seem quite so bothered by the Mitchells then. Secondly, it’s a bit surprising that Phil has never...
EE: Dot's send off - Returns?
I think we should see a number of returns from the 30+ years on the show. I think we need a whole Dot week. No other storylines getting focus just bubbling in background and we get loads of returns throughout the week. Michelle (I know she wasn’t popular but the...
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson shares stage 3 cancer diagnosis
Sky Sports presenter Jo Wilson has announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer. The 37-year-old host, who welcomed her baby Mabel in 2020, told OK! that she went for a smear test in June where the doctor immediately noticed the signs, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy.
Corrie, Wednesday 7th September. Another One Bite The Dust
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to the midweek episode discussion. Hoping for a good one tonight - let's see what's really in store for us though... As James puts the Rovers team through their paces, Dev gives a pre-match pep talk. But when Tim misconstrues his words and thinks Dev's making a dig at his impotence, he accuses Peter of betraying his confidence and storms out. With little choice, James agrees to step in.
Walking Dead star reacts to the series finally ending
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has addressed the show coming to an end, admitting it hasn't really sunk in yet. The long-running series is due to kick off its final batch of season 11 episodes next month, after which we will have to say farewell. Speaking exclusively to Digital...
Emmerdaily 05/09/2022
Welcome to the first Emmerdaily episode thread of the week. Spoilers can, as always, be found by clicking below:- Nicola is close to tears when Harriet tells her they don't have enough to prosecute Naomi, who still hasn't come clean about her involvement. Meanwhile, Liv is shocked when she sees...
Home and Away's Marilyn Chambers deceives Roo Stewart in new story
Marilyn makes a bit of an error in Home and Away scenes set to air on Channel 5 next week when her plan to help Roo only ends up making her feel worse. Roo has been trying to find a new direction in life and recently came to the decision that she should go back to tutoring to help her feel fulfilled.
Celebrity SAS star 'broke ribs and ruptured spleen' after horrific stunt
Jennifer Ellison has revealed she suffered a catalogue of injuries from her appearance on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. The gruelling shoot, which took place in Jordan for the latest series, was described as "inhumane" by the former Brookside star (via Daily Star). "There were times when I worried about...
Superman & Lois reveals who'll play Jonathan Kent after Jordan Elsass exit
Superman & Lois season 3 spoilers follow. Superman & Lois has revealed who'll play Jonathan Kent following cast member Jordan Elsass's exit. Deadline reports that Australian star Michael Bishop will be playing Clark Kent and Lois Lane's son when the series returns to The CW in early 2023. Bishop most...
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale episodes, Kim finally learns that Jamie is alive, and traumatised Millie runs away. Elsewhere, Jai tries to give Liam frank advice about Leyla's drug rehabilitation. Here is a full collection of the nine big moments coming up. 1. Kim is shocked by news...
House of the Dragon reveals Crabfeeder's surprise connection to Game of Thrones
House of the Dragon episode 3 spoilers follow. We're only three episodes into House of the Dragon, but as the race to the Iron Throne (quite literally) hots up, it's anyone's guess who'll be sitting on Westeros' most uncomfortable chair… well, unless you've been doing your research. One person...
Coronation Street's James Bailey receives devastating news after health scare
Coronation Street spoilers follow. James Bailey has received devastating news after a health scare in Coronation Street. Wednesday's (September 7) episode continued an issue-based story where James learned he may have to give up his football career due to a heart condition known as cardiomyopathy. James was busy coaching the...
MAJOR Corrie spoiler! (Not in the press yet)
After an incident between Stephen and Leo, Leo ends up dead in a bin. Stephen leaves him there and does not contact the police. Surprising they are likely going down the Hillman route with Stephen but there are numerous parallels now - manslaughter with Leo, his attempts to swindle Audrey, driven by money etc. Seems a bit desperate but maybe it'll end up being a good story, don't have that much faith in MacLeod though to be honest.
What We Do in the Shadows bosses break down surprise season 4 finale twist
What We Do in the Shadows season 4 spoilers follow. What We Do in the Shadows star Mark Proksch and show producer Paul Simms have shared the details on the season four finale plot twists. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the pair discussed the episode, specifically Proksch's character Colin...
Grey's Anatomy confirms return of Kate Walsh after Ellen Pompeo takes reduced role
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy has confirmed the return of Kate Walsh in season 19. Show bosses are bringing back the fan-favourite cast member as Addison Montgomery, following the news that Ellen Pompeo is going to be taking a limited role going forward. Walsh most recently...
Star Wars series The Acolyte lines up Anne Boleyn star to join cast
Star Wars: The Acolyte is ready to zap Jodie Turner-Smith into the galaxy far, far away. Famed for her strong turns in Queen & Slim and last year's groundbreaking Anne Boleyn, she's currently finalising a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the mystery-thriller series, according to Deadline. With a late-autumn...
