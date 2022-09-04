After an incident between Stephen and Leo, Leo ends up dead in a bin. Stephen leaves him there and does not contact the police. Surprising they are likely going down the Hillman route with Stephen but there are numerous parallels now - manslaughter with Leo, his attempts to swindle Audrey, driven by money etc. Seems a bit desperate but maybe it'll end up being a good story, don't have that much faith in MacLeod though to be honest.

