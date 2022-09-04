Read full article on original website
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
virginiasports.com
Virginia Faces Illinois on Saturday in First Road Test
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia (1-0) will play its first road contest of the 2022 season on Saturday (Sept. 10) at Illinois (1-1). Kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. EST and the contest is scheduled to air on ESPNU as well as the Virginia Sports Radio Network. GAME COVERAGE: In addition...
virginiasports.com
Virginia Defeated by No. 9 Maryland at Audi Field
WASHINGTON D.C. – The Virginia men’s soccer team (2-2-0) faced off with No. 9 Maryland (2-1-1) in Washington D.C. falling to the Terps by a score of 6-1 at Audi Field on Monday night (Sept. 5). Goals (Assists) 21’ – Maryland: Malcolm Johnson (Penalty) 42’ –...
virginiasports.com
No. 5 UVA Continues Homestand With Oregon State Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team (6-0-0) continues its homestand on Thursday (Sept. 8) when the Cavaliers host Oregon State (3-1-2) in a 6 p.m. contest at Klöckner Stadium. HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION. Thursday night’s contest against Oregon State will be broadcast...
UVA Men's Soccer Routed by No. 9 Maryland in Washington D.C.
The Cavaliers fell to the Terrapins 6-1 at Audi Field
247Sports
Maryland football: ESPN FPI updates projections for rest of Terps games
Maryland football took care of Buffalo Saturday, 31-10, and like many of its remaining opponents, climbed up ESPN’s Football Power Index. According to ESPN, the Football Power Index “measures a team’s true strength on a net point scale; expected point margin vs average opponent on a neutral field.” The FPI can then be used to calculate a team’s projected win-loss, postseason chances and more. The Terps, who rank No. 37 in FPI, sit right at a projected 6.5-5.5 win-loss record with a 76.4% chance of hitting six wins after their win in Week One.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
College Football News
Maryland vs Charlotte Prediction, Game Preview
Maryland vs Charlotte prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: Maryland (1-0), Charlotte (0-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 2 Expert Picks | Week 2 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
WSET
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
3 Great Pizza Places in Virginia
If you love great pizza and you also happen to live in Virginia then you should continue reading because that's what this article is all about, three great pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. Are you curious to see if your favorite place made it on the list? Here are the three amazing places that are highly praised by local people.
The Most Haunted Places in Charlottesville, Virginia
(ysbrandcosijn/Adobe Stock Images) Charlottesville is a city rich in history and historic landmarks. The city was founded in founded 1762 and has lived through the civil war and early colonizers. This large city is situated 100 miles southwest of Washington, D.C.
247Sports
Damon Evans on Maryland basketball's recruiting spree, football attendance, Locksley expectations and more
Maryland basketball fans haven't been the only ones impressed by first-year Terps coach Kevin Willard's recruiting spree. So has the man who hired him, athletic director Damon Evans. "The recruiting, it has really been good for us. When we sat down and talked throughout the interview process, he understood the...
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
shelterforce.org
“My City’s So White, I Moved”
“Gentrification is a child stealing the toy they said they never wanted to play with.”. Both Seattle and Washington, D.C., have witnessed a large exodus of Black residents over the last several decades as housing costs have risen. In 1970, 75 percent of residents in Seattle’s Central District were Black compared to just 15 percent today. Washington, D.C., long nicknamed “Chocolate City,” has seen a decline of 7.5 percent in its Black population since 2000 leading to outcries against gentrification in both communities.
Mansion party in Maryland canceled after promotion video goes viral
LAYTONSVILLE, Md. — A house party in Laytonville scheduled on Sept. 4 was canceled after a promotion video surfacing across several social media platform ultimately went viral. According to a social media account associated with Parties Got Talent, the promotors expected hundreds of people to attend the event. The...
The Best Seafood Restaurants In Arlington, Virginia
(polakravis/Adobe Stock Images) If you're looking for great seafood restaurants to try out in Arlington, Virginia, we found the top 5 highest-rated spots in the city. These rankings are based on OpenTable reviewers rating these restaurants and are compiled of the highest-rated seafood eateries on OpenTable in Arlington.
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
thetouristchecklist.com
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Harpers Ferry (WV)
Harpers Ferry is a lovely town in Jefferson County, West Virginia, United States. It’s right in the center of Rivers Shenandoah and Potomac, which forms the state’s boundaries with Virginia and Maryland as its neighbors. The town had 334 inhabitants as of 2020. Harpers Ferry is renowned for...
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
