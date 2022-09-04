ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

goccusports.com

Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs Renew Rivalry on Saturday Night

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the "Surf Turf" and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6 p.m. ET. 2022 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale...
CONWAY, SC
The Post and Courier

Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site

A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open a southern outpost at 644 Coleman Blvd., in the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand

Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Wig ministry raises over $30,000 at golf tourney

Marlisa Small’s ministry, Bold and Beautiful Wigs for Cancer in Little River, held their annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Tidewater Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach. “It was a great turnout. I thank everyone who come out to support us,” said Small. Small, a...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
CONWAY, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

SC women making mark in wine industry

When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WCNC

WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal

The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Off and on rain through the end of the week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unsettled, soggy pattern kicks in through the end of the work week! A stalled-out front will once again bring the area off and on scattered showers through Thursday afternoon, with a few storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. We’re also expecting higher astrological tides through the next few nights, which could lead to flooding if shower activity coincides with evening high tides. Storms and showers will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so have the rain gear for any weekend plans! Rain chances should lower a bit into the middle of next week.
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach Chamber funds questioned by Horry County Council

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce receives $51 million annually in tax gifts from a combination of taxes. A TDF tax, matching state monies, along with, a Horry County Accommodation tax donation all comprise to make up this $51 million in annual free tax grants. Last night, Horry County...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall

Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
CONWAY, SC

