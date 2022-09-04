Read full article on original website
goccusports.com
Chants and Runnin’ Bulldogs Renew Rivalry on Saturday Night
CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-0) will welcome an old foe to the "Surf Turf" and Brooks Stadium this Saturday, Sept. 10, as CCU will host the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (1-0) for a non-conference showdown at 6 p.m. ET. 2022 Coastal Carolina football tickets are on sale...
Top Gun Sports tournament brings hundreds of softball, baseball players to Grand Strand over Labor Day weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hundreds of athletes came to the Grand Strand over the Labor Day weekend to compete in Top Gun Sports’ annual softball and baseball tournaments at the North Myrtle Beach Sports Complex. The competition began on Friday and ended with championship games on Monday. Addison Stuart was chosen to be a […]
WMBF
‘You name it, it’s here’: Get ready for South Carolina’s largest garage sale
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Nearly 250 vendors from across the state and country are gearing up for South Carolina’s Largest Garage Sale. The event draws in three to five thousand plus people every year to experience the hundreds of rows of tables filled with a variety of unique things.
The Post and Courier
Pawleys Island food venture to open in shuttered Mount Pleasant restaurant site
A new food venture is in the works for a darkened dining venue in Mount Pleasant. The owners of Get Carried Away Southern Market in Pawleys Island and the well-known Palmetto Cheese pimento cheese brand plan to open a southern outpost at 644 Coleman Blvd., in the former site of Wild Wing Café in Moultrie Plaza Shopping Center. The restaurant closed in 2018 after 22 years.
The Post and Courier
OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand Strand
Let's take a look at the top three pizzerias in the Grand StrandEater NY website. One of the biggest questions that "foodies" along the Grand Strand have is, "where can I find the best pizza in the Grand Strand?". Although there are a plethora of pizzerias in the area, there are only a select few that people keep raving about. In this article, we will take a look at the top three pizzerias in the area. The pizzerias were picked based on polls conducted on social media, Google reviews, as well as word of mouth - which is still the best form of advertisement there is! If your favorite pizzeria did not make the list, give them a shout-out in the comment section!
columbuscountynews.com
Wig ministry raises over $30,000 at golf tourney
Marlisa Small’s ministry, Bold and Beautiful Wigs for Cancer in Little River, held their annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Tidewater Golf Course in North Myrtle Beach. “It was a great turnout. I thank everyone who come out to support us,” said Small. Small, a...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Visiting Myrtle Beach? Don’t Forget To Do These Things While You’re There
We all love beaches. The sun, sand, and water are the perfect places to relax and unwind. And Myrtle Beach is no different. Myrtle Beach is a coastal city in South Carolina known for its beautiful beaches, golf courses, and tourist attractions. The city is also home to many restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues.
Conway Coast Guard recruit gets surprise send-off
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — An 18-year-old Coast Guard recruit from Conway received an unexpected send-off Tuesday as he prepares to leave for boot camp. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Central Grand Strand organized the event for Noah Barnett, who is scheduled to begin boot camp on Sept. 20. The commander of the local Coast Guard […]
columbiabusinessreport.com
SC women making mark in wine industry
When Vicki Weigle set out to develop a vineyard and winery on the grounds of a former tobacco farm in Horry County nearly 30 years ago, many local farmers thought she was making a big mistake. Recently, one of those nay-sayers stopped by her thriving business, La Belle Amie Winery...
BEACH BITES: Joey Doggs
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for that all-American feel the next time you dine out, our latest Beach Bites feature will be your best friend because there is a doggone good spot in Surfside Beach where you will be lapping up what they are serving. “It’s the local spot. It’s not […]
House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach announces Carolina Nights, a regional showcase series
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new showcase series coming to the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach will highlight the region’s top artists and connect fans with up-and-coming bands. Urban Soil, a North Carolina-based rock band, will headline the first Carolina Nights event on Friday, Oct. 14. “Urban Soil has the unique ability […]
WCNC
WalletHub rated this South Carolina city the Best Place to Retire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022's Best & Worst Places to Retire and two South Carolina cities came out in the top 30. Based on a comparison of 46 key measures of affordability, quality of life, health care and availability of recreational activities, the data set ranges the cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state's health infrastructure. When all of the numbers were crunched, Charleston, SC, came out as the Number 1 Best City to retire.
The Post and Courier
Longtime Charleston-area hardware store to relocate after nearly $6M land deal
The land under a longtime hardware store near Goose Creek is now under new ownership, and the owners of the retail business plan to relocate up the street. The roughly 15-acre tract where Westbury Hardware is at 888 College Park Road recently changed hands for $5.925 million to an affiliate of real estate investment and development firm RCB Development of Charleston. The previous owner was JKW Properties LLC.
This Is The Best Fall Festival In South Carolina
Taste of Home found the best seasonal festivals around the country, including this annual event in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Off and on rain through the end of the week!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another unsettled, soggy pattern kicks in through the end of the work week! A stalled-out front will once again bring the area off and on scattered showers through Thursday afternoon, with a few storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. We’re also expecting higher astrological tides through the next few nights, which could lead to flooding if shower activity coincides with evening high tides. Storms and showers will continue Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, so have the rain gear for any weekend plans! Rain chances should lower a bit into the middle of next week.
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach Chamber funds questioned by Horry County Council
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce receives $51 million annually in tax gifts from a combination of taxes. A TDF tax, matching state monies, along with, a Horry County Accommodation tax donation all comprise to make up this $51 million in annual free tax grants. Last night, Horry County...
wpde.com
Peak of Hurricane Season approaches; here's how South Carolinians can prepare
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Saturday, September 10, marks the peak of hurricane season, and while there are two named storms in the Atlantic right now, it has been relatively quiet so far. Members with the American Red Cross of South Carolina are urging the public not to get...
myhorrynews.com
5 events to look forward to in Conway this fall
Conway is preparing for the fall season with events throughout the city from a zombie run to a Halloween parade and burger week. As the fall season approaches Sept. 22, Burger Week is set for Sept. 19-25 at downtown Conway restaurants. Presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, restaurants featured include Caribbean Jerk Cuisine, Coppers Restaurant, Shine Cafe and Trestle Cafe and Bakery. For more information, visit https://conwayalive.com/events/burger_week/2022-09-19/.
Funeral announced for Carolina Forest Elementary teacher, 2 kids found shot dead in home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Funeral plans have been announced for a Carolina Forest Elementary teacher and her two children who were found shot dead in their home Wednesday. One funeral will be held for Laura Moberley and her two children, Eric and Emily Moberley, according to online obituaries. Friends will be received Thursday from […]
