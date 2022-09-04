On this 11th of September, the sun will rise in the sky above the Rocky Mountains at 6:44 a.m., close to the same time it did that morning 21 years ago. Clocks strike off the minutes for those who bear that day’s scars, and, too for those who watched and listened to reports from afar. Fingers move now to press keys that will “Pause”and turn off the sounds of the living. Penetrating the silence, their voices can be heard — men, women and yes, even children, who died on this day 21 years ago.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO