coloradosun.com
Eagle County carries the torch for Colorado in last-ditch attempt to block Utah waxy-crude rail cars traversing Colorado River
Eagle County has fired its first volley in a last-ditch battle to block plans for millions of gallons of crude oil a week rolling along rails next to the Colorado River. The county joins several environmental groups appealing the Surface Transportation Board’s 2020 approval of an 88-mile stretch of new railroad in Utah connecting the state’s oil fields in Uinta Basin with the national rail network. The decision set the stage for 65,000 to 350,000 barrels of Uinta Basin waxy crude to roll through Colorado every day in 100-tanker-long trains, stretching 10,000 feet, as they cover a route running mostly along the Colorado River.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Savannah Wolfson has skin in the game for Routt County, not Boulder
We are responding to a letter that asked, “Is Savannah Wolfson the best representative for South Routt?”. Savannah Wolfson has spent time on our ranches, time in our school district, and time with our coal miners for years. She is paying taxes and a mortgage in our district and raising her kids with ours. She has skin in the game and a plan for affordability. She stood up for us before deciding to run and we finally feel like South Routt will have a voice.
New plan plots the future of the Eagle River
One of the great uncertainties of climate change is how quickly and severely warming conditions will impact the quality and quantity of our local water supply. While it is impossible to answer this question without a crystal ball, a group of local stakeholders led by the Eagle River Watershed Council is nearing completion on the first forward-looking community water plan for the Eagle River.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
The ‘Make Colorado Affordable’ initiative could create unintentional consequences for rural resort towns
A “Make Colorado Affordable” initiative on the ballot this year to address the need to create affordable housing statewide could bring unintended consequences to the Western Slope. “It is not a new tax, it just impacts the potential refund of TABOR,” Mayor Jonathan Godes said. “That would have...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Cooperative effort enhances native cutthroat trout population in Burgess Creek
After seven years of planning and work, partners in a restoration project for native cutthroat trout habitat in Burgess Creek along the edge of the Steamboat Ski Resort permitted area were happy to release 2,500 cutthroat trout fingerlings into the stream last week. “It’s certainly been a pleasure of a...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Meghan Lukens is the right representative for Routt County
Connection is at the heart of the Yampa Valley. Connection to the outdoors, connection to the community and connection to our future are just some of the bonds that strengthen our community. Meghan Lukens is someone who embodies this connection to the culture and community of Routt County, and we need leaders who reflect the central features of the community they represent.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
SSWSC’s new executive director emphasizes club’s unlimited potential
In preparation for his new role as executive director of the Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, Brian Krill intends to put a major focus on Steamboat’s youth development through sports and education. Currently working as the head of Sugar Bowl Ski Team and Academy in Truckee, California, Krill has...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Talking Green: Plant trees, help the Yampa
Don’t let the warm weather fool you. Fall is just around the corner, and with it comes sweater weather, pumpkin spice, and of course, tree planting!. Yampa Valley Sustainability Council’s annual ReTree event is back for one of its biggest years yet. On Oct. 1 and Oct. 8, volunteers will plant over 500 cottonwood trees along the Yampa River in and above town. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to join because we all deserve the opportunity to restore our river, tackle the climate crisis, and build a more resilient Yampa Valley.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Community Agriculture Alliance: Being a Yampavore
Connect to your food, shop for unique, high-quality products, and support your community through agriculture. These are the pillars that the CAA Market runs on. We value each of these statements and run the Market in accordance with them. For those of you who are unfamiliar, let me familiarize you...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Guest column: For 9/11, take a moment to listen and learn
On this 11th of September, the sun will rise in the sky above the Rocky Mountains at 6:44 a.m., close to the same time it did that morning 21 years ago. Clocks strike off the minutes for those who bear that day’s scars, and, too for those who watched and listened to reports from afar. Fingers move now to press keys that will “Pause”and turn off the sounds of the living. Penetrating the silence, their voices can be heard — men, women and yes, even children, who died on this day 21 years ago.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bust of Steamboat encourages planning ‘pink’ events
Additional volunteers are needed this year to assist the Yampa Valley Breast Cancer Awareness Project, also known as Bust of Steamboat, that works to encourage local business participation and fundraising events in October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Bust of Steamboat committee began raising funds for local women fighting...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
New mural at Snow Bowl Steamboat puts Steamboat’s love of animals on display
Steamboat Springs’ newest mural will feature more than 100 submissions from pet owners from across the Yampa Valley, and it will be unveiled during a celebration from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Snow Bowl Steamboat. “There are over 120 pets on the mural, which is pretty exciting and...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Photos: Oak Creek ‘gets Routt-y’ at Labor Day celebration
To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com. Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community...
steamboatradio.com
Return to the Rainbow Gathering
The Welcome Home sign that was hanging during the gathering is no longer there. We took a trip up to Northwest Routt County to see how it looks at the site of this summer’s Rainbow Gathering. About 10,000 people came to northwest Routt County from across the country to camp in the area of California Park, July 1-8.
Peak-Day Lift Ticket prices reach new heights for 2022-23 season
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Reporting by The Storm Skiing Journal and Podcast shows that Colorado ski destinations in Vail and Beaver Creek reached $275 for a peak-day, single-day lift ticket […]
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs sees more crashes, fatalities than similar communities
Glenwood Springs scored low in traffic safety compared to peer cities and statewide traffic studies, but this could mean good changes for pedestrians and people stuck in traffic. “I’d like to reduce the number of signals along Grand to look at trying to reduce some of those rear end accidents...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: SSHS PIC can help parents stay informed
For parents of Steamboat Springs High School students, the kids are back in school, you’re getting the emails, you read the paper but still feel out of the loop where your student’s education is concerned. Well, you don’t have to. Get all your questions answered, meet members...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Letter: Steamboat seems to favor more affluent neighborhoods
It has been a long dusty summer here in Dream Island, punctuated with the clanking, grinding, and backup beeping of a transient pack of heavy machinery that moved into the neighborhood for what we were told by the City of Steamboat Springs was a two-month stay to replace the water main, but has gone on for more than two months now, with the promise of many weeks to go before the job is complete.
One Injured, Bear & Cub Euthanized After Animal Attack in Colorado
An animal attack in New Castle has left one person injured and two bears dead. According to a press release from the New Castle Colorado Police Department (NCCPD), police received a call about a bear attack in the Castle Valley Ranch neighborhood around 2 a.m. on Wednesday (Aug. 31). Denver7...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Glenwood Springs, CO
Have you ever thought of going on a vacation to Glenwood Springs and don’t know which restaurants to eat at? Or maybe you lived in Glenwood Springs and wanted to try other restaurants rather than any fast food chains?. This blog will help you find the 20 best restaurants...
