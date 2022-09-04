Mike Memoli, Robert Gibbs, and Rep. Debbie Dingell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the political landscape with just over two months until the midterm elections, and the issues that are resonating with voters. President Biden is visiting Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day to speak to labor groups and try to boost Democratic candidates for senate and governor in those key states.Sept. 5, 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO