Alaska State

MSNBC

Biden hits the road to try to boost candidates in key states as midterms approach

Mike Memoli, Robert Gibbs, and Rep. Debbie Dingell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the political landscape with just over two months until the midterm elections, and the issues that are resonating with voters. President Biden is visiting Wisconsin and Pennsylvania on Labor Day to speak to labor groups and try to boost Democratic candidates for senate and governor in those key states.Sept. 5, 2022.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

As students in Uvalde, TX, return to class for the first time since 19 children and two teachers were murdered at Robb Elementary School, some families again condemned Gov. Greg Abbott for not addressing gun safety. Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke discusses with MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.Sept. 8, 2022.
TEXAS STATE

