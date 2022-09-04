Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Vancouver’s Taiwanese Community Keeps Close Ties With Island Threatened by China
Vancouver, canada — On a late summer evening in downtown Vancouver, the music of the Indigenous Taiwanese band Kanatal (ga-na-DAL) echoes among the buildings. It is the opening of Taiwanfest, an annual event in the city, drawing local and provincial politicians among throngs of attendees. This year’s theme is...
Voice of America
Report: Banned US Computer Chips in High Demand in China
Some of China’s top research and educational organizations depend on U.S. computing chips that have export restrictions on them, news reports say. U.S.-based chip maker Nvidia said last week it had been told by American officials it could no longer export two top computer chips to China, Hong Kong or Russia.
Voice of America
China Logs Hottest August Since Records Began
Beijing — China has logged its hottest August since records began, state media reported Tuesday, following an unusually intense summer heat wave that parched rivers, scorched crops and triggered isolated blackouts. Southern China last month sweltered under what experts said may have been one of the worst heat waves...
Voice of America
Deadly Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
An earthquake Monday in southwestern China killed at least 21 people, Chinese state media said. The magnitude 6.8 quake hit around midday in Sichuan province, an area where earthquakes regularly occur. Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said the earthquake triggered landslides, damaged homes and interrupted power. The quake was felt in...
Voice of America
Kazakhstan Says China's Xi to Visit, in First Foreign Trip Since Pandemic
Nur-Sultan Kazakhstan — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Kazakhstan on Sept. 14, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said on Monday, in what would be his first foreign trip since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Xi will meet Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and sign a number of bilateral documents,...
Voice of America
Military Reserves, Civil Defense Worry Taiwan as China Looms
Taipei, taiwan — Chris Chen, a former captain in Taiwan’s military, spent a lot of time waiting during his weeklong training for reservists in June. Waiting for assembly, waiting for lunch, waiting for training, he said. The course, part of Taiwan’s efforts to deter a Chinese invasion, was...
China earthquake death toll rises to 82
The death toll from a strong earthquake that struck southwest China rose to 82, state media reported Thursday, as rain and possible mudslides threatened the search for dozens of missing people. State broadcaster CCTV said that 46 people died in Ganzi prefecture near the epicentre, while 36 deaths were reported in neighbouring Ya'an city.
Voice of America
China-Russia Military Ties Boosted by Invasion of Ukraine
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has driven Moscow and Beijing closer, according to a new report that warns of the possibility of Russia and China supporting each other in any future conflict. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.
Voice of America
Solomon Islands Officials: Chinese Companies Still See Opportunity in Tulagi
Washington — Chinese companies are continuing to look for investment opportunities on Tulagi, one of the Solomon Islands a Chinese company tried, and failed, to lease in its entirety several years ago, authorities say. Once the capital of the Solomon Islands before that role was moved to Honiara on...
Voice of America
India, Bangladesh Ink Pact on Sharing Waters of a Common River
New Delhi — India and Bangladesh reached an agreement on sharing the waters of a common river and pledged to boost trade links as they reaffirmed close ties Tuesday during a visit to India by Bangladesh’s prime minister, Sheikh Hasina. Calling Dhaka “our biggest development and trade partner...
Voice of America
Japan, South Korea and U.S. Strengthen Security Ties
Diplomats from the United States, Japan and South Korea confirmed their commitment to working together against possible threats from North Korea. The officials represent their countries on nuclear weapons issues. They met Wednesday in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, agreeing to strengthen their security ties. "North Korea is continuing and even...
Voice of America
A Uyghur’s Story: What It’s Like Inside a Xinjiang 'Reeducation' Facility
Human rights groups have accused China of arbitrarily detaining one to two million Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region of the country, actions these organizations have described as crimes against humanity. One Uyghur woman who experienced what life was like in detention shared her story with VOA. Elizabeth Lee narrates the story for reporter Xiao Yu in Paris. VOA footage and video editing by Shih-Wei Chou.
Oil prices climb on tight supply worries
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping through key technical support levels in the previous session, as an energy standoff between European nations and Russia focused investor minds on how tight fuel supply may become.
Voice of America
Climate Official: Floods Turn South Pakistan Into 'Veritable Ocean of Water'
ISLAMABAD — Officials in Pakistan said Wednesday weeks of nationwide flooding had turned southern parts of the country into an "ocean of water" and relief workers were struggling to find dry ground to place tents for millions of displaced families. Torrential monsoon rains have triggered what is being described...
Voice of America
Huge Relief Operation for Pakistani Flood Survivors Gathers Steam
GENEVA — The United Nations is rapidly scaling up its relief operation in Pakistan amid fears the situation could further deteriorate as more rains are predicted in the coming month. Torrential monsoon rains and floods in Pakistan have killed more than 1,200 people, and affected upwards of 33 million,...
Voice of America
Australian Central Bank Raises Interests Rates Again to Tame Inflation
Sydney — Australia has followed other countries with more increases in interest rates to mitigate inflationary pressures. Economists are predicting more pain for mortgage holders after Australia’s Reserve Bank (RBA) raised interest rates Tuesday for the fifth consecutive month to a seven-year high. Slower world economic growth is...
Japan PM Kishida: will humbly accept criticism that explanation on state funeral was insufficient
TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that he would humbly accept criticism that he had not sufficiently explained his decision to hold a state funeral for slain former premier Shinzo Abe.
Voice of America
OPEC+ Agrees Small Oil Production Cut
London — OPEC and its allies led by Russia on Monday agreed a small oil production cut to bolster prices that have slid on fears of an economic slowdown. The oil producers will cut output by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), amounting to only 0.1% of global demand, for October. They also agreed that OPEC's leader Saudi Arabia could call an extraordinary meeting anytime if volatility persists.
Voice of America
Head of Hong Kong Journalist Union Arrested
Hong kong — The head of Hong Kong's journalist union was arrested on Wednesday, just weeks before he was set to leave the city and begin an overseas fellowship. Ronson Chan, chairman of the Hong Kong Journalists Association (HKJA), was arrested for allegedly obstructing a police officer and disorderly conduct in a public place.
Apple’s iPhone 14 to lose the SIM tray in US, relying entirely on eSIM
Apple’s new iPhone 14 will not come with a physical SIM card tray anymore in the US, the company revealed at its product launch event on Wednesday.The tech giant announced that the latest iPhone model – at least in the US – will rely completely on an eSIM affixed to the phone’s motherboard that cannot be removed physically.This has some advantages, including letting users set up the new phone within the software without the possibility of the SIM being stolen or lost.Apple also explained the benefits of an eSIM during the launch, including more privacy and the possibility of...
