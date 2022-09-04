Apple’s new iPhone 14 will not come with a physical SIM card tray anymore in the US, the company revealed at its product launch event on Wednesday.The tech giant announced that the latest iPhone model – at least in the US – will rely completely on an eSIM affixed to the phone’s motherboard that cannot be removed physically.This has some advantages, including letting users set up the new phone within the software without the possibility of the SIM being stolen or lost.Apple also explained the benefits of an eSIM during the launch, including more privacy and the possibility of...

CELL PHONES ・ 31 MINUTES AGO