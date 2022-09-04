ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

spectrumlocalnews.com

Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Some New York schools starting the new year with no-phone policies

GREECE, N.Y. — As the new school year gets underway, some schools have implemented a no-phone policy. One of them is Greece Odyssey Academy. It’s been a good summer for Bane Wollschleger. But soon he’ll be entering seventh grade at Greece Odyssey just down the road. “I...
GREECE, NY
Rochester, NY
Business
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WUHF

Preparing your child for kindergarten

For students entering kindergarten, the transition from early care to formal schooling can be especially daunting. This year may be especially tough for children entering kindergarten given this is the first time in two years that students are going back to school in the fall without masking and social distancing.
ROCHESTER, NY
websterontheweb.com

First week of school, retirement style

Anybody who knows me — even just a little bit — knows that I’m having a hard time retiring. After leaving the school district in June 2021, I decided I would sub for one, maybe two days a week. That turned into three or four some weeks, pretty much all year long. It’s gotten so people don’t ask me how I’m keeping busy, but, “So how much are you going to work THIS year?”
WEBSTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Greece Central School District beefs up security for start of school year

GREECE, N.Y. — In the wake of violence and mass shootings at schools, districts are taking a close look at their security measures. Greece Central School District is beefing up its security with some new security measures for the start of this school year. It starts at the entranceways...
GREECE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New security measures for visitors in effect at Rochester City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New security measures are now in effect at Rochester City Hall. City officials say the new measures were prompted by an increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the country. As of Tuesday, visitors will pass through security screenings, including metal detectors and...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence

​​ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ​Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More vandalism at Spencerport High School

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Vandalism for a second time. Painted senior parking spots at Spencerport High School had crude graffiti written all over them. This is the second time that painted spots were destroyed. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was at the school last week when it happened, and she caught up...
SPENCERPORT, NY
visitrochester.com

Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY

Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
ROCHESTER, NY

