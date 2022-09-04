Read full article on original website
Union representing skilled trades workers gives U of R 10-day strike notice
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The union representing skilled trades staff members at the University of Rochester has given the U of R a 10-day strike notice after a contract agreement could not be reached. According to university officials, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 represents about 320 workers...
‘Here to make a difference’: 3 RCSD graduates coming back to district as employees
“To be at the school that I graduated from and to become a teacher, it's the highest civic honor,” Davis said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Some New York schools starting the new year with no-phone policies
GREECE, N.Y. — As the new school year gets underway, some schools have implemented a no-phone policy. One of them is Greece Odyssey Academy. It’s been a good summer for Bane Wollschleger. But soon he’ll be entering seventh grade at Greece Odyssey just down the road. “I...
3 generations of teachers working in the Rochester City School District
After graduating from RCSD, Zanayia Hercules said she never expected to come back, let alone come back as a teacher.
WHEC TV-10
Gates Chili schools has warning to protect children’s identities
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — We have a warning for parents and teachers about protecting children’s identities. The Gates Chili Central School District shared this post. It says back-to-school photos often reveal personal information about students. Photos like this example from a school resource officer often include the school name,...
‘Vicious cycle we must end’: Singletary addresses crime rate in Rochester
According to Singletary, many businesses in the area are forced to close early because owners feared for their customers' safety.
WUHF
Preparing your child for kindergarten
For students entering kindergarten, the transition from early care to formal schooling can be especially daunting. This year may be especially tough for children entering kindergarten given this is the first time in two years that students are going back to school in the fall without masking and social distancing.
websterontheweb.com
First week of school, retirement style
Anybody who knows me — even just a little bit — knows that I’m having a hard time retiring. After leaving the school district in June 2021, I decided I would sub for one, maybe two days a week. That turned into three or four some weeks, pretty much all year long. It’s gotten so people don’t ask me how I’m keeping busy, but, “So how much are you going to work THIS year?”
wxxinews.org
Rochester's Labor Day parade returns with a theme: 'Organize and Rise'
The Labor Day parade in Rochester returned on Monday after a two-year hiatus despite rain and a heavy layer of clouds overhead. This year the Rochester Labor Council chose the theme “Organize and Rise,” after an increase in local and national efforts to form labor unions. Heading toward...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Greece Central School District beefs up security for start of school year
GREECE, N.Y. — In the wake of violence and mass shootings at schools, districts are taking a close look at their security measures. Greece Central School District is beefing up its security with some new security measures for the start of this school year. It starts at the entranceways...
Rochester City School District kicks off new school year with new leadership
There have also been hundreds of open staff positions, but Peluso said they currently do have a teacher for every class, with a catch:
spectrumlocalnews.com
New security measures for visitors in effect at Rochester City Hall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New security measures are now in effect at Rochester City Hall. City officials say the new measures were prompted by an increase in domestic terrorism and threats at public buildings across the country. As of Tuesday, visitors will pass through security screenings, including metal detectors and...
‘Not there yet’: RCSD teachers union president says more are still needed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A nationwide teacher shortage persists despite school getting underway across New York and the country. The Rochester City School District saw more than 300 teaching vacancies in early July. Now, the district says it is fully staffed. However, a new study from the teachers union indicates otherwise. Last week, News 8 […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
National Grid: Heating costs on the rise
There are things you can do at home to mitigate a sky-high bill.
Effort to create 5 Black-majority districts in Monroe County causing divisions
"For some reason, the Democrats have chosen not to continue to support the map," she said.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester pizza shop owner frustrated as State Street construction continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Road construction slows us all down. But what if it kept customers away from the place where you work?. It's a challenge plenty of merchants face this time of year, including one in downtown Rochester. Making pizzas is all Chris Staffieri has known. His family opened...
WHEC TV-10
More vandalism at Spencerport High School
SPENCERPORT, N.Y. – Vandalism for a second time. Painted senior parking spots at Spencerport High School had crude graffiti written all over them. This is the second time that painted spots were destroyed. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was at the school last week when it happened, and she caught up...
visitrochester.com
Things to Do This Fall in Rochester NY
Rochester, NY is filled with festive activities that will help you make the most of the fall season. Check out this list of 30 things to do and to add to your autumn bucket list. 1. PICK A PUMPKIN. Long Acre Farms | Stokoe Farms | Wickham Farms. 2. SEE...
Fatal high-rise fire on Seneca Manor Drive in Rochester
According to the Red Cross, staff members are assisting 18 people with housing.
