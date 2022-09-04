ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Gorgeous Velvet Chairs You'd Never Expect Came From a Discount Retailer

Click here to read the full article. We have to admit that when we go shopping at Costco there’s usually one thing in particular we have our hearts set on finding: dessert. The Costco bakery section is basically paradise on Earth to anyone with a sweet tooth. But there’s another Costco category that has gotten harder and harder to resist: the furniture section. Our obsession with Costco furniture started when they began selling affordable alternatives to the TikTok cloud couch, and since then we’ve added everything from console tables to Adirondack chairs to our carts. But the latest Costco furniture...
People

Amazon's Outlet Is Teeming with Furniture Discounts — Including a Couch for $520 Less

Save up to 69 percent on kitchen carts, desks, shoe racks, and more Labor Day is officially here, and with the last long summer weekend of the year comes tons of sales that you're not going to want to miss. Along with discounted fall-approved dresses and back-to-school markdowns, Amazon has also launched a slew of sales in its furniture outlet department.  If you've never shopped the Amazon furniture outlet before, you're going to want to familiarize yourself ASAP. The hidden outlet is always teeming with seriously good deals,...
TODAY.com

We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
Real Homes

Best affordable pillows: 6 money (and sleep) saving buys

Wake up on the right side of the bed knowing you’ve not overspent on getting a good night’s sleep. Whether you’re needing a pair of pillows for your new home, want to replace your current flat ones, or are a college student looking to spend as little as possible (you might want one of the best cheap bedding sets too, if so), these affordable pillows offer a great sleep surface without a big price tag.
ETOnline.com

Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022: Save Up to 70% on Furniture, Appliances, Décor and More

Wayfair's Labor Day sale is officially here, and it's the perfect time to stock up on some of the home store's best-selling furniture, appliances, décor, and more. With so many stylish items for every kind of room, the Wayfair Labor Day Sale 2022 is definitely worth shopping for to refresh your living space for the new season. Whether you're shopping for bedding, mattresses, or furniture, thousands of end-of-summer steals are on sale for up to 70% off.
People

Upgrade Your Bathroom with Amazon's Best-Selling Bath Towel Set While It's on Sale

If your bathroom towels are starting to get thin, now's a great time to invest in a set of fluffy towels backed by tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers. Right now, the American Soft Linen 3-Piece Towel Set is 35 percent off at Amazon. The popular towels (they have 31,000 five-star ratings!) are made from 100 percent Turkish cotton, meaning they're soft to the touch. And thanks to their long pile height, they're also super plush and absorbent, so they'll dry you off quickly.
Digital Trends

Dyson Labor Day Sale 2022: Save on cordless vacuums and fans

Now that Labor Day weekend is finally here, so are the Labor Day sales. Dyson is the name behind some of the most sought-after home appliances, including some of the popular air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. These Dyson Labor Day Deals present an opportunity for you to pick up an item you may have had your eye on for a more affordable price. These sales won’t last long, so keep reading to shop our picks and save big this weekend.
People

Amazon Shoppers Swear This Cozy Blanket Is the 'Perfect Throw for Lounging' — and It's 50% Off Now

“Their weight and semi-softness have made these affordable blankets a family favorite for TV watching!” With temperatures finally starting to drop and sweater season mercifully almost upon us, it's the perfect moment to ready your space for the cool, crisp days ahead by stocking up on some new throw blankets for every cozy spot in the house.  And if you're blanket shopping on a budget, there's no better option to combine style and affordability than the Dii Diamond Throw Blanket, currently up to a whopping 50 percent off...
