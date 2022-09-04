Manchester United renaissance under Erik ten Hag continues with win over Arsenal

Manchester United's recent revival under Erik ten Hag has continued with an impressive 3-1 win over Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag was under significant pressure after back-to-back defeats – a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton and a disastrous 4-0 reverse at Brentford – in his opening two Premier League matches.

But since then, United have beaten Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester and now Arsenal to climb to fifth place, three points behind top spot after six games.

Crisis? What crisis?

Marcus Rashford reborn

While United are revitalised, Marcus Rashford is reborn. The England forward has had his fair share of criticism over the past three years, but made the difference here with an assist and two goals.

The 24-year-old earned praise from Ten Hag after the match and on this evidence, he can be a big part of United's upturn in fortunes under the Dutch manager.

Eriksen makes everyone else better

See more

Christian Eriksen was at the heart of everything positive for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Denmark midfielder, a free transfer in the summer, was fouled in the build-up to Arsenal's disallowed strike early on.

Later in the half, he started the move for Antony's opener and he grabbed his first assist in the second period as he set up Rashford for the third.

On Sky Sports, United legend Gary Neville picked the former Spurs playmaker out as his standout player. "Christian Eriksen's contribution leaves me making him man of the match," he said.

Antony's dream debut

See more

Manchester United have not had much luck with their signings in recent seasons, but already Eriksen is impressing, Casemiro looks like an excellent buy and Antony marked his debut with an important goal in this match.

The Brazil winger, a big-money transfer from Ajax ahead of the window closing, produced an assured finish to put United in front 10 minutes before half-time.

Afterwards, he was praised by Ten Hag and even though debut goals by United players have not always led to great careers at Old Trafford, this was a very promising start.

Arsenal still in a great position

See more

Ahead of this fixture, many claimed that Arsenal had not faced a stern test in their stunning start to the season.

Now they have and although they lost, the performance was not bad from Mikel Arteta's men. Despite this defeat, the Gunners remain top of the table and five wins out of six is still an unbelievable start for the Gunners.

Arteta said afterwards that Arsenal "deserved more" from their performance. That is arguable, but the north Londoners have one of their toughest fixtures out of the way and remain in great shape.

See more

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.