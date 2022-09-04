ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Front-runner for prime minister says she’ll keep Italy on Draghi’s course on Russia, debt

By Alessandro Speciale, Alberto Brambilla and Flavia Rotondi Bloomberg News (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

The front-runner to become Italy’s next prime minister said she wants to maintain the course set by Mario Draghi on support for Ukraine and avoid adding to domestic debt.

“I wouldn’t be in favor of widening the budget deficit because we are way too indebted,” Giorgia Meloni said at the Ambrosetti Forum in Cernobbio, Italy. She added that standing by Western sanctions against Russia is needed to bolster Italy’s “international credibility.”

Meloni’s right-wing coalition has an almost 20 percentage-point lead in polls ahead of the Sept. 25 election. She spoke Sunday to Italy’s business and financial elite at the forum on Lake Como, appearing side-by-side with her main competitor, Democratic Party head Enrico Letta, and other party chiefs.

The debate offered a rare opportunity to gauge policy differences and priorities ahead of the vote, with most eyes fixed on Meloni, a relatively unknown 45-year-old who if elected would become Italy’s first woman prime minister.

Despite a career in politics that spans more than 20 years, the Brothers of Italy leader has almost no government experience and only once served as a junior minister, more than a decade ago.

On Russia, Meloni wanted to quell doubts over the stance of her ally Matteo Salvini, who’s often cast doubts over the effectiveness of economic sanctions, and has a history of cultivating close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the Cernobbio forum, Salvini said the European Union should compensate for the damage sanctions have done to economies such as Italy’s, a proposal shared by Meloni.

In an attempt to shore up her credibility on public finances, Meloni pushed back against Salvini on the need for more deficit spending to stimulate the economy. She urged Italy to decouple gas and power prices at the national level even before an EU agreement on the issue is reached, something that would only cost 3 billion to 4 billion euros ($3 billion to $4 billion) by the end of March, she said.

Democratic leader Letta told Bloomberg News on Saturday that electing the right-wing bloc would risk bringing Italy to the brink of bankruptcy, as it was in 2011 when Silvio Berlusconi was prime minister. “If there is an issue on which one cannot joke, it is precisely the issue of sanctions, war and the consequences of war,” Letta said during Sunday’s debate.

Letta, whose Democrats have been Draghi’s staunchest supporters, also criticized the right-wing coalition’s plan to renegotiate parts of Italy’s 200-billion-euro recovery plan, which offers EU funding for investments in exchange of reforms. The risk of halting both funds and reforms posed by such a renegotiation has been a recurrent theme at the Cernobbio forum.

“If the goal is to improve the plan, go ahead,” said Paola Severino, a former minister who is vice president of Luiss University in Rome. “Stopping it altogether would have very negative consequences for Italy.”

———

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

New American ‘VAMPIRE’ Weapon Could Crush Putin’s War

Alongside the billions of dollars in money and aid the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, a growing collection of new and innovative weapons has captured international attention. Outside of decades-old weapons systems such as the HIMARS multiple rocket launcher and HARM anti-radiation missile, the central focus of public interest has been in drone technology, including U.S.-supplied Switchblade and the more mysterious Phoenix Ghost.
MILITARY
Reuters

Oil prices climb on tight supply worries

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose nearly $1 per barrel on Thursday after dropping through key technical support levels in the previous session, as an energy standoff between European nations and Russia focused investor minds on how tight fuel supply may become.
TRAFFIC
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
369
Followers
4K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy