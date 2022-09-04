Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: The Rebels prepare to take on the Cal Bears for the first timeEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Report: NBA Wants to Announce New Teams in Las Vegas and Seattle During Preseason
The NBA reportedly wants to announce expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle during preseason games for the Clipper and Lakers
2022 NBA Free Agency: Notable Names Still Available Ahead Of Training Camp
NBA training camps are set to start in just a few weeks, yet plenty of former All-Star talents and notable names remain available as free agents.
theScore
Aces' Wilson wins 2022 WNBA MVP award
Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson was named the WNBA's Most Valuable Player for the 2022 season on Wednesday. It's the second regular-season MVP award for Wilson, who received the accolade in 2020. The 26-year-old was also named the 2022 Defensive Player of the Year. Wilson still has an opportunity...
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Becomes The Highest Paid Player In National Women’s Soccer League
Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA veteran Dennis Rodman, is a force to reckon with in the soccer world. The 19-year-old recently signed a four-year contract extension with the Washington Spirits, worth $1.1 million, Sportico reports—making her the highest-paid player within the National Women’s Soccer League. She will make an estimated $281,000 annually.More from VIBE.comDennis Rodman Shares Plans To Visit Russia And Help Free Brittney GrinerDennis Rodman Claims Madonna Offered Him $20 Million To Get Her PregnantDennis Rodman Says He's Received Death Threats For Being Friends With Kim Jong Un For context, Rodman joined the league in 2021 with a base...
Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the Mets for the NL East lead but fell a half-game back when New York swept a doubleheader in Pittsburgh. “It’s been incredible,” said Grissom, another rookie. “Winning is super fun. These guys, we’re all jelling and it’s just been unreal.”
theScore
LeBron, Drake sued over hockey documentary 'Black Ice'
A multi-million dollar lawsuit has been filed against Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and rapper Drake over the rights to a documentary they helped produce called "Black Ice." The pair is being sued by Billy Hunter, the former head of the National Basketball Players Association, who is seeking a...
ESPN
Victor Wembanyama, projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, will match up against another star prospect, Scoot Henderson, in Nevada exhibitions, source says
Projected No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama will travel to Las Vegas next month for a pair of highly anticipated games, matching up with projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson, a source told ESPN. Metropolitans 92 from Paris will take on G League Ignite on Oct. 4 and Oct. 6 in...
theScore
Report: 76ers signing Harrell to 2-year deal
The Philadelphia 76ers are signing center Montrezl Harrell to a two-year, $5.2-million contract, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The contract reportedly contains a player option. Sixers bench boss Doc Rivers coached Harrell on the Los Angeles Clippers where the big man won Sixth Man of the Year in the 2019-20...
theScore
Beverley 'super excited' to play alongside old nemesis Westbrook
New Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley is looking forward to sharing a backcourt with longtime rival Russell Westbrook this season. Beverley said Tuesday he's "super excited" to be Westbrook's teammate. He highlighted the former MVP's grit on the court and remarked that they could play off each other, according to Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Bresnahan.
theScore
Durant requests explanation for NBA 2K23 rating: I should be a 99
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask why his NBA 2K23 rating isn't a 99, the highest mark available in the popular video game. Durant's 96 rating puts him in a five-way tie for second, alongside Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, former teammate Stephen Curry, reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
theScore
Flaherty solid in return to Cardinals; Sánchez, Nats win 6-0
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched five effective innings for St. Louis in his first big league action since June, but the NL Central-leading Cardinals had their four-game winning streak stopped by Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals 6-0 Monday. “Jack was encouraging,” St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol...
theScore
Sabalenka rallies to beat Collins, reach US Open quarterfinals
NEW YORK (AP) — Sixth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka bounced back from a slow start and visits from the trainer to beat No. 19 seed Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 and reach the U.S. Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka advanced to face No. 22 Karolina Pliskova. Sabalenka continued her mastery at Flushing Meadows...
