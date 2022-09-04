OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the Mets for the NL East lead but fell a half-game back when New York swept a doubleheader in Pittsburgh. “It’s been incredible,” said Grissom, another rookie. “Winning is super fun. These guys, we’re all jelling and it’s just been unreal.”

