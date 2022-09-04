ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida

Talk about adding insult to injury. The no. 7-ranked Utah football program shockingly lost to the unranked Florida Gators 29-26 on Saturday. Not only was it not how Utes heads coach Kyle Whittingham wanted to start the season, but the team then became stranded at a Gainesville airport when the team’s charter flight was unable […] The post Kyle Whittingham sounds off on ‘nightmarish’ Utah football travel situation after loss to Florida appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HeySoCal

USC quarterback Caleb Williams appears in mental health PSA

A student-produced public service announcement featuring USC quarterback Caleb Williams encouraging young people to check in with their peers and have open conversations about their mental health was released Wednesday. The announcement features the experiences of Williams and fellow USC students about how talking with friends about their mental health...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where Oregon sits in 2023 Pac-12 recruiting rankings following latest commitment

Though the 2022 college football season is now underway, the recruiting train never stops. On Tuesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks got a big commitment from 4-star edge defender Blake Purchase, the No. 14 EDGE and No. 122 overall player in the 2023 class. Purchase, who chose Oregon over teams like Notre Dame, Iowa State, Colorado, and Washington, is rated as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Colorado. With the commitment, Oregon now has 18 verbal commits in the class of 2023, and moved up to No. 13 in the national rankings. The commitment also made some waves in Pac-12...
