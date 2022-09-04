ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, IN

mymixfm.com

New bookstore coming to Twelve Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Soon, Twelve Points will have a new business where you can shop for a new book. Twelve Points Book Company will be opening by the end of November. The book company will have a variety of new and used materials. There will also be...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Date set for Brazil’s annual Mayors Ride 2022

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The city of Brazil has set a date for the annual Mayor’s Ride for 2022. The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration will take place at City Hall located at 203 E. National Ave. The motorcycle ride and silent auction will...
BRAZIL, IN
WTHI

Terre Haute restaurant reopens near 12 Points

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A long-time eatery in Terre Haute has moved back to its former neighborhood. Oy Vey Jewish Bakery and Deli is now open in the 12 Points area. It's on Lafayette Avenue at the old Royal Mandarin restaurant - near Union Hospital. You can grab sandwiches...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
homeofpurdue.com

Fall Festivals in Greater Lafayette

Happy Fall Y’all! Fall in love with autumn festivals in Greater Lafayette. From sampling a delicious array of culinary treats at the Feast of the Hunters' Moon to learning about world cultures through music, dance, crafts, displays, and international food at Global Fest, there is something special for everyone. Learn how to polka dance at Germanfest, get in touch with your inner artist at Art on the Wabash, and be spooked at Boo at the Zoo!
LAFAYETTE, IN
mymixfm.com

Area high schools ‘Tackle Childhood Cancer’

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As football season begins, area high school teams and a local campaign are teaming up to Tackle Childhood Cancer. The 2022 Tackle Childhood Cancer campaign will kick-off Friday evening on three football fields across the area. Molly and Greg Barrett again are challenging participating...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Popular Terre Haute restaurant reopens under new ownership

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular restaurant is celebrating its re-opening in downtown Terre Haute. J Gumbo's is under new ownership. The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. The menu offers authentic Louisiana specialties. You can stop in for lunch Monday thru Thursday and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

U.S. Route 40 Festival returns with new additions

BRAZIL, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The sixth annual U.S. Route 40 Festival will return onto historic US Route 40 in Brazil, Indiana. The festival will take place Saturday Sept. 17. The public will be able to enjoy a variety of entertainment, from live performances, a cruise-in, food trucks, craft vendors, as well as kids activities. Brazil […]
BRAZIL, IN
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Neets Bridge Rockville, IN USA

My husband and I were doing our weekly jeep roadtripping and stumbled upon the heart inside of the Neet covered bridge in Rockville IN. Thanks to whomever put it there. What a wonderful idea to make someone smile. Thank you 😊
ROCKVILLE, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 29 to September 2

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 29, 2022 to September 2, 2022. Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4400 S. US Hwy 41 (2 Critical, 5 Non-Critical) Observed spilling and adulterated food on walk-in shelves. Observed accumulated debris in soda nozzles and inside of ice machine.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WCIA

Several deer found dead in Urbana park

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — After several deer were recently found dead in Urbana’s Meadowbrook Park, officials with the Urbana Park District believe they know what caused the deaths. The Park District worked with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the University of Illinois’s Vet Med Wildlife Division to investigate the deaths. They suspect a […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

National sweet corn festival in Hoopeston

HOOPESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Do you love corn? Head out to the Hoopeston National Sweet Corn Festival. It is taking place Sept. 1 to 5. The festival has all of the carnival favorites but includes 50 tons of sweetcorn cooked with an antique steam engine. The corn is free. Organizers said the picture below shows […]
HOOPESTON, IL
WLFI.com

Roundabout part of Concord Road redesign

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Traffic jams have officials re-thinking the layout of Concord Road south of Veterans Memorial Parkway. As part of a new intersection, a roundabout would connect an extended Eppingham Drive to a planned development on the other side of Concord. Meanwhile, the existing entrance to Stones Crossing subdivision would close.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, IN (with Photos & Maps)

If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Lafayette, IN, look no further! Based on ratings and reviews from locals and tourists alike, we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or American cuisine, these restaurants will not disappoint.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHI

One dead, three hurt in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person is dead, and three more were hurt after a Tuesday crash in Greene County. It happened on I-69 and 231. The Greene County Sheriff's office says the driver of a vehicle was going south on I-69 and got off at the 231 exit.
GREENE COUNTY, IN

