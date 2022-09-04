ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 2

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Choctaw high schooler faces long road to recovery after car crash injury

CHOCTAW, Okla. — There will be a long road to recovery for a Choctaw high schooler injured in an awful car crash. AJ is now stable at OU, but his mom, Christy Dennis, said he has a long list of injuries from spinal fractures to a possible brain injury. The family is trying to stay positive, but knows AJ’s recovery will be an uphill battle.
CHOCTAW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Logan County, OK
Crime & Safety
Logan County, OK
Accidents
City
Oklahoma City, OK
County
Logan County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes

Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Inattentive#F 350#Ou Medical Center
KOCO

Investigation underway after deadly shooting near Shawnee

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County, just northeast of Shawnee. Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a call about a person on a road near MacArthur and Crosslin roads. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOCO

Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line

NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

19-year-old recovering after car gets lodged under semi on I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering after a crash involving a semi-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Troopers said Christian Le was speeding around 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-35 near Memorial when he drifted into another lane. A semi-trailer hit the back of Le’s car.
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after missing woman's body found inside car in Spencer ravine

SPENCER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a missing woman's body was found inside a car submerged in a Spencer ravine. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found inside the car Monday evening in a ravine near Northeast 36th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Officials confirmed the body was identified as a woman reported missing out of Midwest City.
SPENCER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy