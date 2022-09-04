Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Second passenger dies following pursuit, crash
Authorities say a second passenger has died following a deadly pursuit that occurred last month.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Choctaw high schooler faces long road to recovery after car crash injury
CHOCTAW, Okla. — There will be a long road to recovery for a Choctaw high schooler injured in an awful car crash. AJ is now stable at OU, but his mom, Christy Dennis, said he has a long list of injuries from spinal fractures to a possible brain injury. The family is trying to stay positive, but knows AJ’s recovery will be an uphill battle.
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Guthrie Woman Arrested, Accused Of DUI After Running Over Mailboxes
Labor Day weekend was busy for law enforcement.as they worked to keep roads safe, but that didn't prevent DUI-related crashes and arrests. Guthrie Post Office maintenance crews are hard at work replacing mailboxes after police said 23-year-old Alyssa Hedge allegedly ran the boxes over in a van. “There were some...
KOCO
Woman reported missing out of Midwest City found in ravine in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A woman reported missing out of Midwest City was found in a ravine in Spencer. KOCO 5 learned new information on Tuesday about the woman found dead in a crashed car. A memorial has started at 35th Street and Douglas Boulevard where on Monday, a car...
At Least 3 Injured Following Multi-Vehicle Crash In Guthrie
At least three people were injured Sunday following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Guthrie, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened near East Simmons Road and South Douglas Boulevard. OHP said a vehicle driven by Michael Story, 43, was travelling southbound on South Douglas Boulevard. The...
Moore Police investigate deadly weekend crash
Moore Police are investigating what led up to a late Saturday night crash that killed one person and hurt two others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Investigation underway after deadly shooting near Shawnee
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Pottawatomie County, just northeast of Shawnee. Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie said deputies responded around 1:20 a.m. to a call about a person on a road near MacArthur and Crosslin roads. When deputies arrived, they found a person dead.
KOCO
Authorities find owner of loose buffalo in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities have found the owner of a buffalo that got loose Wednesday. The McClain County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding the owner of a buffalo that got loose. Authorities posted on social media that the buffalo was in the area of...
Man arrested following shooting in Luther
One man is behind bars in Oklahoma County following a shooting investigation in Luther.
1 Woman Shot At Northeast OKC Home
Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon. The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue. A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment. No potential suspect information...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Norman teacher recovering after hit in school drop-off line
NORMAN, Okla. — A Norman teacher is recovering after being hit in the drop-off line at school. Parents said it’s an important reminder to just slow down. It happened at Kennedy Elementary in Norman. Parents who spoke with KOCO 5 said it was a ‘chaotic’ scene and warned drivers to slow down because the school is also in a neighborhood.
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
Woman shot in NE Oklahoma City, suspect loose
A woman was rushed from an Oklahoma City residence to a hospital after she was shot Tuesday afternoon.
KOCO
19-year-old recovering after car gets lodged under semi on I-35 in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering after a crash involving a semi-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Troopers said Christian Le was speeding around 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-35 near Memorial when he drifted into another lane. A semi-trailer hit the back of Le’s car.
KOCO
Investigation underway after missing woman's body found inside car in Spencer ravine
SPENCER, Okla. — Authorities are investigating after a missing woman's body was found inside a car submerged in a Spencer ravine. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said that the body was found inside the car Monday evening in a ravine near Northeast 36th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Officials confirmed the body was identified as a woman reported missing out of Midwest City.
KOCO
Police search for driver after overnight crash in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Emergency crews are searching for a driver after a vehicle was nearly cut in two after leaving the road and hitting a tree overnight in Oklahoma City. The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. near Reno Avenue and Grand Boulevard. Police said they are still searching...
police1.com
Bodycam, dash cam pursuit footage released of suspect who killed Okla. deputy
OKLAHOMA CITY — Last month, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Bobby Swartz was shot and killed while serving eviction papers at Benjamin Plank’s home. A second deputy was wounded and police later found documentation in Plank’s home that he planned to kill any law enforcement officer who arrived at his home.
Comments / 2