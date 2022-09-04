ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guthrie, OK

Kingfisher Times and Free Press

Done running, but not with the sport

Although her competitive career is over, Madelyn St. Cyr has found a way to stay connected to cross country. The runner who led Kingfisher High School to its only state title in the sport is now coaching the girls team at Shawnee High School as she finishes her degree. “I’m...
KINGFISHER, OK
KOCO

UCO to host home opener football game in brand-new stadium

EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Central Oklahoma will host its home opener football game in a brand-new stadium. Renovations are wrapping up and the Bronchos are preparing to take the field. New landscaping, a waterfall and a brand-new playing field are just some of the improvements in the...
EDMOND, OK
KOCO

Appaloosa Horse Club making its way back to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Hayes Brothers Band to perform at Full Moon Concert Saturday, Sept. 10

TONKAWA — The Hayes Brothers Band will take the stage at the Full Moon Concert, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 East Grand. The group performs music from the 1950s through today including well-known pop, rock and country classics. Band members are Clark Hayes on guitar and lead vocals, Kent Hayes on drums and lead vocals, Keke Johnson on Hammond organ and guitar, Stan Villines on bass, Steve Scott on keyboards, Jace Sober on guitar, and Eddie Holick on violin/fiddle and guitar.
TONKAWA, OK
KOCO

19-year-old recovering after car gets lodged under semi on I-35 in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering after a crash involving a semi-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Troopers said Christian Le was speeding around 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-35 near Memorial when he drifted into another lane. A semi-trailer hit the back of Le’s car.
EDMOND, OK

