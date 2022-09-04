Read full article on original website
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Done running, but not with the sport
Although her competitive career is over, Madelyn St. Cyr has found a way to stay connected to cross country. The runner who led Kingfisher High School to its only state title in the sport is now coaching the girls team at Shawnee High School as she finishes her degree. “I’m...
KOCO
UCO to host home opener football game in brand-new stadium
EDMOND, Okla. — The University of Central Oklahoma will host its home opener football game in a brand-new stadium. Renovations are wrapping up and the Bronchos are preparing to take the field. New landscaping, a waterfall and a brand-new playing field are just some of the improvements in the...
Oklahoma's Marcus Major Says "No Mistakes, No Setbacks" Ahead of Week Two
Growing up from what he called a "child mentality" has helped put the OKC product in position succeed in 2022.
Oklahoma Drops One Spot in Team Recruiting Rankings
The Sooners head into September with a top 10 class and more work to do on the recruiting trial.
Oklahoma Opponent Kent State Getting $5.2 Million for Guarantee Games This Year
Coach Sean Lewis said staying the week in Tulsa helps competitively and will provide an historical "life experience" for the Golden Flashes players.
WATCH: Oklahoma WR Drake Stoops Interview
Oklahoma wide receiver Drake Stoops met with the media on Monday night ahead of the Sooners' Week 2 matchup with Kent State.
Coach Speak: Oklahoma Ready for a Tempo Battle Against Kent State
The Sooners are looking to make improvements along the offensive line while the defense is preparing for another up-tempo offense this Saturday.
Ted Roof 'Very, Very, Very Pleased' with Oklahoma True Freshman R Mason Thomas
Oklahoma's most ready-now recruit might have been flying under the radar all along.
The CFP is Expanding? Why Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables Says 'Good, I Could Care Less'
The Oklahoma coach typically offers opinions on national topics, but in Venables' case, he's hyper-focused on improving this week against Kent State.
Oklahoma Moves Up Two Spots in Latest AP Poll
The Sooners jumped from No. 9 to No. 7 in the second edition of the Associate Press' Top 25.
Surrounded by Family, Dillon Gabriel Cherished his Oklahoma Debut
The new OU quarterback starred in his long-awaited debut for the Sooners on Saturday.
Oklahoma vs. Kent State odds, spread, line: Week 2 college football picks, predictions
Oklahoma is coming off a very positive debut for Brent Venables, a 45-13 rout over UTEP and comes into a Week 2 tilt with Kent State. OU piled up 259 rushing yards in the opener and the Sooners' new-look defense held the Miners to just over 300 total yards in the game. What do the experts think of ...
Oklahoma's Brent Venables Got His First Career W, Then Broke Out His Best Dance Moves
In a postgame celebration filled with game balls and emotional pauses, there was also plenty of room for "a lot of dancing."
School employee injured in accident at Norman elementary school
A school administrator is recovering after being injured in an accident at a Norman elementary school.
KOCO
Appaloosa Horse Club making its way back to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new agreement will bring Appaloosa Horse Club shows to Oklahoma City for the next few years. The Appaloosa Horse Show will make its way back to Oklahoma City starting in 2023. "They have been in the past, and they're coming back," said J. Scott Munz,...
KOCO
Blake Shelton to make stop in Oklahoma during upcoming 'Honky Tonk' tour
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma native and country music superstar Blake Shelton will bring his upcoming tour to the Paycom Center in early 2023. Shelton kicks off his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour in mid-February in Nebraska and will make a stop in Oklahoma City on March 17. The 18-date tour will feature Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.
kaynewscow.com
Hayes Brothers Band to perform at Full Moon Concert Saturday, Sept. 10
TONKAWA — The Hayes Brothers Band will take the stage at the Full Moon Concert, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 in Tonkawa Centennial Park, 301 East Grand. The group performs music from the 1950s through today including well-known pop, rock and country classics. Band members are Clark Hayes on guitar and lead vocals, Kent Hayes on drums and lead vocals, Keke Johnson on Hammond organ and guitar, Stan Villines on bass, Steve Scott on keyboards, Jace Sober on guitar, and Eddie Holick on violin/fiddle and guitar.
Officials: Mailboxes found dumped in Perkins
City leaders in one Oklahoma community have a mystery on their hands.
KOCO
19-year-old recovering after car gets lodged under semi on I-35 in Edmond
EDMOND, Okla. — A 19-year-old is out of the hospital and recovering after a crash involving a semi-trailer Monday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. Troopers said Christian Le was speeding around 7:30 a.m. Monday on I-35 near Memorial when he drifted into another lane. A semi-trailer hit the back of Le’s car.
Paramount+ drops teaser trailer for Stallone 'Tulsa King' series
Paramount+ released a teaser trailer Wednesday for the upcoming series "Tulsa King" starring Sylvester Stallone.
