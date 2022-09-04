Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Plane dining table looks like a precarious game of Jenga
Dining tables are, of course, a place where we take meals, but some households also use the piece of furniture for work and sometimes even for play. Whatever the case may be, these tables are made to be able to bear the weight of many objects, and most designs try to convey that sense of stability and reliability. There are plenty of interesting table designs that fit this image, but there’s also plenty of room for ones that don’t. This minimalist dining table, for example, does the exact opposite and conveys an image of instability and risk, almost like a stack of wooden blocks that can topple over at any minute.
yankodesign.com
This odd metal shelf tries to preserve your work-life balance
The boundaries between work and personal life have been blurring in the past few years, and recent work-from-home arrangements have only muddled the lines even further. As many people learned the hard way, it takes a good amount of mental discipline to separate the two when they’re working at home, but it’s not exactly impossible. Having a separate home office is ideal but isn’t always an option for those with limited space. In such cases, furniture can come to the rescue, creating a physical and visual boundary between different parts of your life. That’s exactly the kind of effect that this shelf is aiming for, creating a figurative and literal separation between work and rest, especially for those that tend to have their desks beside their bed.
yankodesign.com
This ‘50s microphone-inspired portable lighting speaker is fabulous interplay of light and sound
There have been many stylish lamp and Bluetooth speaker combos designed with fashion and function on top of the mind. These options have either been spherical or bulky. To offer a device – inspired by the shape of a 1950’s microphone – designer Alessandro Pennese has come up with Mik – Lighting Speaker, which interplays with light and sound: elements that enliven the environment!
dailyphew.com
Man Is Given A Free Puppy, Soon Realizes It Is Something Else
When a young man in Tuscon, Arizona saw a ”free puppy’ sign on a house, he knocked on the door, and immediately fell in love with an amber eyed puppy he found. But soon after the man took Neon the dog home, he started to get a strange feeling about the pooch – like he wasn’t what he seemed.
PETS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best Portable Home Generators, According To Real Electricians
With extreme weather comes more power outages. Stay prepared with these portable generators recommended by the experts.
The reason why Heinz ketchup bottles have the number 57 on every bottle
The mystery surrounding the number 57 on Heinz ketchup bottles has been solved. Lots of us have had the pleasure of tucking into a meal that is even tastier thanks to Heinz's brand of tomato ketchup, and on close inspection of the familiar bottle there is a very clear '57 varieties' label.
yankodesign.com
Minutes rotate and hours jump to different position every 60 minutes on Hautlence Vagabonde Series 4
There are a few time-forward watches that have intriguing caseback and an even more exciting dial. If you’re not me, you may beg to differ; but with the Vagabonde Series 4 by Hautlence, I can choose to speak no different. Hautlence offers many path-defining wandering hours timepieces on the...
yankodesign.com
This e-trike is a peppy mix of classic café racer and modernized city commuter
The complexion of urban mobility is slowly morphing into a space dominated by electric vehicles that are compact and highly practical. While most concept designs we’ve come across focus on technology, this electric trike lays emphasis on the actual purpose of the styling. The design and shape of the e-trike are centered on speed handling and driving pleasure for the most part.
CARS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
yankodesign.com
K-25 Bathrobe upgrades the bathroom experience with a novel stress-relieving design
Different people have different ways to relieve stress or fatigue, but one of the most common methods is taking a shower or soaking in a tub. The activity is almost symbolic, like washing away the problems of life, even if only temporarily. But while the cleansing process itself might be soothing, what happens before or after can have a significant impact on the experience. Rough towels and uncomfortable bathrobes can irritate the skin and break the magic of the shower experience. Fortunately, there are creative minds that are taking a stab at fixing that problem, and this new bathrobe offers an elevated experience that will remove your stress even before you step into the shower.
Why You Shouldn't Store Things Under Your Bed, According To Feng Shui
Feng shui is all about energy, so organizing your space in a way that hinders it can work against you. Here's why you shouldn't store things under your bed.
yankodesign.com
Gorgeous Skeleton Watch comes with a captivating rugged cyberpunk design
It isn’t often that the words skeleton and rugged go together. A skeleton is, by definition, lean… but CIGA Design’s Gorilla X Series watch really shows how those two conflicting descriptors can coexist. The Gorilla X Series wristwatch is a beautiful, eye-catching timepiece with an incredibly expressive skeleton design. Its skeletal body allows you to practically see through the watch, glimpsing at your wrist underneath. The watch’s bare-basics design lets you also observe all its internal components in vivid detail. Sapphire crystal covers on either side of the watch protect the precious movement between them, and the watch’s rugged 316L frame provides just the right balance between rawness and futuristic punk-ness!
yankodesign.com
Top 10 sustainable designs that will help you be green in everyday life
Our unhealthy practices and way of living are truly harmful to the environment and have been slowly leading to its deterioration. And the world has been changing (for the worse) because of this. Hence, it is extremely important to live sustainably and consciously and to take care of the environment. Integrating sustainability into our day-to-day lives has become crucial! And we can do this in various ways. Designers and creators are coming up with sustainable alternatives for almost everything! Every product that is necessary and utilized by us in our everyday routine has an eco-friendly alternative to it. Replacing our usual mass-produced designs with these greener options will make a huge difference to the environment and Mother Earth! From sustainable textile dyes created from recycled seaweed waste to a bamboo towel that is better than cotton towels – we’ve curated a whole collection of sustainable product designs to help you go green!
‘Big Bad Budget Battle’: Money-Saving Tips from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond
The latest episode of Big Bad Budget Battle focuses on saving money on dinner party meals. The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond gave each of the contestants $60 and told them to buy items for a dinner party that could feed up to 10 people. Here are a few money-saving tips from the show. Know what’s …
Are Matching Bedroom Sets Going Out Of Style?
Matching furniture was designed to make shopping for bedroom furnishing quick and simple, but are they going out of style? Here's what you need to know.
One Green Planet
Weekly Spotlight: Using Peaches to Create End-of-Summer Recipes!
The summer is ending and that means it’s last call for summer produce! Peach season is here and it’s the perfect time to be enjoying this delicious stone fruit. The best part about using peaches is that you can use them in both sweet and savory recipes. If...
yankodesign.com
Professional photography filter kit to elevate iPhone 13 vlogging to god level
The iPhone 13 series is already a stellar photography-capable device, but we all keep longing for more. People who feel the need to explore more of their Apple smartphone for taking breath-taking shots, have one more reason to shell out money on third-party accessories. NiSi has announced a kit targeted...
Try This DIY Hack To Hide Your Sliding Glass Doors
Transforming your sliding glass doors is just a DIY hack away with these two ideas that'll actually hide your sliding doors by turning them into something new.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi fans in love with £89 Specialbuy that is 'half the cost of using an oven'
Aldi rarely misses with its Specialbuys, and this time round is no excepetion. The budget supermarket has impressed fans with its latest kitchen device, which is handy during the cost of living crisis. Its Ambiano Multi Cooker grabbed the attention of shoppers, with some claiming it is much cheaper than...
ETOnline.com
Oprah’s Favorite Bedding and Loungewear Are on Sale for a Comfy Night's Sleep
Oprah Winfrey's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth currently has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Extended Labor Day Sale is offering up to 25% off Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row. Oprah loves Cozy...
Comments / 0