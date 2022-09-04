ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goblueraiders.com

Blue Raider Soccer Drops Contest to Golden Eagles

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer fell to Tennessee Tech 3-1 Thursday night at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. The Blue Raiders' (2-3-1) two-game win streak came to an end while the Golden Eagles improved to 2-3-2. In a tightly contested first half, which featured six...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

MTSU to Play EKU for First Time Since 1999 Tomorrow Night

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is on its way to Richmond, Ky. for a bout with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. The Blue Raiders will face the Colonels at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Blue Raiders are off to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

New-look Blue Raider Softball readies for busy fall

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Softball head coach Jeff Breeden is always excited at the milestones for the start of the season. Move-in, individual workouts starting, especially Easton demo day when the softball tries out gloves, bats and other gear for the new year. But nothing gets him more excited than...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Ohio State
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Murfreesboro, TN
goblueraiders.com

Limatukei Named C-USA XC Female Athlete of the Week

DALLAS - The conference office has announced Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Naomy Limatukei was named as Conference USA XC Female Athlete of the Week. This is Limatukei's first weekly honor from the conference office. In her first cross country meet with the Blue Raiders, Limatukei finished in fourth in a...
MURFREESBORO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy