goblueraiders.com
Blue Raider Soccer Drops Contest to Golden Eagles
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee State soccer fell to Tennessee Tech 3-1 Thursday night at Dean A. Hayes Track & Soccer Stadium. The Blue Raiders' (2-3-1) two-game win streak came to an end while the Golden Eagles improved to 2-3-2. In a tightly contested first half, which featured six...
goblueraiders.com
MTSU to Play EKU for First Time Since 1999 Tomorrow Night
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is on its way to Richmond, Ky. for a bout with Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday. The Blue Raiders will face the Colonels at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, the match will be streamed on ESPN+. The Blue Raiders are off to a...
goblueraiders.com
New-look Blue Raider Softball readies for busy fall
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Softball head coach Jeff Breeden is always excited at the milestones for the start of the season. Move-in, individual workouts starting, especially Easton demo day when the softball tries out gloves, bats and other gear for the new year. But nothing gets him more excited than...
goblueraiders.com
"Energy Lifter” Marley Cook powers the Blue Raider Defensive Line
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Every time you spot Marley Cook, the redshirt sophomore defensive lineman has a smile on his face. In a D-Line room full of "class clowns", his teammate Ja'Kerrius Wyatt said, Cook is the guy the group looks toward to keep the energy up. "He brings a...
goblueraiders.com
Limatukei Named C-USA XC Female Athlete of the Week
DALLAS - The conference office has announced Tuesday afternoon that sophomore Naomy Limatukei was named as Conference USA XC Female Athlete of the Week. This is Limatukei's first weekly honor from the conference office. In her first cross country meet with the Blue Raiders, Limatukei finished in fourth in a...
