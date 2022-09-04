ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Terrence Cole
3d ago

i wouldn't be caught hanging downtown like i used too. i wouldn't smh

KMOV

Man found dead behind north St. Louis home

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis neighborhood Sunday evening. Just before 7:30 p.m., a man was found lying on the ground behind a home in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. Police said the man had puncture wounds but no other death surrounding his death has been released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
#Shooting#Downtown St Louis#Police#Violent Crime
KMOV

4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

South St. Louis building on fire Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A brick building in south St. Louis was fully engulfed in flames Tuesday morning. Firefighters responded to the 3800 block of South Compton in south St. Louis at about 5 a.m. It is unknown at this time what started the fire. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter was at the scene. FOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Gunman shoots teen 3 times at her Ferguson residence, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager was shot multiple times at her Ferguson residence Tuesday afternoon. Officers in Ferguson said a group of young people drove up to the teen’s residence on Glen Owen Drive and shot her three times. Paramedics took her to a hospital and think her injuries aren’t life-threatening.
FERGUSON, MO
KICK AM 1530

Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
KMOV

New COVID-19 boosters to hit shelves across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new COVID-19 vaccine booster designed to target the Omicron strain of the virus could hit local shelves in the metro as early as Wednesday. Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur is one of a few places in the metro region expecting to have this new bivalent booster available. This booster shot will target both the original and Omicron’s BA-5 subvariants.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

