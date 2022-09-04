ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zeeland, MI
Zeeland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Government
whtc.com

Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk

UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
ZEELAND, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
MUSKEGON, MI
927thevan.com

Nellie Brouwer

Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.
ZEELAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Labor Day#Festival#Vehicles
927thevan.com

Nancy Rupp Rock

Nancy Rupp Rock, age 86, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Nancy was a lifelong caregiver, extending far beyond her immediate family. She was born on May 10, 1936, in Gowanda, NY to Joseph and Anne Rupp. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester NY, earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, and was a registered nurse her entire life. She served in the communities of Des Moines, Iowa, Holland Hospital, Ottawa County Health Department, and Evergreen Commons Day Center in Holland, MI. She was a woman of strong faith and excelled in her role as a partner in nurturing communities of faith with her husband. She was an avid reader, puzzler, and volunteer. She was a longtime member of Hope Church and loved integrating nature into her faith. She was mom and grandma Rock to all and was loved dearly. Her hugs were legendary.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Beverly Jean Meiner

Beverly Jean Meiner, age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Beverly was born March 24, 1940. A visitation for Beverly will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM.
HOLLAND, MI
927thevan.com

Marilyn Montgomery

Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Netherlands
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell

Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
PLAINWELL, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
townbroadcast.com

City Council deals death blow to golf cart proposal

Advocates for golf cart use in the City of Wayland were dealt a setback Tuesday night when the City Council voted 4-2 against drawing up an ordinance. Council members Rick Mathis, Steve Stepek, Abe Garcia and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kramer opposed a motion to have City Manager Josh Eggleston craft an ordinance permitting and regulating use of golf carts in city streets and thoroughfares. Mayor Tim Bala and Councilwoman Tracy Bivins voted in support and Councilman Norman Taylor was absent.
WAYLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy