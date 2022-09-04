Read full article on original website
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
WOOD
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
Car drives into large construction hole at Grand Rapids shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — First responders are working to retrieve a car after the driver accidentally drove into a large hole at a Grand Rapids shopping center. Crews at the scene say they were fixing a water line when the driver didn't see the hole and drove directly into it. No one was injured.
Car falls into hole at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids
A car fell into a hole at Shops at Centerpoint in Grand Rapids on Tuesday.
whtc.com
Labor Day Truck Parade Held; Governor Skips Mackinac Bridge Walk
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 6, 2022) – Two traditional events on Labor Day went off without a hitch on Monday. Under cloudy skies, the 17th Holland/Zeeland Community Labor Day Truck Parade was held. More than 70 vehicles of various sizes rolled out from the Herman Miller headquarters campus on Zeeland’s east side and toured the downtown districts of both Zeeland and Holland before parking near the Heeringa Holland Civic Center Place for an ice cream social and other activities. The event honors the goods and services produced by area companies, and the employees who provide those goods and services.
Zaloma's Pizza in Muskegon closes its doors
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Zaloma's Pizza Company, a family-owned restaurant in Muskegon, announced on Facebook Tuesday that its last day of business was Sunday, Sept. 4. Zaloma's opened in 2017 by Lisa and Todd Haugh. The name is a combination of the couple's three children, Zach, Logan and Maddie, who helped run the restaurant when it first opened.
927thevan.com
Nellie Brouwer
Nellie Brouwer, 77, of Zeeland, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 2, 2022, at Holland Hospital. Nellie was born on March 10, 1945, to John and Emma Helder. She graduated from Zeeland High School in 1963. She became a nurse and later married Paul C. Brouwer on May 7, 1971. Nellie and Paul raised their children in Zeeland and are members of Covenant Presbyterian Church. Later, Nellie worked for the Haworth Center Client Dining. She was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Art Broekhuis, and her sister-in-law Mary Brouwer.
localspins.com
Biggest Eastown Street Fair in six years rolls out Saturday: Schedule & Local Spins playlist
More than 20 bands playing three different stages highlight the Grand Rapids Eastown community’s upcoming weekend celebration, with vendors, food trucks, beer. art and the WYCE CD & Record Sale. SCROLL DOWN FOR A STREETFAIR PLAYLIST. It’s “Back on the Bricks.”. The 49th Eastown Streetfair’s apropos slogan...
927thevan.com
Nancy Rupp Rock
Nancy Rupp Rock, age 86, died Sunday, September 4, 2022. Nancy was a lifelong caregiver, extending far beyond her immediate family. She was born on May 10, 1936, in Gowanda, NY to Joseph and Anne Rupp. She graduated from nursing school in Rochester NY, earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Michigan, and was a registered nurse her entire life. She served in the communities of Des Moines, Iowa, Holland Hospital, Ottawa County Health Department, and Evergreen Commons Day Center in Holland, MI. She was a woman of strong faith and excelled in her role as a partner in nurturing communities of faith with her husband. She was an avid reader, puzzler, and volunteer. She was a longtime member of Hope Church and loved integrating nature into her faith. She was mom and grandma Rock to all and was loved dearly. Her hugs were legendary.
927thevan.com
Beverly Jean Meiner
Beverly Jean Meiner, age 82, of Holland, Michigan passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Beverly was born March 24, 1940. A visitation for Beverly will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland, MI 49424, followed by a funeral service at 12:00 PM.
927thevan.com
Marilyn Montgomery
Marilyn Joan Montgomery, age 78, of Grand Haven, Michigan passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. Marilyn was born on January 11, 1944.
Get rid of your old tires at collection event coming to Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Got old tires that you don’t know what to do with? An upcoming tire collection day may be just what you need. The Muskegon Conservation District is hosting a tire collection day on Saturday, Sept. 10. Passenger, semi and agricultural tires – as long...
Remember This Old Grand Rapids Movie House? It’s Special Now!
Ah, the old movie houses in downtown Grand Rapid. They were big and grand, and there were many of them, the RKO Keith, the Regent, the Midtown, the Empress, the Powers, the Savoy, and this one above! Any guesses? What and where?. It was the Majestic Theater, better known as...
2022 Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held September 9-10
The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will return for 2022. The event will be held September 9-10 at Calkins Field (3755 South Division in Wayland).
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell
Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
Noticed a smell to your water in Grand Rapids or Wyoming? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you live in the city of Grand Rapids or Wyoming, you might have noticed an odor when you turn on your faucet. 13 On Your Side reached out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant this afternoon for an explanation. They explained it's an annual occurrence when Lake Michigan warms up and causes an algae die-off.
WWMTCw
Battle Creek asks residents to limit toilet use during sewer pipe project
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek is asking neighbors alongside a large sewer pipe project to limit their toilet use for about 24 hours, starting Tuesday. City residents will receive door hangers 24 hours ahead of work on their street, city officials said. Limiting their toilet usage the following 24 hours will allow for the lining adhesive to set on the large sanitary sewer pipe.
townbroadcast.com
City Council deals death blow to golf cart proposal
Advocates for golf cart use in the City of Wayland were dealt a setback Tuesday night when the City Council voted 4-2 against drawing up an ordinance. Council members Rick Mathis, Steve Stepek, Abe Garcia and Mayor Pro Tem Joe Kramer opposed a motion to have City Manager Josh Eggleston craft an ordinance permitting and regulating use of golf carts in city streets and thoroughfares. Mayor Tim Bala and Councilwoman Tracy Bivins voted in support and Councilman Norman Taylor was absent.
Body found believed to be missing Grand Haven Twp. man
Deputies are looking for a man who was reported missing out of Grand Haven Township Saturday.
Plan to grow Grand Rapids into major, Midwestern tech hub outlined by The Right Place
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Economic development group The Right Place has developed a plan to strengthen the region’s tech sector with a goal of adding 20,000 jobs over the next decade and transforming the area into a major, Midwestern tech hub. “Tech hubs have become the modern engines...
