WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama
Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for
Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas
After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
WATCH: Nick Saban Wednesday Press Conference ahead of Texas
Nick Saban talked to the media Wednesday ahead of Alabama football’s matchup against Texas. Saban’s full press conference can be streamed above.
Nick Saban, Bryce Young talk Alabama’s preparation for Texas Longhorns
Utah State tested Alabama mentally, but the Crimson Tide has a physical and mental battle Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. For the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, Alabama and Texas face each other in a highly anticipated matchup. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, wants to show the nation it has returned as a marquee program.
Alabama Band to Skip Texas Trip Over Seating Controversy
Although the SEC has game agreements on visitor seating placement, the Big 12 does not.
WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas
After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
Alabama RB Jase McClellan excited about returning home to play Texas
One running back is getting much attention for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and the Longhorns, and its junior Bijan Robinson. The veteran for Texas totaled 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught four touchdowns last year. As a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Robinson touched the...
Stephen A. Smith on Alabama-Texas, warns Matthew McConaughey can’t help: ‘A beatdown is coming’
There are plenty of subplots Saturday when No. 1 Alabama travels to Austin to face Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. A competitive game isn’t one of them, according to Stephen A. Smith. The “First Take” host, along with Paul Finebaum, debated whether the Tide-Longhorns matchup will be a competitive game.
Alabama’s ‘Million Dollar Band’ won’t attend Texas game due to controversial seating arrangement
The Crimson Tide's "Million Dollar Band" won't be making the trip to Texas with the team due to a controversial seating proposal, reports say.
Alabama men’s basketball opens SEC play on the road, releases 2022-23 conference schedule
Alabama men’s basketball will open conference play with both Mississippi schools. Nate Oats and the Crimson Tide are set to play in Starkville against the Bulldogs on Dec. 28. Wednesday morning brought the release of the 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedules. The Tide’s non-conference games have yet to be announced....
Kavion Henderson feels blessed after earning Alabama offer
Leeds High School’s (AL) junior, Kavion Henderson earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Henderson is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. The junior currently holds more than 40 D1 offers, including offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and others. Alabama’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach informed Henderson of his offer from the Crimson Tide before Leeds’ game Friday.
College Football World Reacts To Controversial Alabama Band News
Alabama's "Million Dollar Band" will not be making the trip to Austin for Saturday's game against Texas. The reason for their absence. The group is not happy with its reported seating arrangements in the upper deck of DKR Texas Memorial Stadium. "A former member of the Million Dollar Band has...
Alabama Million Dollar Band not traveling to Texas due to inhumane seating placement
The University of Alabama’s Million Dollar band is not expected to travel to Austin for the Alabama vs. Texas game this weekend due to their expected seating arrangements, according to USA Today’s site editor for Roll Tide Wire AJ Spurr. Kickoff for this weekend’s game is scheduled for...
Alabama’s Nick Saban ‘still amazed’ by this ‘tremendous weapon’ for the Crimson Tide
When it comes to Alabama football, there are plenty of weapons on the field. There is one, however, that still amazes head coach Nick Saban. Sure, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is at the top of his game, so is potential Heisman Trophy candidate Will Anderson. Saban, a stickler for...
Texas LB says beating Alabama “would not shock anyone for the Longhorns”
Texas enters Saturday’s matchup against Alabama with a lot of confidence. The Longhorn fans are saying “We Want Bama,” and its marching band said, “We’re gonna beat the hell out of Bama!”. Both schools have not played each other since the 2010 BCS National Championship...
Alabama’s 2022 defense has a nastiness reminiscent of year’s past
Did last week give us a picture of the old Alabama defense returning?. People will reserve their comments for tougher competition, but Crimson Tide fans were pleased by how Alabama did not take Utah State lightly. Each defense of the Nick Saban era is measured against a previous group. The media respects what happened in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Alabama’s 2009 defense earned its first national championship since 1992. The 2011 group led the nation in all five major categories while 2012 built off the success. Alabama’s 2015 defense produced an exciting secondary and a deep rotation up front. The Crimson Tide scored more points on defense than offense in 2016, as pick-sixes and fumble returns for touchdowns were the norm. Alabama had a continuation of this in 2017 as it won a national championship.
Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear
Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
