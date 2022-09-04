ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 1

Related
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama vs. Texas on the recruiting trail, Top recruits schedule visits to Alabama

Alabama football is set to take on the Texas Longhorns Saturday in Austin, and this matchup could have major implications on both programs’ recruiting efforts. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed these implications, Alabama targets scheduling visits and more on the latest episode of “The Process.” The segment can be streamed below.
AUSTIN, TX
tdalabamamag.com

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for

Top players for the Longhorns that Alabama should watch for https://tdalabamamag.com/2022/09/07/alabama-longhorns-top-players-watch/">. Alabama football has its final practice Wednesday in preparation for Texas. The highly anticipated matchup at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium features Steve Sarkisian against his former boss. Sarkisian told Longhorn reporters that Nick Saban gave him an opportunity...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama TE Cameron Latu to make his return against Texas

After missing a majority of fall camp, Alabama tight end Cameron Latu is making his return to the team. Head coach Nick Saban shared during his Wednesday press conference that Latu is 100 percent after dealing with a knee issue during August and will suit up against Texas this Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban, Bryce Young talk Alabama’s preparation for Texas Longhorns

Utah State tested Alabama mentally, but the Crimson Tide has a physical and mental battle Saturday against the Texas Longhorns. For the first time since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game, Alabama and Texas face each other in a highly anticipated matchup. Texas, under Steve Sarkisian, wants to show the nation it has returned as a marquee program.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

WATCH: Alabama football go through first practice in preparation for Texas

After starting its regular season with a win over Utah State, Alabama now prepares for Texas. On Monday, the Crimson Tide went through its first practice for the Longhorns. Coach Nick Saban discussed the success of Steve Sarkisian as an offensive play-caller and the talent Texas has. The heat will be a factor at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium as the Longhorns look to topple the Tide. Alabama’s defense looked great versus the Aggies, but can the performance carry over to Texas? Tide fans are looking forward to watching the matchup.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama RB Jase McClellan excited about returning home to play Texas

One running back is getting much attention for Saturday’s matchup between Alabama and the Longhorns, and its junior Bijan Robinson. The veteran for Texas totaled 1,127 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns in 2021. He also caught four touchdowns last year. As a potential Heisman Trophy candidate, Robinson touched the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Kavion Henderson feels blessed after earning Alabama offer

Leeds High School’s (AL) junior, Kavion Henderson earned an offer from Alabama football Friday. Henderson is rated as a four-star recruit on multiple recruiting sites. The junior currently holds more than 40 D1 offers, including offers from Georgia, Notre Dame and others. Alabama’s defensive line coach Freddie Roach informed Henderson of his offer from the Crimson Tide before Leeds’ game Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama’s 2022 defense has a nastiness reminiscent of year’s past

Did last week give us a picture of the old Alabama defense returning?. People will reserve their comments for tougher competition, but Crimson Tide fans were pleased by how Alabama did not take Utah State lightly. Each defense of the Nick Saban era is measured against a previous group. The media respects what happened in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, and 2017. Alabama’s 2009 defense earned its first national championship since 1992. The 2011 group led the nation in all five major categories while 2012 built off the success. Alabama’s 2015 defense produced an exciting secondary and a deep rotation up front. The Crimson Tide scored more points on defense than offense in 2016, as pick-sixes and fumble returns for touchdowns were the norm. Alabama had a continuation of this in 2017 as it won a national championship.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes His Opinion On Quinn Ewers Very Clear

Quinn Ewers will face a massive test early in his freshman season when Texas hosts Alabama this Saturday. In his Longhorns debut, the five-star recruit completed 16 of 24 pass attempts for 225 yards, two touchdowns, and a pick. Texas stormed to a 52-10 win over UL Monroe, but Steve Sarkisian's club faces a far tougher opponent in Week 2.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy