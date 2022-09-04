Read full article on original website
Strider, Braves win 7th in a row, beat Athletics 7-3
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Rookie Spencer Strider overcame a rough start, Vaughn Grissom and Dansby Swanson homered and the Atlanta Braves won their seventh in a row, beating the Oakland Athletics 7-3 on Wednesday. Robbie Grossman, Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. also drove in runs for Atlanta, which beat Oakland for the 11th straight time dating to 2008. The Braves began the day tied with the Mets for the NL East lead but fell a half-game back when New York swept a doubleheader in Pittsburgh. “It’s been incredible,” said Grissom, another rookie. “Winning is super fun. These guys, we’re all jelling and it’s just been unreal.”
Judge's 55th homer, IKF's slam lead Yanks to sweep of Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees swept a doubleader from Minnesota by throwing a team from the 90s at the Twins — as in uniform numbers usually limited to spring training. “It doesn’t matter if our big guys are here or they’re not,” Aaron Judge said after hitting his major league-leading 55th home run Wednesday to start the first of two rallies that carried New York to 5-4 and 7-1 wins. “We walk out there, we’ve got the pinstripes, we’re wearing the NY, and every single guy that walks in this clubhouse is going to get the job done.” Isiah Kiner-Falefa, playing third base for the first time in two years, sparked a two-run 12th inning in the opener with a tying leadoff single and hit a go-ahead grand slam off Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of the nightcap. IKF sent a belt-high slider from Joe Ryan (10-8) into the left-field seats and flipped his bat after the no-doubt drive, his first slam among 19 career home runs.
MLB
Houser the heavy lifter as Crew takes opener
DENVER -- Blame it on jet lag. The Brewers flew into Colorado determined to turn their road trip around and stay within striking distance of a playoff berth, but their execution was out of sync with their expectations out of the gate. The idea of a turnaround seemed entirely unlikely after Colorado's first five hitters in the series opener reached base, part of a three-run first inning fueled by an error, two hits and two walks by starter Adrian Houser.
MLB
Toglia's first Coors homer is fun now, fuel for next year
DENVER -- Rockies switch-hitting callup Michael Toglia realizes next year, when he will compete for his first Opening Day roster spot, is “a long ways away.” But days like Wednesday make counting the days pleasurable. Toglia launched an RBI double and his first Coors Field home run, a...
MLB
'Fired up from the get-go,' Brown notches win in electric debut
HOUSTON -- Hunter Brown had never actually been on the field at Minute Maid Park prior to Monday, which is why he took some time pregame to walk around and get the lay of the land. The Astros’ No. 1 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had worked his whole life to get to this point, and it was time to let it all sink in.
MLB
Dunn dodges soreness, but still trying to trim walks
CHICAGO -- As starting pitcher Justin Dunn seeks to be part of the 2023 Reds rotation stable of young arms, he’ll have to demonstrate that his right shoulder is sound and that he can cut down on walks. Following his last start, when he was pulled with shoulder tightness,...
MLB
How does Lamet fit into Rockies' plans for 2023?
This story was excerpted from Thomas Harding's Rockies Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter -- which includes scouting reports on catcher/first baseman Hunter Goodman and lefty pitcher Joe Rock, who were promoted from High-A Spokane to Double-A Hartford -- click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox.
MLB
Strider brilliant again after shaking off early trouble
OAKLAND -- Spencer Strider’s ability to consistently overpower hitters allowed him to instantly garner attention around the baseball world. But as the Braves hurler nears the end of his great rookie season, it looks like his mental strength might be his greatest asset. Strider again showed his resolve while...
MLB
Gilbreath done for season with left flexor strain
DENVER -- Recovering from a left elbow flexor strain, Rockies left-handed relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath will not return this season, but he will receive a PRP injection in his left elbow flexor tendon, manager Bud Black said on Monday. MRI results did not reveal damage extensive enough for surgery, but...
MLB
D-backs' run through contenders brings playoff-style drama
SAN DIEGO -- A loss is a loss in baseball, but some hurt more than others. The D-backs’ 6-5 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night at Petco Park was one of those. Heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the D-backs looked to have the game in hand. Their starter, right-hander Merrill Kelly, was dealing. He had retired all 12 batters he faced while the offense had scored five runs off Joe Musgrove.
MLB
New approach yielding new results for Bubic
KANSAS CITY -- Royals starter Kris Bubic matched Shane Bieber’s efficiency as best he could on Tuesday night. But in the end, it’s hard to beat a pitcher who throws 99 pitches in eight innings. That’s exactly what the Guardians' starter did against the Royals in their 4-1...
MLB
The longest homers measured since 2015
Few people on the planet can describe the feeling of hitting a ball so far that even the camera operators have trouble tracking its flight. On June 21, 2019, Nomar Mazara joined that exclusive club -- and raised the bar for peak homer distance. Mazara, who was already no stranger...
MLB
Why Arenado could beat Goldy for NL MVP
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Feel free to challenge me on this if you would like, but here’s a theory I have been pondering of late: Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt is having one of baseball's best offensive seasons in decades and he just might become the first Triple Crown winner in the National League in 85 years … and he’s not even the most deserving MVP winner on his own team.
MLB
Muncy, Gallo provide power as LA inches closer to clinching
LOS ANGELES – The top four in the Dodgers’ order get all the attention, and deservingly so. Mookie Betts, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman are three of the best players in the world. Will Smith is arguably the best hitting catcher in the Majors. But when the Dodgers...
MLB
After tough trip, Brewers remain confident in playoff hopes
DENVER -- On Aug. 3, the Brewers were atop the National League Central standings, 1 1/2 games up on the Cardinals. After an 8-4 loss to the Rockies on a sweltering Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field, Milwaukee (71-65) found itself nine games behind St. Louis in the division and 3 1/2 games out of the third and final NL Wild Card spot.
MLB
A wild night in a Wild race: 'We never quit'
SAN DIEGO -- Things were starting to look awfully bleak early Tuesday evening in San Diego. The Padres hadn’t scored a run at Petco Park, part of a streak that would eventually reach 26 innings. A thousand miles away, meanwhile, the Brewers had jumped out to a five-run lead in Colorado. San Diego’s Wild Card lead was dwindling, its edge in the loss column on the verge of nonexistence.
MLB
Stallings bests Bench for this catcher record
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It was business per usual inside the bullpen ahead of the Marlins' Aug. 29 game when catcher Jacob Stallings saw a graphic on the Bally Sports Florida pregame show.
MLB
Gausman deals against ex-team in twin-bill opener
BALTIMORE -- The way interim manager John Schneider sees it, it’s not even worth watching the out-of-town scoreboard every night. That’s how jumbled this year’s American League Wild Card race is. The math is less overwhelming on paper, but it’s complex enough to forecast drama: four teams...
MLB
Bassitt delivers stellar start when Mets need it most
PITTSBURGH -- Time and again, when the Mets need Chris Bassitt to give them length, he provides exactly what they require. During a week that has seen Max Scherzer land on the injured list, Taijuan Walker wrestle with a blister issue, and Carlos Carrasco deliver a disappointing start in his return from injury, the Mets found themselves in need of steady pitching -- particularly given a doubleheader Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They weren’t particularly surprised when Bassitt provided it during a 5-1 victory in Game 1, striking out 10 over seven innings of one-run ball.
MLB
Snell sensational, support less so: 'They'll score a bunch'
SAN DIEGO -- All that progress the Padres made offensively on their road trip? It seemed to vanish once they returned to Petco Park. It has been that way far too often this season. The Padres opened a crucial six-game homestand with a dud against the D-backs on Monday, a...
