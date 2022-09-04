SEATTLE - The calendar may say September, but highs this weekend will feel more like July or August! Buckle up for highs near 90 on Saturday in Western Washington. As for today, the weather will be absolutely gorgeous. Hope you carve out time to get outside, whether it's eating lunch or dinner on a patio, going for a walk or taking the kids to the playground after school. Highs will boost to the 70s for most. You can plan on sunshine from the start to the finish.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 11 HOURS AGO