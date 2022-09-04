Read full article on original website
Flooding in Rhode Island strands drivers on I-95
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in Providence Monday evening, closing highways and main roads throughout Rhode Island. Drivers were stuck on I-95 in Providence for their evening commute as flash flooding made the highway impassable. Several cars were flooded along with the highway. Police were said to have helped those...
Health officials: Get updated COVID-19 booster, flu shot
SEATTLE - Health officials in Washington’s most populous county are urging people to get the new COVID-19 booster. Public Health – Seattle & King County’s health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin said in a briefing Tuesday that even people who have had a booster shot should get all recommended doses for maximum protection, The Seattle Times reported.
Seattle weather: Major heat in September for Puget Sound
SEATTLE - The calendar may say September, but highs this weekend will feel more like July or August! Buckle up for highs near 90 on Saturday in Western Washington. As for today, the weather will be absolutely gorgeous. Hope you carve out time to get outside, whether it's eating lunch or dinner on a patio, going for a walk or taking the kids to the playground after school. Highs will boost to the 70s for most. You can plan on sunshine from the start to the finish.
When will fall weather arrive in the Puget Sound area?
FOX 13's Abby Acone breaks down a preview of what fall will look like in the Seattle area. FOX 13's Brian MacMillan says the weather will be in the upper 70s for your Wednesday, with some summer weather in the 80s coming this weekend.
Seattle weather: Sunny and mild through midweek
SEATTLE - Sunny skies and mild to warm temps will be the weather story to start the Labor Day work week. An upper level ridge will build offshore sending temps soaring to near-record highs by next weekend. Expect sunny skies Tuesday with highs close to 80 degrees. Wildfire smoke will...
Seattle weather: Summer isn't over yet - highs near 90 in the forecast
SEATTLE - If you're hoping for autumn weather, you'll have to be patient. Mother Nature is serving up highs skyrocketing near 90 degrees again in Seattle on Saturday!. For today, temps will comfortably reach the low to mid 70s across Puget Sound. The upper 60s are on tap for the coast and Cascades. Morning clouds will clear for afternoon sunshine.
