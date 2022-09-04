ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lantern

Ohio State Buckeyes

Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Ohio State also hired Perry Eliano from Cincinnati as its safeties coach and Tim Walton from the Jacksonville Jaguars as the cornerbacks and secondary coach.
COLUMBUS, OH
Lantern

Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State game

Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be evaluated throughout this week regarding his leg injury before No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State Saturday. Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the first quarter against then-No. 5 Notre Dame that limited him to two catches and held him out of the second half. Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes medical staff will “get a better feel” for Smith-Njigba’s status during evaluations and practice leading up to playing the Red Wolves.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Oxford, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Bethlehem, PA
College Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Bethlehem, PA
Sports
City
Webster, PA
Local
Ohio College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Bethlehem, PA
City
Oxford, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy