Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be evaluated throughout this week regarding his leg injury before No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State Saturday. Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the first quarter against then-No. 5 Notre Dame that limited him to two catches and held him out of the second half. Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes medical staff will “get a better feel” for Smith-Njigba’s status during evaluations and practice leading up to playing the Red Wolves.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO