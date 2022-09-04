Read full article on original website
Lantern
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre Dame
Even under the bright lights with stakes high during No. 3 Ohio State’s first top-five season-opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and the Buckeyes kept their defense simple. The Buckeyes made adjustments at halftime Saturday, overcoming a 10-7 deficit by shutting out the Fighting Irish...
Plenty of hype surrounded Ohio State entering the season after making sweeping changes to the Buckeye coaching staff. Head coach Ryan Day brought in Jim Knowles from Oklahoma State as the Buckeyes’ new defensive coordinator. Ohio State also hired Perry Eliano from Cincinnati as its safeties coach and Tim Walton from the Jacksonville Jaguars as the cornerbacks and secondary coach.
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State game
Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will be evaluated throughout this week regarding his leg injury before No. 3 Ohio State hosts Arkansas State Saturday. Smith-Njigba suffered an injury in the first quarter against then-No. 5 Notre Dame that limited him to two catches and held him out of the second half. Head coach Ryan Day said the Buckeyes medical staff will “get a better feel” for Smith-Njigba’s status during evaluations and practice leading up to playing the Red Wolves.
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal Classic
The No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team earned the program’s first nonconference top-three victory over No. 3 Louisville Sunday and split its weekend alongside No. 15 San Diego during the Cardinal Classic. Ohio State (1-3) rallied ahead of the Cardinals (5-1) and won three-consecutive sets to down...
Kafe Kerouac gives opportunity for new, local artists to shine
When Mike Heslop, owner of Kafe Kerouac, opened the cafe 18 years ago, he said he decided he wanted it to be a space for people to enjoy drinks while looking at many forms of art. Kafe Kerouac, located at 2250 N. High St. is a local coffee shop that...
