Colorado Springs, CO

Motorist in critical condition after car rolls down embankment in Colorado Springs

By By O'Dell Isaac
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

A motorist was hospitalized on Sunday after rolling about 500 feet down a steep embankment in what Colorado Springs Fire Department officials called a “critical traffic accident.”

A vehicle rolled down the embankment while driving on Gold Camp Road at Point Sublime, according to a tweet from the fire department. An occupant was ejected from the vehicle.

After being recovered by CSFD's High Angle Rescue Team, the patient, whose name was not released, was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital and is listed in critical condition, officials said.

BIDLACK | Xeriscaping for a better tomorrow

Back when I was an active-duty Air Force officer, I was heavily involved in a variety of environmental areas that were of interest to the military. Heck, while working on the National Security Council staff at the White House back in the summer of 1998, I was directed to write the first draft statement from the Department of Defense on the impact of climate change on military operations in years to come. My Ph.D. studies had examined that very question, and I concluded that climate change would likely make “traditional” types of war more intense (a "conflict multiplier," as we called such things) and would create new climate-based conflicts, as areas ran out of water and overheated, among other effects.
