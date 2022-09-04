Read full article on original website
Related
Looking at North Texas forecast for end of work week, weekend & early next week
Can you believe it's already hump day? The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared a look at the forecast for not only the end of the week but the weekend and early next week.
fox4news.com
Dallas Weather: Hail, strong winds cause damage in North Texas
DALLAS - Strong thunderstorms caused some damage in North Texas Monday night. FOX 4 viewer Tyler Baccus shared photos of golf ball-sized hail in the Saginaw area. He said it broke seven windows at his house near Bond Ranch Road and damaged cars. But that wasn’t the only area that...
natureworldnews.com
Golf Ball-Sized Hail, Strong Winds Leave Texas with Property Damage, Power Outage
North Texas experienced some property damage Monday night as a result of powerful thunderstorms that produced golf ball-sized hail coupled with strong winds. Other areas also experienced a power outage. Texas resident Tyler Baccus posted pictures of hail the size of golf balls in the Saginaw region. He claimed it...
How to save your trees during the Central Texas drought
Despite recent rains, there's a growing problem that begins in the soil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4news.com
Hail causes damage in North Texas
Overnight storms dropped damaging hail and caused some power outages. FOX 4 viewers shared video of some of the worst of it.
Cooler, less humid mornings gradually blow into the area
Rain chances exit overnight as a more comfortable stretch of weather sets in. Nights will be mild and comfortable while days remain hot. -- David Yeomans
dallasexpress.com
Sunday Storms Sweep Through Dallas
Severe storms and high winds swept through Dallas on Sunday afternoon, leaving behind a trail of downed trees and disrupted power lines. The storm cells moved south through both Tarrant and Dallas counties. The National Weather Service warned that the storms were “capable of gusts near 60-65 mph and quarter-sized hail. … Seek shelter!”
North Texas neighborhoods are cleaning up the aftermath of Sunday storms
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Downpours on Sunday brought strong winds and the damage left behind can be found from Cedar Hill to Plano, including damage at the Dallas Zoo. Residents in Old East Dallas are still cleaning up after the storms. Homeowners in the Munger Place neighborhood were still waiting for power to be fully restored. Monday afternoon, crews were still trying to cut and clear away downed trees and broken tree limbs. Homeowners Michael Ainsworth and Mingo Domingo said the storm on Sunday pulled their century-old tree from the roots. "The tree is massive," Ainsworth said. "The limbs were all the way across the street...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Storms bring heavy rain, strong winds to North Texas
DALLAS - Storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of North Texas, causing some flooding issues and power outages Sunday. As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there are still about 90,000 North Texans impacted by power outages, according to Oncor's outage map. Tiffany householder watched high winds take down...
keranews.org
Thousands lose power after strong winds, heavy rains hit North Texas
Minutes following the afternoon high winds, rain and hail, Oncor’s outage map showed more than 120,000 power outages across the Metroplex, mostly in the Dallas area. As the sun began to fall, Oncor’s Juan Reyes reported 80,000 homes still without power. “We had crews pre-positioned ahead of time,”...
nypressnews.com
Overturned cement truck causing traffic headaches on I-30 in Dallas
DALLAS — An overturned cement truck is causing major traffic issues on Interstate 30 in Dallas this afternoon. The accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Hampton Road. Traffic could be seen backed up as far as the Margaret McDermott Bridge. The cause of the accident has...
Thunderstorms in Dallas cause flooding & power outages
Dallas County seen quick, developing scattered thunderstorms on Sunday. These storms produced a lot of rain in a short period of time. Though they dissipated by sunset, they caused flash flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Rain Lingers After Nearly 6 Inches Fall in 48 Hours; Northeast Monitors Hurricane Earl
The heavy, steady rain that besieged the tri-state area has cleared out, though showers are expected to linger through most of the day Wednesday, potentially adding more accumulation to the volume that fell over the last 48 hours — and forecasters say we should brace for indirect impacts from Hurricane Earl over the weekend, too.
WFAA
Texas and DFW rank among smallest average home lot size in U.S.
DALLAS — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our partners at the Dallas Business Journal. For some folks, a larger home lot just means more area to mow and water, but given the choice, most homeowners prefer a bigger backyard and a little more land between themselves and their neighbors.
Opening Date For Newest North Texas H-E-B Revealed
Here's when the new H-E-B location in Frisco will open.
nypressnews.com
Overturned cement truck blocks Loop 12 in Irving
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A traffic alert this afternoon for those taking Loop 12 in Irving. Police said that a cement truck overturned, completely blocking traffic. Drivers are being forced to take the SH 114 exit as crews get to work clearing up the mess. Avoid the area or seek alternative routes if possible.
South Dallas pizzeria founder passes away at 81
DALLAS — The founder of a well-known Dallas pizzeria recently passed away in Oak Cliff, according to his family. Texas native Frank E. Gee Jr. died at the age of 81. He founded Blackjack Pizza on 2536 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. with Terry Jones in 1990. Blackjack quickly...
peoplenewspapers.com
Firefighters Respond To Home in UP After Sunday Storms
A fire at a home in the 3200 block of Southwestern was quickly extinguished Sunday afternoon after a storm blew through the area. City officials say firefighters arrived at the home around 3:30 p.m.; crews saw smoke visible from the roof and the flames were quickly extinguished with the help of Dallas Fire-Rescue.
nypressnews.com
A ‘next level park’ is being built in Frisco
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Frisco is already home to the Dallas Cowboys training center, FC Dallas and the PGA headquarters. City leaders have announced plans to build something they believe could compete with all of those in boosting the Frisco image. “A next level park,” said Executive Director of...
Comments / 0