Read full article on original website
Related
Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?
Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?. Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate...
Masking Update Made In New York State
It's been two and a half years since the start of COVID-19 in New York State, and for the rest of the country for that matter. After a long two years, restrictions were finally lifted in states around the United States, as more individuals were vaccinated and boosted, which has allowed us to get back into a sense of normalcy here in thee State of New York.
‘Suspicious’ Man Wanted in New Jersey Arrested in Ulster County
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted in New Jersey was found in the area following reports of a "suspicious person." Recently, the Saugerties Police Department responded to a reported suspicious person complaint on Oak Street in Barclay Heights, Town of Saugerties, New York. Upon arriving in the area, officers located 31-year-old Christopher Rega of Saugerties staggering down Lamb Avenue, police say.
Police Say Group of Children Demolished Art Space in New York State
Officials say a roaming group of vandals "ransacked" an art residency in New York state, leaving severe damage in their wake. The organization that was vandalized said the suspects smashed windows, overturned furniture, stole money, and sprayed graffiti on the walls of the building. Art Net says the pack of bandits are now facing a lengthy list of charges after the alleged invasion on August 28.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
These Are the Only 4 Forms of ID Used to Buy Alcohol in NYS
When was the last time you were ID'd when you went to buy alcohol? Or cigarettes? Or Whipped Cream? What form of identification is legal for you to show in New York State?. Did you even know that you are limited to very specific forms of identification? For example, your work ID or even your pistol permit is not eligible to be used to buy alcohol in New York State.
Is This The Most Dangerous Road In New York?
Every day you drive around town and notice certain issues with roads and highways in New York State. From speeders to potholes there are plenty of things to watch out for in order for you to make it to your destination safe and sound. While there are no stats to...
New York State Jewish Gun Club hires attorneys to fight provision in concealed carry law
The New York State Jewish Gun Club is challenging the state's restrictions on concealed carry in sensitives areas.
LAW・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Long Island Man Drowns in ‘Beautiful’ River in Hudson Valley
A Long Island man lost his life while vacationing with his family in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, New York State Police released more information about the man who drowned in the Delaware River over the weekend. This marked the second drowning in the river in one week. Drowning on...
Who’s to Blame for Counterfeit Bills in the Hudson Valley?
To the frustration of Hudson Valley residents, more "motion picture money" has made its way into circulation, this time in New Paltz, NY. Film and television crews have recently spent record amounts of real money in our area, but are they to blame for the recent influx of fake bills being spent in real life?
Why Are These Small Green Signs Important? Here’s What They Mean
Do the numbers on these signs mean anything special?. Just last month, we had a long conversation about those little white signs that can be seen on some Hudson Valley roads. We told you that the signs pictured below actually have a special meaning. At first, we were told that...
New York’s New Gun Control Laws Are Just Plain Dumb [Opinion]
A new slew of gun control laws in New York has gone into effect as of Thursday, September 1, 2022, and it represents a significant change for legal gun owners in the Empire State. These new laws, passed by the New York State Legislature in response to the US Supreme...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stop obsessing about NY State Fair attendance (Your Letters)
Once again, the conversation turns around the attendance at the New York State Fair, down from pre-pandemic levels (”Final attendance at 2022 NY State Fair remains well short of pre-pandemic years,” Sept. 5, 2022). The fair has been a staple of this city’s and my life for decades. I’ve aged out. And that’s OK. But is attendance the most important factor in determining the success of the fair? Surely, no. And yet for years that’s all the public hears about. The constant news bulletins and attendee comparisons each day and with previous years has become so tedious, I dread watching the nightly news. That obsession seemed a little less fanatical this year, to be honest.
What Happens To The 800 Pound Butter Sculpture After New York State Fair?
What in the world do you do with 800 pounds of butter? I mean it's been out in the elements so it's not like you could use it to butter lobster. Interestingly enough, the butter from the 800-pound culture at the fair has a very practical use after it has gone to glory.
The End Of Family Farms Across New York State?
It is simple. No farms, no food. If we learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is that supply chain issues and a lack of supply was a major concern for everyone. As prices rise to levels we have not seen in years and the hot, dry summer of 2022 comes to an end, it is clear that farmers need our support now more than ever. But a new law may have the opposite affect and essentially cripple the very people we count on to keep us fed.
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
WHEC TV-10
New York State will receive Omicron-specific COVID boosters this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Healthcare providers in New York State are expecting deliveries starting Wednesday for the new booster that’s updated to fight against the Omicron COVID variant. Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is receiving the Omicron-specific Pfizer and Moderna shots this week. The rollout comes after...
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Businesses responding to 'concealed carry’ gun law
New York State’s new gun restrictions means businesses must post if they are ‘welcoming’ customers to carrying a concealed weapon onto their property.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0