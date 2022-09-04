Read full article on original website
Man dies after shooting on Diggs Road in Norfolk
A 39-year-old Norfolk man has died following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Norfolk.
Man who confessed to Hampton Roads killing spree to face 9 additional charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of a murder spree across Hampton Roads is facing nine new charges. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people back in March. In Virginia Beach, Beale faces charges for the deaths of his girlfriend,...
‘We’re frustrated:’ Granby St shooting suspect preliminary hearing pushed back
The man charged in a triple homicide in Downtown Norfolk was in court Tuesday morning.
Portsmouth man on trial for second time for trying to kill officer
The re-trial got underway Wednesday for Will Patterson, Jr., charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer in a November 2017 shooting on Hickory Street in Portsmouth.
Teens wounded in shooting incident on W. 27th St.
Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.
Owner of home where 7 were shot in Norfolk says tenants were out of town
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The owner of the Norfolk property where seven people were shot, two fatally, on Saturday night says the tenants were traveling and away for the weekend. Dietrich Heyder told WAVY’s Andy Fox that he believes someone who knows the tenants knew they’d be gone and...
Trial begins for one 4 men accused of killing ODU student in 2011
A jury was picked to decide if one of the four men accused of killing 20-year-old Chris Cummings. Cummings is the nephew of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting
Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in...
Relative of NSU student killed in shooting mourns loss
McKnight was from Harlem and a student at Norfolk State University studying to be a nurse. "Everybody loved Angie she was a sweet girl," said her great aunt.
One dead, one hurt: PPD investigating homicide
NORFOLK, Va. — A person died and another was hurt in Portsmouth Saturday, the Portsmouth Police Department said. In a new release issued Wednesday, PPD said it responded to the 600 block of South Street around 2:30 p.m. Once there, officers found 21-year-old Jaquan White with fatal injuries. His...
Norfolk Police investigate shooting, one woman injured
A woman was left injured after a shooting occurred near the block of 1500 Kerrey Avenue Tuesday morning.
Police identify one of the people shot in Portsmouth over the weekend
Two people were found less than a mile apart. Jaquan White, 21, died from his injuries, and the other is expected to be OK, Portsmouth police said.
Man accused of deadly Downtown Norfolk shooting over a spilled drink has his preliminary hearing pushed back
NORFOLK, Va. — A preliminary hearing for the man accused of shooting five people in Downtown Norfolk got pushed back on Tuesday. Antoine Legrande Jr. had been lined up for the hearing in Norfolk General District Court, but the prosecution team said they needed more time to subpoena a witness.
Mistrial Declared for Suspect in the Murder of ODU Student Christopher Cummings
The trial of one of the men accused of killing ODU student Christopher Cummings has ended in a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Jovan Doyle took the stand on Aug. 24, more than 10 years after Cummings’ death. A mistrial was declared on Aug. 29, after the jury deliberated for more than 10 hours. Norfolk Commonwealth Attorney Ramin Fatehi told the Virginian-Pilot that they plan to re-try the case against Doyle as soon as possible.
Man shot, killed on Military Highway in Norfolk identified
A man that was shot and killed Sunday morning, September 4, 2022, has been identified by police. No suspect information has been released and the investigation is ongoing.
Jurors hear opening statements, first witnesses in trial for man accused of killing ODU student in 2011
NORFOLK, Va. — The trial for the man accused of killing an Old Dominion University student in 2011 began Wednesday morning. Jury selection took nearly three hours in the case of Rashad Dooley. During opening statements, Norfolk Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Cynthia Collard told jurors investigators revived this cold case...
At least 21 people were shot in Hampton Roads over the weekend
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: Monday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., a spokesperson for the Norfolk Police Department changed the record to say only one person was shot on 18th Bay Street, instead of three people. That brought the victim count down. In a weekend typically known for cookouts, beach...
Suffolk murder suspect arrested after pursuit; abducted woman jumped from car, police say
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The suspect in the murder of a man in Suffolk was arrested Wednesday after a police pursuit in the area of Pitchkettle Road. During the pursuit, police say a woman who’d been abducted and assaulted by the suspect jumped from the moving vehicle. Police...
Police identify Suffolk man killed in Sunday shooting
A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to authorities. The Suffolk 911 Center received several calls for shots being fired in the area of South Saratoga Street at 3:29 p.m.
Police: Man shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon
NORFOLK, Va. — A man was shot and killed in Suffolk Sunday afternoon, according to Suffolk Police. A spokesperson said that around 3:30 p.m., their emergency dispatchers received several calls saying shots had been fired in the area of South Saratoga Street. They then received other calls telling them that an adult male had been shot and was lying between several buildings in the 300 block of South Saratoga Street.
