Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen seriously injured in crash in eastern Missouri
A Columbia teen is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Aniyah Williams, 19, was driving on I-55 near Hillsboro Tuesday afternoon when she rear-ended the car in front of her. Williams’ SUV then ran off the side of the road and overturned.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man dies in jet ski accident in Camden County
A Jefferson City man dies in a jet ski accident at the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Russell Rauba, 62, was riding a personal watercraft on the main channel just after noon on Wednesday when he hit a wake and became airborne. The patrol says Rauba landed on the vehicle, then slid off and lost consciousness. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County woman seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Villa Ridge
A Franklin County woman is seriously injured in a suspected drunk driving crash in her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Kimberly Lehr, 22, of Villa Ridge, improperly turned onto a driveway on Highway 109 Monday afternoon. Her car then ran off the side of the road and struck a boulder.
mymoinfo.com
Two Women From Cadet Injured in Crash in Washington County
(Fertile) Two 29-year-old women from Cadet were injured Wednesday morning in a two vehicle crash in Washington County. The highway patrol says the accident took place on Highway 21 at Route ‘C-C’ near Washington State Park when a Ford Explorer driven by Alecia Morgan was stopped at a stop sign at the junction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Beaufort teen hospitalized after UTV crash in Gasconade County
A Beaufort teenager was taken to a St. Louis area hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a UTV crash in rural Gasconade County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 4, an unidentified 13-year-old Hermann girl was driving a UTV...
One dies in Franklin County house fire
One person has died after a house fire Tuesday morning in Franklin County.
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
One dead after house fire in Franklin County, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — One person was found dead after a house fire in Franklin County on Tuesday and an investigation is underway. Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on their Facebook page regarding the incident. The post states they responded to a call at 8:00 a.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small plane crashed after hitting power lines in Lincoln County
A small plane crashed in the area of Wilson Road and Thoroughman Lane in Lincoln County after hitting power lines.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man facing several charges after accidentally shooting himself
A Jefferson City man is facing several felony charges after accidentally shooting himself in Cole County. Forrest Hoppe, 32, is charged with second-degree attempted domestic assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action. He’s being held without bond and is due in court for an arraignment this afternoon.
kfmo.com
Sunday St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A 17 year old male juvenile from Farmington is recovering from moderate injuries after he was involved in a one vehicle accident in St. Francois County Sunday. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the teen, who wasn't wearing a safety device as the wreck took place, was driving a jeep south on Knob Lick Road, north of Walker Loop. It ran off the road and crashed into a tree. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
KMOV
48-hour boil advisory issued for areas of Jefferson County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A voluntary boil advisory was issued for parts of the city of Arnold following a leak. The Jefferson County Public Water Supply District #8 advised residents of the following areas to take additional precautions after a leak occurred at 10 a.m. Wednesday: the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Matterhorn Drive, south to the intersection of Local Hillsboro Road and Happy Drive and all roadways in between.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kjluradio.com
Fort Leonard Wood woman seriously injured in one-car crash
A Fort Leonard Wood woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her car in northwest Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Shaquana Robinson, 28, was driving on Highway U, about 10 miles north of Richland, early Monday morning when she drove off the edge of the road, struck a culvert, and overturned, coming to rest off the side of the road.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
St. Louis City enters agreement with Ely Walker day before nuisance hearing. St. Louis City reached an agreement with Ely Walker Condominium Association one day before a scheduled nuisance hearing. University City homeowners struggle with thieves, permit issues following historic floods. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Rothschild continues to work...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Fire Department quickly puts out house fire
Columbia fire crews quickly extinguish a fire at a home on the east end of town. The Columbia Fire Department was called to a home in the 5000 block of Kristos Court Tuesday. The first firefighters arrived on scene four minutes after the call to 9-1-1 was made and found smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews were able to bring the fire under control within five minutes.
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon. Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis man arrested after two vehicle accident on Route PP at HWY 30
One person was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Route PP at Highway 30 in Jefferson County Sunday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Angela Tynes of High Ridge was driving a 2014 Ford Explorer and was struck from behind by a 2021 Kia Forte driven by 46-year-old Tyler Booth of St. Louis, as that vehicle was making a left turn onto Route PP from 30. A passenger in the Forte, 38-year-old Tammy Gordon of Florissant was taken by ambulance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with minor injuries. Booth was arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated. The accident took place a little before noon on Sunday.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man charged with stabbing with injuries
A Jefferson City man is charged for a stabbing with injuries. Jonathan Stover, 30, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. He’s been deemed a danger to the community and is being held without bond. He’s scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon. The Jefferson...
KMOV
4 men shot during apparent drive-by shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. after two men were shooting from a car. Police said a 65-year-old man was found lying on the ground with a gunshot to his torso. As he was rushed to the hospital.
Comments / 0