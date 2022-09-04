ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, CT

Register Citizen

Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street

TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Flooding in New Haven County causes issues for drivers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Rain continued to cause problems for Connecticut residents on Tuesday. One of the hardest hit areas was the shoreline, from Milford to West Haven. The rain was causing trouble for drivers, with their cars getting stuck in the water. “I saw a car coming through...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
trumbull-ct.gov

Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022

This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
TRUMBULL, CT
Register Citizen

West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good

WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
WEST HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford

A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Register Citizen

70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says

HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets

The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center

EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
EAST HAMPTON, CT
FOX 61

Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home

EAST LYME, Conn. — Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jeep Cherokee was the vehicle parked and struck outside the home. A parked car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning after it was struck by another vehicle, officials said. East Lyme...
Register Citizen

Greenwich firefighters douse car fire in spray foam in Cos Cob

GREENWICH — Greenwich firefighters responded to a car fire in Cos Cob Monday afternoon. The vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at exit 4 off Interstate 95. The fire department said the car’s fuel tank had ruptured, requiring the use of foam to contain the spread of flames from the flammable liquid.
GREENWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment

TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
TRUMBULL, CT

