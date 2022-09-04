Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Vietnamese Food in all of ConnecticutTravel MavenBridgeport, CT
Tweed New Haven Flying High as Other Small Airports Face Service CutbacksConnecticut by the NumbersNew Haven, CT
Remembering beloved actor Gene Wilder on the sixth anniversary of his passingJames PatrickStamford, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
I-84E in East Hartford reopens following jackknifed tractor-trailer crash
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jackknifed tractor-trailer crash closed parts of I-84 East in East Hartford on Tuesday morning. State DOT officials announced the highway was reopened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. The crash closed down parts of the highway between exits 55 and 56 as the tractor-trailer was blocking all lanes of traffic, […]
Register Citizen
Police: Driver of jackknifed tractor-trailer on I-84 in East Hartford was going too fast
EAST HARTFORD — A tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate-84 early Tuesday, closing all eastbound lanes, because the driver was going too fast on the wet road, state police said. The driver from Tampa, Fla., had no obvious injuries, and no other vehicle was involved in the crash near Exit 56...
Register Citizen
Torrington begins construction project on Scoville Street
TORRINGTON — Public works crews have begun road reconstruction for the entire length of Scoville Street; the project is expected to continue into October. This is the second road of the South End Reconstruction Project 2022. Clarence and and Palmer Bridge streets will be started over the next few...
Spelling error: Hartford exit misspelled on I-84 west
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The exit for Flatbush Avenue on I-84 westbound left drivers wondering: Did I see that right? The highway sign for the left Exit 45 currently reads “Flatbnsh Avenue,” as of Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Connecticut Department of Transportation told News 8 they’re aware of the error on the sign […]
Eyewitness News
DOT: Route 67 in Oxford shuts down after tree falls, brings down wires
OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Route 67 in Oxford is CLOSED after a tree fell bringing down wires. According to the Department of Transportation, the road is closed between Hogs Back Road & Governors Hill Road. This incident was reported at 10:33 pm, according to the DOT.
Eyewitness News
Flooding in New Haven County causes issues for drivers
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Rain continued to cause problems for Connecticut residents on Tuesday. One of the hardest hit areas was the shoreline, from Milford to West Haven. The rain was causing trouble for drivers, with their cars getting stuck in the water. “I saw a car coming through...
trumbull-ct.gov
Traffic Alert: Connecticut United Ride on Sunday, September 11, 2022
This is an important public safety traffic announcement from the Trumbull Police Department. The 22nd Annual Connecticut United Motorcycle Ride, Connecticut's largest 9/11 tribute sponsored by the Uniform Professional Firefighters of Connecticut, will take place this Sunday, September 11, 2022. The ride will travel into Trumbull from Monroe on Route...
Register Citizen
West Haven Denny’s suddenly closes — for good
WEST HAVEN — A longtime restaurant directly across from an exit ramp into the city closed permanently, and seemingly abruptly, Monday. According to three identical signs posted on the door of the Denny’s on Saw Mill Road, located straight ahead from the Exit 42 ramp off Interstate 95 into West Haven, the restaurant was “closed permanently for business” as of 2 p.m. Monday.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dead After Rollover Crash in Stratford
A man has died after a rollover crash on Broadbridge Avenue in Stratford Sunday night, police said. Officials were called to the area at about 11:30 p.m. Responding officers said the single-car crash involved a 2015 Cadillac. The driver, identified as 54-year-old John Devitt, was taken to a nearby hospital...
Register Citizen
70-foot tree falls on Hartford apartment building and 6 cars, fire official says
HARTFORD — As rain poured onto the city early Tuesday, a 70-foot tree fell onto an Asylum Hill apartment building, according to police. District Fire Chief Mario Oquendo said companies were called to 30 Gillett Street around 1:30 a.m. At the scene, firefighters noted that the tree fell near the back parking lot and damaged six vehicles and windows to four units. The tree also completely blocked the rear exit.
Ferries evacuated for bomb threat in Connecticut
Two ferries in Connecticut were evacuated Tuesday, due to an unspecified threat.
Only in Bridgeport, Go-Cart Cruises City Streets
The person shooting the video said it, the talk-to-text robot said it, and if that weren't enough, it was plastered on the screen. I have to disagree with "only in Bridgeport" but we can come back to that later. @idk_shit00 #hoodlife#bikelife#203#CT#fyp ♬ original sound - Idkshit. Yeah, I didn't...
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
Register Citizen
East Hampton leaders greenlight road improvement project in Village Center
EAST HAMPTON — The Town Council unanimously approved a road improvement project last week that officials say will revamp the Village Center area by improving connectivity, accessibility and appearance. According to the plans, the Village Center Streetscape Improvement Project will address aging pedestrian infrastructure by repairing sidewalks and crosswalks...
Cause under investigation after car crashes into East Lyme home
EAST LYME, Conn. — Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the Jeep Cherokee was the vehicle parked and struck outside the home. A parked car crashed into an East Lyme home late Monday morning after it was struck by another vehicle, officials said. East Lyme...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Fire Department Joined by Other Agencies in Battling Early Morning Blaze at City Business Site
The Bridgeport Fire Department was among several crews that responded to a commercial fire early Tuesday morning, Chief Phil Hart said. Hart said his department responded to the call at 12:30 a.m. to 1500 West Industrial Park. The address is the site of Schwan’s Home Services. “When the fire...
Register Citizen
Greenwich firefighters douse car fire in spray foam in Cos Cob
GREENWICH — Greenwich firefighters responded to a car fire in Cos Cob Monday afternoon. The vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived at exit 4 off Interstate 95. The fire department said the car’s fuel tank had ruptured, requiring the use of foam to contain the spread of flames from the flammable liquid.
Eyewitness News
Charges made in Milford larceny case before fatal crash in Stratford
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A Waterbury family is still grieving after their son was killed in a car crash last month. 26-year-old Jason Fonseca-Kennedy was killed last month after his truck was struck by 38-year-old Jamar Blackburn of Bridgeport. Police say Blackburn was involved in a larceny at a Walmart...
Register Citizen
Trumbull police: 3 caught breaking into cars outside apartment
TRUMBULL — Police say three teenagers have been charged with various offenses after officers discovered them breaking into vehicles early Wednesday morning. Trumbull police said they were called to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Oakview Drive around 3 a.m. Wednesday for a report of three people in black breaking into vehicles in the complex’s parking lot.
Those Damn Kids are Leaving Their Electric Scooters All Over Naugatuck
It's my turn to be the old guy yelling at the youngsters. Hey kid, those Bird electric scooters that are all over Naugatuck are cool right? Don't leave them on the sidewalk, or blocking a driveway, or on the side of the road, etc, pick up after yourself damnit. It's...
