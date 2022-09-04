ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Former Baylor football coach Guy Morriss dies at 71

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Former University of Kentucky Football Coach Guy Morriss has passed away at the age of 71, confirmed by UK. He had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2017. Morriss came to Lexington to be the offensive line coach for Hal Mumme at UK in 1997. The...
Former Kentucky, Baylor head coach Guy Morriss has died

Former Kentucky and Baylor head coach Guy Morriss died on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. He was 71 years old. Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in 2016. A Colorado City, Texas, native, Morriss played offensive line at TCU, then crafted a 15-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots. Morriss immediately moved into coaching upon his 1987 retirement, spending two seasons coaching his former teammates on the Patriots' offensive line before returning to Texas as Mansfield High School's offensive line coach.
LETTERS: Baylor built on Christianity, so go build your own university

Richard Turner’s recent letter [“Lose the affiliation,” Sept. 4] related to the possible separation of Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas had some interesting implications, for example: Without a Christian affiliation, Baylor could no longer take religion into consideration in hiring faculty and admitting students. That is, it could become a totally secular institution. And it would be free of the Christian millstone hanging around its neck.
Gatesville youth excels in gymnastics competition

When Tiffany Winkler first took her daughter Tenley to tumbling classes, the 8-year old had a request. “She liked tumbling,” Tiffany recalls, “but she asked if she could start learning gymnastics.”. After Tenley attended a few recreational classes at Extreme Cheer and Tumble in Temple, the coach...
Fairfield's been around the block: Lady Eagles reject feisty West, 3-1

WEST — Westfest may be over, but a block party was raging at the West High Gymnasium on Tuesday night. Ultimately, Fairfield partied just a little bit harder than the girls from West. Behind the big-time blocking of senior McKinna Brackens and junior Avery Thaler, seventh-ranked Fairfield withstood a...
LETTERS: BGCT-Baylor divorce would benefit both; where are the body cameras?

I couldn’t agree more with the Aug. 28 letter from Nathan Elkins titled “Good riddance.” Dr. Elkins is a former Baylor professor who was commenting on the possible change in the affiliation between Baylor University and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. The reality is that this affiliation is already pretty weak. The BGCT is just acknowledging this reality and putting both institutions out of their misery. If this should take place the consequences would extend well beyond any LGBTQ issues which are precipitating this severing of ties.
Baylor University mourns Memphis jogger's death

WACO, Texas — Baylor University confirmed via Twitter Tuesday, Eliza Fletcher went to Baylor University in Waco, TX. Fletcher was kidnapped and found in a vacant home in South Memphis. She was abducted while jogging Sept. 2, according to the Memphis Police Department. Fletcher, according to Baylor, earned her...
Central Texas football coach arrested for DWI

CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A coach for the C.H Yoe High School football team has been arrested. Guadalupe Florez was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash near Cameron. Emergency crews arrived to find a vehicle in the roadway. Five people were taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries. Lopez was...
Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History looking to its future

The Helen Marie Taylor Museum of Waco History intends to keep the door open on its history for the years ahead, thanks to a trust created by the museum’s namesake to continue its operations. An open house is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday to reacquaint the...
Surf's Always Up — In Waco, Texas

Some of the world's best artificial waves are happening hundreds of miles from the ocean—in Waco, Texas. They're so good, they're attracting top professionals, casual riders and a science correspondent named Jon Hamilton. Jon's been following the wave technology for years and says the progress is huge. These days, pro surfers come from all over to try the "Freak Peak" of Waco.
Two injured at Central Texas State Fair Sunday

BELTON, Texas (KWKT) — One person was critically injured during an episode of severe weather Sunday at the Central Texas State Fair at the Bell County Expo. This is according to Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford, who tells FOX 44 News that strong winds knocked over a sign near the entrance to the fair. Stafford said the sign was secured by multiple 55-gallon drums filled with water, and collapsed onto two fair visitors.
Midway ISD Superintendent Announces Retirement

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Midway Independent School District Board of Trustees have received a notice from MISD Superintendent Dr. George Kazanas, that he will be retiring from Midway ISD in January. MISD released in a statement that Dr. Kazanas has been instrumental in guiding the growth of...
Yoe High assistant coach arrested

CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Yoe High School assistant football coach has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to the crash, with injuries reported. A 2010 Ford F-250, operated by 43-year-old Guadalupe “Lupe” Navarrette Florez Jr, of Cameron, was travelling southbound on CR-140, approaching FM-485.
AdventHealth Central Texas launching CLIP program

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – AdventHealth Central Texas, in a partnership with Central Texas College, is beginning a new program they say is the “first-of-its-kind.”. The CLIP, or Comprehensive Lifestyle Intervention Program, kicks off on Monday, September 12. AdventHealth says the program consists of interactive classes which provide participants with the information to make long-term decisions which could drastically improve their quality of health and life. The program will last ten weeks.
Two Central Texas State Fair Visitors Injured at Expo Center in Belton, TX

(Belton, Texas): Two people were hospitalized Sunday (Aug. 4) after strong winds caused a sign to fall on them at the Bell County Expo Center. Bell County Public Information Officer James Stafford reports that the sign located near the entrance of the Central Texas State Fair grounds had been supported by 55-gallon drums filled with water. However, the wind proved stronger than the support, and the sign collapsed onto the two fair visitors.
