The Independent

Apple’s iPhone 14 to lose the SIM tray in US, relying entirely on eSIM

Apple’s new iPhone 14 will not come with a physical SIM card tray anymore in the US, the company revealed at its product launch event on Wednesday.The tech giant announced that the latest iPhone model – at least in the US – will rely completely on an eSIM affixed to the phone’s motherboard that cannot be removed physically.This has some advantages, including letting users set up the new phone within the software without the possibility of the SIM being stolen or lost.Apple also explained the benefits of an eSIM during the launch, including more privacy and the possibility of...
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Inches Higher but Sluggish Volume Shows Reluctance to Invest

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) traded higher early Wednesday, pausing a slide that began late the previous day. As U.S. traders began the day, bitcoin (BTC) was up 1.8%, rising for four consecutive hours between 12:00 and 16:00 UTC. Trading volume for BTC was below normal, when compared to its 20-day moving average for volume. The lower-than-normal volume shows a lack of investor conviction. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is now trading below $19,000, and is down 59% year to date.
CoinDesk

What the Merge Could Mean for Ethereum and Its Developers

Ethereum’s impending Merge – the long-discussed update of the blockchain's software from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism – could prompt a global wave of people using the blockchain, including for global payments, according to one of the Merge’s leading developers. Ethereum is...
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Bets Look Bearish as Futures Trading Hits Record Level

Bitcoin's (BTC) futures market is now bigger than ever, and investors appear to be adding to bets on a continued price decline. The bitcoin-denominated open interest (OI) in futures and perpetuals (futures with no expiry) tied to the largest cryptocurrency has risen to a new record high of 565,579 BTC ($10.6 billion), surpassing the previous peak of 548,096 BTC reached in February 2020, according to Arcane Research. The data covers positions on traditional commodities exchanges such as CME as well as crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit.
CoinDesk

Ethereum Merge: What You Need to Know

We’ve spent the past several weeks of this newsletter wading into deep technical and philosophical debates around future of Ethereum – with topics ranging from maximal extractable value (MEV), to the threat of censorship on Ethereum, to what makes a ‘true’ zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine, or zkEVM.
CoinDesk

Ether, ADA Lead Steep Crypto Slide Amid Dollar Strength

Cryptocurrencies snapped an almost weeklong run above resistance levels as a strengthening dollar sent global equity and currency markets into declines. Ether (ETH) and Cardano's ADA have both dropped almost 9% in the past 24 hours, giving up a week's worth of gains to become the biggest decliners among major cryptocurrencies. Ether's slide came despite the activation of the Bellatrix upgrade – the Ethereum network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – on Tuesday.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Ethereum's Merge Starts to Hit Gaming Chip Prices

Prices: Bitcoin waffles around $20K for the ninth straight day. Binance plans to halt exchange support for three stablecoins that rival its own BUSD. Insights: With an end to Ethererum proof-of-work mining on the horizon, thanks to the upcoming Merge and its shift to a proof-of-stake blockchain system, prices for GPUs are dropping like a rock, Sam Reynolds reports.
CoinDesk

What Are Soulbound Tokens? The Non-Transferrable NFT Explained

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin describes soulbound tokens as non-transferable NFTs that can help represent a person's identity and achievements in Web3. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a type of blockchain asset that allows holders to prove ownership over an item, real or digital. Each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated and, in most cases, ownership of an NFT can be bought and sold.
CoinDesk

Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate

Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
CoinDesk

The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun

The Ethereum blockchain’s Merge is officially underway and will likely kick in sometime between Sept. 13-16. The Bellatrix upgrade – the network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – was activated on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
