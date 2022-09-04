Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Traders Bet on GMX Tokens as Proxy for Ethereum Layer 2 Tool Arbitrum
Tokens of decentralized exchange (DEX) GMX have surged to a record high this week amid rising interest from traders betting on the growth of Arbitrum, a prominent Ethereum layer-2 scaling product. GMX allows users to trade spot and perpetual futures using its on-chain trading interface at low fees. Part of...
Apple’s iPhone 14 to lose the SIM tray in US, relying entirely on eSIM
Apple’s new iPhone 14 will not come with a physical SIM card tray anymore in the US, the company revealed at its product launch event on Wednesday.The tech giant announced that the latest iPhone model – at least in the US – will rely completely on an eSIM affixed to the phone’s motherboard that cannot be removed physically.This has some advantages, including letting users set up the new phone within the software without the possibility of the SIM being stolen or lost.Apple also explained the benefits of an eSIM during the launch, including more privacy and the possibility of...
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Inches Higher but Sluggish Volume Shows Reluctance to Invest
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) traded higher early Wednesday, pausing a slide that began late the previous day. As U.S. traders began the day, bitcoin (BTC) was up 1.8%, rising for four consecutive hours between 12:00 and 16:00 UTC. Trading volume for BTC was below normal, when compared to its 20-day moving average for volume. The lower-than-normal volume shows a lack of investor conviction. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap is now trading below $19,000, and is down 59% year to date.
CoinDesk
What the Merge Could Mean for Ethereum and Its Developers
Ethereum’s impending Merge – the long-discussed update of the blockchain's software from a proof-of-work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism – could prompt a global wave of people using the blockchain, including for global payments, according to one of the Merge’s leading developers. Ethereum is...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Bets Look Bearish as Futures Trading Hits Record Level
Bitcoin's (BTC) futures market is now bigger than ever, and investors appear to be adding to bets on a continued price decline. The bitcoin-denominated open interest (OI) in futures and perpetuals (futures with no expiry) tied to the largest cryptocurrency has risen to a new record high of 565,579 BTC ($10.6 billion), surpassing the previous peak of 548,096 BTC reached in February 2020, according to Arcane Research. The data covers positions on traditional commodities exchanges such as CME as well as crypto exchanges like Binance and Bybit.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Merge: What You Need to Know
We’ve spent the past several weeks of this newsletter wading into deep technical and philosophical debates around future of Ethereum – with topics ranging from maximal extractable value (MEV), to the threat of censorship on Ethereum, to what makes a ‘true’ zero-knowledge Ethereum Virtual Machine, or zkEVM.
CoinDesk
Ether, ADA Lead Steep Crypto Slide Amid Dollar Strength
Cryptocurrencies snapped an almost weeklong run above resistance levels as a strengthening dollar sent global equity and currency markets into declines. Ether (ETH) and Cardano's ADA have both dropped almost 9% in the past 24 hours, giving up a week's worth of gains to become the biggest decliners among major cryptocurrencies. Ether's slide came despite the activation of the Bellatrix upgrade – the Ethereum network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Ethereum's Merge Starts to Hit Gaming Chip Prices
Prices: Bitcoin waffles around $20K for the ninth straight day. Binance plans to halt exchange support for three stablecoins that rival its own BUSD. Insights: With an end to Ethererum proof-of-work mining on the horizon, thanks to the upcoming Merge and its shift to a proof-of-stake blockchain system, prices for GPUs are dropping like a rock, Sam Reynolds reports.
CoinDesk
What Are Soulbound Tokens? The Non-Transferrable NFT Explained
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin describes soulbound tokens as non-transferable NFTs that can help represent a person's identity and achievements in Web3. Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are a type of blockchain asset that allows holders to prove ownership over an item, real or digital. Each NFT is unique and cannot be replicated and, in most cases, ownership of an NFT can be bought and sold.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin in Accumulation Phase Despite Macro Headwinds, On-Chain Data Indicate
Long-term investors in bitcoin are adding to their stashes as prices decline, despite the generally bleak macroeconomic outlook, with some models suggesting the world's largest cryptocurrency could be undervalued at the current price range of $20,000-$21,000. The Puell Multiple, a tool that measures one-year revenue growth among bitcoin miners, indicates...
CoinDesk
Binance Seeks to Rev Up Its BNB Blockchain With Tech That Got Traction on Ethereum
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange by volume, is seeking to speed up transaction times and reduce fees for its BNB blockchain, becoming one of the largest players yet to embrace a technology known as a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup. The upgrade, planned for next year, will allow BNB to...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Classic's Hashrate, Prices Surge as Miners Prepare for Post-Merge Reality
Ethereum Classic has emerged as an unlikely winner ahead of Ethereum’s Merge scheduled for later this month, with network metrics surging to lifetime highs and ETC tokens gaining value in a mostly flat market. The Ethereum Classic hashrate reached over 48.64 terahashes per second (TH/s) as of Tuesday morning,...
CoinDesk
The Final Countdown to the Ethereum Merge Has Officially Begun
The Ethereum blockchain’s Merge is officially underway and will likely kick in sometime between Sept. 13-16. The Bellatrix upgrade – the network's final "hard fork" before the Merge – was activated on Tuesday, marking the beginning of Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
CoinDesk
Parabolic Bitcoin Bull Run Likely After Dormant Coin Supply Peaks, Past Data Suggests
The view that bitcoin's (BTC) fate is closely tied to what the U.S. Federal Reserve does has been widely discussed. As a result, most traders looking to time the next parabolic bull run are waiting for the world's most powerful central bank to declare victory over inflation and abandon liquidity tightening.
