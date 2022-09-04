ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

KPVI Newschannel 6

School transgender bathroom bill draws legal challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY — A state law requiring students to use the restroom matching their biological sex has drawn a lawsuit. The suit was filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, based in Oklahoma City. Three students are plaintiffs. It alleges that transgender students face...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Despite delay, Parson confident of Missouri income tax cut

(The Center Square) – Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson believes his plan for a tax cut will be passed by the Legislature, but he’s not sure why leaders delayed the special session he called to begin on Sept. 6. On Sept. 1, Republican leaders in the House and...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Ohio average in campaign finance integrity

(The Center Square) – Ohio ranks in the middle of the pack among all states in campaign finance integrity according to report by government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity. Rankings for The State Campaign Finance Index 2022 is based on questions related to campaign finance laws for statewide elections,...
OHIO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Forgiven student loan balances are taxable income in Indiana

(The Center Square) — Hoosiers who have student loans erased by the federal loan forgiveness plan will be liable for state income tax unless the legislature makes an exception to state law. Forgiven debt is considered income in Indiana. The plan, announced by President Joe Biden in August, will...
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska's COVID counts remain flat

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska ticked up last week, but the weekly total remained relatively unchanged from levels seen throughout the summer. Nebraska recorded 2,936 new virus cases for the week ending Friday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That was 4% higher than the 2,818 the week before and 10% above the levels of two weeks earlier.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Counties with the most seniors in Colorado

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Colorado using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
COLORADO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska plans to devote nearly $200 million to expand broadband internet access

Nebraska officials expect to receive nearly $200 million from the federal government, which they're planning to devote to expanding broadband internet access across the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts announced multiple pools of federal funding coming to Nebraska at a press conference Wednesday. Ricketts described broadband as "basic infrastructure" that is crucial to improving the lives of residents and the state as a whole.
NEBRASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Report: Penn second-worst in country for free speech

(The Center Square) – When it comes to free speech, Pennsylvania universities don’t shine. According to a new report, the University of Pennsylvania is the second-worst college in the country for free speech, ahead only of Columbia University. The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

A historic race: Q&A with Oregon's three candidates for governor

SALEM — On Nov. 8, Oregonians will elect a new governor. The race is capturing national interest because it’s a tight three-way contest. The University of Virginia Center for Politics, a nonpartisan forecaster of elections, recently reported it sees Oregon’s governor’s race as a "toss-up." The...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Evers, Michels tied in polls for governor of Wisconsin

Incumbent Tony Evers (D) and Tim Michels (R) are running in the general election for governor of Wisconsin on Nov. 8. Recent polls have not shown either candidate to have a statistically significant lead. The Cook Political Report, Sabato’s Crystal Ball, and Inside Elections rate the election as a toss-up.
WISCONSIN STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cox says initiative will reduce health care costs for Utahns

(The Center Square) - Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced several goals Tuesday to reduce health care costs and expand access in the state. Three different healthcare providers committed to changes, including increasing access to behavioral health care for Intermountain Healthcare patients, expanding the University of Utah Medical Group’s Intensive Outpatient Clinic, and providing an “internal proactive health and wellness support” program for Maverik convenience store employees.
UTAH STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New legislative proposal announced to save toll drivers 50% in savings

(The Center Square) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new proposal for the legislature to consider next year to give toll road commuters a 50% discount. Under the new plan, drivers who use toll transponders like SunPass and E-PASS and have 40 or more transactions a month would receive a 50% credit on their monthly bills. The proposal would benefit about 750,000 Floridians and save the average commuter $550 a year, according to estimates.
FLORIDA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Debate Commission seeking questions for Indiana's U.S. Senate candidates

The nonpartisan Indiana Debate Commission is asking Hoosiers to send in questions for possible use in the upcoming debate between the three candidates competing to represent Indiana in the U.S. Senate. Questions must be submitted online no later than Sept. 30 by clicking the "Ask Your Question" link at the...
INDIANA STATE
Letter: The wrong amendment

Letter: The wrong amendment

I see the State Legislature has drafted six more, special interest-based, amendments to the Constitution. I will not comment on the merits of these. I will say, however, that the Legislature is, once again, offering Pennsylvanians the wrong amendment. The PA Legislature is the most expensive in the United States,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

New omicron COVID-19 booster shots available in Washington state

(The Center Square) – Updated COVID-19 booster shots are now available in Washington state following authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as well as recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunizations Practices and the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maine's Internet privacy law survives court challenge

(The Center Square) – Maine has won a court battle over a three-year-old law barring internet service providers from disclosing or selling customers’ personal information without permission. A bill signed into law by Gov. Janet Mills in 2019 limits the ability of internet providers operating in Maine to...
MAINE STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

GAF plans $146M roofing material plant in Georgia, but taxpayer incentives remain unknown

(The Center Square) — A roofing and waterproofing manufacturer plans to invest $146 million over the next six years in a new manufacturing facility in Lowndes County. GAF Materials intends to create 135 new jobs with the new facility, increasing the company’s thermoplastic polyolefin roofing manufacturing capacity. GAF employs more than 225 Georgians at its Savannah, Statesboro and Cumming manufacturing plants.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

