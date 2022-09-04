ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia football: How UGA transfers performed in Week 1

Whether it is due to coaching changes, a desire for increased playing time, or just a need for a fresh start, every college football team has players who transfer and Georgia is no different. Georgia has over two dozen former players competing elsewhere across the college football landscape this season.
Lake Oswego Review

Evanson: Oregon football falls flat on big stage, again

Ducks have been outscored 109-6 in the first half of their last four losses, all against quality competition.Well, that was ugly. The Oregon Ducks traveled 3,000 miles Saturday with a new coach, some new players, and a new scheme in an effort to reinvigorate a fanbase still digging out from beneath the rubble of what was left from the 2021 season. But what was meant to inspire only further deflated a program seemingly still punch-drunk from three embarrassing defeats to end last year's campaign. 28-3. 30-3. 23-0. 28-0. Those are the halftime scores of Oregon's last four losses, all of...
247Sports

Wide receiver Caleb Chapman dealing with early season injury

The Oregon Ducks were without a few players for their week one game against the Georgia Bulldogs last week, and one of those players was senior wide receiver Caleb Chapman. The Texas A&M transfer didn't suit up for the game, and ahead of Oregon's week two opponent Eastern Washington we learned why.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Peter Burns, Chris Doering take their turns singing Georgia's praises

There were a lot of noteworthy results in the college football world Saturday, but the game that most analysts continue talking about is Georgia’s 49-3 thrashing off Oregon. That the Bulldogs won the game certainly wasn’t a surprise, but the dominance they showed on both sides of the ball in winning was unexpected for many.
247Sports

Fresno State vs Oregon State betting line: Pick'em

The Fresno State Bulldogs are gearing up for their big matchup versus Oregon State on Saturday. When it comes to the betting line on the game, it has been one of the most conflicted of the week within Las Vegas Sportsbooks. Caesars Sportsbook opened with a picke'm line, meaning neither...
TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
247Sports

WATCH: Trent Bray, James Rawls, and Kitan Oladapo Preview Fresno State

Throughout every football game week at Oregon State, a variety of offensive and defensive players and coaches are made available to the media for interviews. At these press conferences, the team members field questions regarding their past performances and upcoming matchups. Wednesdays provide an opportunity to speak with representatives on...
accesswdun.com

Hall planners recommend approval of large Price Road subdivision

The Hall County Planning Commission recommended approval Tuesday for a large residential development on Price Road near Thompson Bridge Road. The developers, Rochester and Associates, are looking to rezone more than 60 acres of land on the north side of Price Road to Planned Residential Development. Their plans are to build more than 200 residential units with the current proposal showing 60 detached single-family homes and just over 140townhomes.
247Sports

247Sports

