Suspect in Canada stabbing spree dies soon after arrest
TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The suspect sought by Canadian authorities in a weekend stabbing spree that killed 10 people in and around an indigenous reserve was arrested on Wednesday, then lapsed into unexplained "medical distress" and died soon after at a hospital, police said.
"This can't be real": Deputy says suspect impersonated officer, pulled him over
A man pretending to be a police officer was reportedly targeting people in Brighton. He tried to pull over an off-duty police officer and was promptly arrested and later identified as Jose Flores Ortiz. Now the officer is talking about that experience. It happened on Saturday on Interstate 76 near Bromley Lane. Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla was off duty and driving on the interstate when another car caught his attention."I noticed a vehicle -- a Dodge Durango with racing stripes -- immediately get really close to the back of my truck," said Abdulla.When Abdulla saw a strip of LED...
Police release details of how body of Eliza Fletcher was found
Law enforcement officials found "tire marks" and later detected an "odor of decay" while searching for Eliza Fletcher, according to an affidavit. Fletcher went missing last Friday and was later found dead by authorities Monday after officials traced the tire marks and odor of decay to a driveway in Tennessee where her body was discovered, Fox News reported.
Video shows LAPD officer wrestling with teenager who was filming arrest at police-sponsored movie showing
LAPD officers were recorded arresting a young volunteer at an event sponsored by the department. Robert Cortez, 19, was detained by LAPD at a recent movie night organized by the Los Angeles City Hall, the Harbor City Council, and the department, Insider reported. Mr Cortez, who was reportedly helping set up chairs at the scene, pulled out his phone to film how officers carried out the arrest of his friend. The footage recorded by Mr Cortez shows one of the officers seemingly aiming at Mr Cortez’s arm when he approaches the sidewalk where his friend was being handcuffed. In another...
