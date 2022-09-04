Read full article on original website
Harry And Meghan Fly To Germany On Taxpayer-Funded Luftwaffe Jet
So much for my prediction that Harry and Meghan would fly on British Airways. Instead, the Sussexes were treated to a ride on a taxpayer-funded German Luftwaffe jet used for high-ranking government officials. Harry And Meghan Utilize Luftwaffe Jet For Düsseldorf Trip. Harry and Meghan spent the day in...
Bellissimo: Air Dolomiti Adds Espresso Machines Onboard
I love flying and I love espresso…and news today from Air Dolomiti makes me smile. The Italian carrier, part of Lufthansa Group, is adding espresso machines onboard and will serve illy espresso. Air Dolomiti Adds Espresso Machines, Illy Coffee Onboard. Air Dolomiti will add espresso machines to its fleet...
United Airlines Threatens To Leave JFK If FAA Does Not Grant More Slots
United Airlines has warned that it will suspend service to New York (JFK) at the end of October if the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not allocate it additional slots. Ultimatum From United Airlines To FAA: More JFK Slots Or We Suspend Service. A year and a half after...
Unauthorized Access to Technology Systems of InterContinental Hotels Group
If you have been experiencing problems or issues accessing any official Internet web site of InterContinental Hotels Group Public Limited Company over the past couple of days or so, the reason is because of unauthorized access to the technology systems of the multinational lodging company. Unauthorized Access to Technology Systems...
