Review: Lufthansa First Class Lounge Munich (Terminal 2)

The “old” Lufthansa first class lounge in Munich (MUC) still earns a poistive review and represents an essential element of the first class product. Lufthansa Munich First Class Lounge Review (Terminal 2) I first visited this lounge in December 2010, located in Terminal 2 near gates G21 and...
My Odd United Airlines Flight To Honolulu

I realize that meal service is not really a selling point for most flying on United Airlines right now, but I could not figure out why such an otherwise wonderful crew would choose such an odd time to serve a “pre-arrival” meal on my flight to Honolulu. Odd...
Bellissimo: Air Dolomiti Adds Espresso Machines Onboard

I love flying and I love espresso…and news today from Air Dolomiti makes me smile. The Italian carrier, part of Lufthansa Group, is adding espresso machines onboard and will serve illy espresso. Air Dolomiti Adds Espresso Machines, Illy Coffee Onboard. Air Dolomiti will add espresso machines to its fleet...
