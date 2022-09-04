ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

Wbaltv.com

Man dead, woman injured in separate shootings in west Baltimore

A man is dead and a woman was injured late Wednesday morning in separate shooting in west Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 11:30 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Longwood Street, where a man was shot multiple times in the upper body. He died at the scene.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Police Investigating Fatal Collision In P.G. County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision involving a bicyclist in Fort Washington. The deceased rider is 31-year-old Kaleab Yehenew of Oxon Hill. On September 1, 2022, at approximately 11:10 pm, officers responded to Indian Head Highway near Fort Washington Road...
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
fox5dc.com

1 dead after tractor-trailer rear-ends another in Howard County: police

LAUREL, Md. - Authorities say a tractor trailer driver is dead after rear-ending a parked tractor-trailer early Wednesday morning in Howard County. The crash happened along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 south of Gorman Road in the Laurel area. According to investigators, a red tractor-trailer driven by 63-year-old Jonathan...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Fatal crash on I-95 in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police are investigating a crash in Howard County, according to a report. At around 4:40 a.m., Wednesday, September 7, state troopers responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash. On Northbound Interstate 95 in Laurel, a red tractor-trailer rear-ended a parked tractor trailer on the right shoulder. […]
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 alarm fire damages Frederick flooring store

FREDERICK, Md. - A flooring store in Frederick was damaged by fire early Wednesday morning. Authorities say the two-alarm fire was reported around 2:20 a.m. at Potomac Tile & Carpet in the 900 block of N. East Street. Crews worked to keep the blaze from spreading to other buildings in...
FREDERICK, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Woman dies in early morning Baltimore fire, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman died during a fire on N. Monroe Street in Baltimore on Tuesday morning. Officials say firefighters responded to the fire after 7:30AM, in the 1100 block of N. Monroe Street. As firefighters entered and extinguished the fire, they located an adult woman on the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 men wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two men were wounded in separate shootings in East Baltimore Tuesday, city police said. Around 11:30 a.m., officers on patrol in the 3400 block of East Baltimore Street near Highlandtown responded to a shooting report. On the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the legs.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man arrested and charged in connection to August shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore police department announced the arrest of a man in reference to an August shooting in South Baltimore. 62-year-old Bobby Trujillo, of Baltimore, was arrested after police believe he shot 66-year-old man on August 29, 2022. According to police, just after 9 a.m. police were...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

14-year-old boy shot after Baltimore County football game identified as Travis Slaughter

BALTIMORE -- The 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed following a football game in Baltimore County has been identified as Travis Slaughter, according to authorities.Baltimore County police made public the identity of the boy on Tuesday.Slaughter was shot alongside another teenager near Washington Avenue and Liberty Road around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, police said.The shooting happened after Milford Mill Academy's home football game win against Franklin High School, according to Sgt. Gladys Brown.   Both teens were taken to an area hospital. Shortly after arriving, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by medical personnel, according to authorities.The other teenager survived his injuries, police said.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside

BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Glen Arm, Middle River, White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating an arson and three burglaries that were reported over the past week. At around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, individuals entered a location in the 7100-block of Marshy Point Road in Middle River (21220) and cut the latches off of the shipping containers. The suspects did not take anything.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Daily Voice

What We Know About Injured Man Found Near BWI Marshall Airport

Maryland Transportation Authority Police detectives are investigating the circumstances of potentially suspicious injuries a man sustained before he was found in a roadway near the BWI Marshall Airport. Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 an MDTA police officer assigned to the BWI Marshall Airport Detachment was on patrol...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Owners of Home Where Two Maryland Sisters Tragically Died in a Fire Last Month Face 58 Building Code Violations

Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, both of Potomac, were killed in an early morning house fire in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac in August. The sisters, who are both graduates of The Holton Arms School in Bethesda, were vacationing with family, according to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Town Police Department. The owners of the home the Wiener family was renting now face 58 building code violations, according to a Daily Mail report.
POTOMAC, MD
Daily Voice

Human Remains Found In Backyard Of West Baltimore Home, Police Say

Human remains were found in the overgrowth in a backyard of a West Baltimore home after months of complaints of a "putrid" smell, reports CBS Baltimore. The owner was clearing overgrowth when they found the remains in the backyard of the property in the 1700 block of W. Lexington Street, which neighbors say had been causing an odor that they had reported to the city "countless times" for months, continues the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD

