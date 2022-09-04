Read full article on original website
Video: Amid blazing heat wave, freak storm batters California city
Amid the record-breaking temperatures throughout the Bay Area and the state during this prolonged heat wave, there was an interlude of truly wild weather in one part of Southern California on Sunday. In Santa Clarita, a city located about 30 miles northwest of Los Angeles, residents were baking in 110 degree weather mid-afternoon on Sunday when a surprise thunderstorm rolled in, stunning residents with thunder, driving rains and 60 mph winds. Santa Clarita, California after hitting near 110F this afternoon was just hit by a hellacious severe thunderstorm bringing 60 mph wind gusts, hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Incredible swings in weather in SoCal. 🎥 @ChristyRN_ pic.twitter.com/oWQCBLeff4 A video by a Santa Clarita resident captured the storm’s intensity as it showed her backyard being battered by as the wind-driven rain slammed her patio furniture and blew it into her swimming pool.
Pipe repair forces ban on watering in some LA County areas
BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — A 15-day ban on outdoor watering went into effect Tuesday in parts of Los Angeles County so that repairs can be made to a major pipeline that delivers Colorado River water to seven cities and four local water districts. The ban, including drip watering and...
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
Emmy Winner Adam Blackstone Wants to Take the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show With Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre on the Road
For years he has been the musical mastermind behind live shows for Justin Timberlake, Rihanna, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Maroon 5 and Eminem. This weekend, he picked up an Emmy Award for outstanding music direction for his work on “The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent.” And just last week, he kicked off a residency, “The Legacy Experience,” at new Los Angeles music venue the Sun Rose.
