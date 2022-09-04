Companhia Paranaense De Energia, And Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund, And Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
S.Korea central bank says stabilising prices quickly better for long-term growth
SEOUL, Sept 8 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Thursday it was better for long-term growth to stabilise prices quickly as it gave insight into its decision for an unusually large rate hike in July in its quarterly monetary policy report.
