REV Group, Inc., announces the promotion of Brian Stout to Vice President and General Manager of Midwest Automotive Designs, LLC. Stout has worked in various operational roles at Midwest Automotive Designs for the past ten years, serving as the Director of Operations for the last three years. He will report to Mike Lanciotti, President, REV Recreation Segment.

