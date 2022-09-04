Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
Nick Saban Shares Thoughts on Texas Ahead of First Road Game
Saban gave his take on Bijan Robinson and the Longhorns' offense.
Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday
Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
While Texas Preps For The Goliath of Alabama, Mack Brown Makes History In Atlanta
The Texas Longhorns will play host to Alabama on Saturday in a rematch of the 2009 BCS National Championship Game. Alabama prevailed over Texas in the infamous "Colt got hurt" game, which now has about a dozen nicknames for it. The Longhorns and Tide have yet to run it back...
How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time
Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
Alabama’s Grim History with Texas
Alabama and Texas face off for the tenth time in a series that has been very one-sided. Most people remember Alabama's, 37-21, victory over Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship game, but the Longhorns have historically dominated the Tide. Texas defeated Alabama in the first four matchups (1902, 1915,...
Alabama Football: Supposed to be ‘huge’ Texas game isn’t
Not since the 2009 BCS National Championship game has an Alabama football team squared off against the Texas Longhorns. That game was huge because it was a title game, but not because the two teams were an even match. Leading up to Saturday morning in Austin, some are claiming the...
Golf Channel
Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas
Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
This Central Texas College Was Named #1 Party School in the State
If the party is just as important to you as the education, look no further than right down the road. One particular Central Texas college was picked as the number one party school in the Lone Star State. Sometimes a quality education comes with a hangover. University of Texas. With...
Alabama Superfan Partners with YETI for Tailgate Event at Bama v Texas
The Alabama Crimson Tide makes the trip to Austin, TX this weekend to take on the Texas Longhorns in a battle of two of college football's heavyweights. Though Bama fans will have to travel if they hope to watch their team in person, one Crimson Tide superfan has partnered with YETI to bring Alabama to Austin.
ESPN
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian not concerned whether Alabama showdown defines Longhorns program
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian knows the college football world is focused on the Longhorns facing No. 1 Alabama on Saturday, with two of the sport's biggest brand names facing off for just the 10th time in history. But Sarkisian also is cautioning his team not to get too distracted by...
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama's Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Texas this weekend, per report
Top-ranked Alabama heads to Austin, Texas, on Saturday for a showdown with the Texas Longhorns. The Crimson Tide will do so, however, without the support of their marching band, the Million Dollar Band. The Million Dollar Band has apparently decided against making the trip based on the seating arrangements that...
Longhorns Announce Two New Members of David Pierce's Staff
Cameron Rupp and Chris Gordon are set to join Pierce's staff in 2023.
Pat McAfee to Join ESPN’s College GameDay
The charismatic host of The Pat McAfee Show is officially joining the College GameDay crew. Sports analyst and WWE SmackDown commentator, Pat McAfee, will be in Austin, Texas this week to make his ESPN College GameDay debut. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN and will be a full-time member of the show alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso.
