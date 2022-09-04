ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tide 100.9 FM

Family Rivalry Set to Take Place on Saturday

Austin, Texas is the sight of a huge game on Saturday, but this matchup will mean everything and then some for a certain family. Twin brothers Tommy and James Brockermeyer are set to face off against their older brother Luke Brockermeyer on the field. Tommy and James are both redshirt freshman at Alabama, while Luke is a senior at Texas.
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday

The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
FanSided

How to watch Texas football vs. Alabama: TV, stream, game time

Game week has arrived for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program against his former boss, legendary head coach Nick Saban and the No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas is set to host the reigning National Champion-runner up Alabama at home for the first meeting between these two teams since the 2010 BCS National Championship Game.
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama's Grim History with Texas

Alabama and Texas face off for the tenth time in a series that has been very one-sided. Most people remember Alabama's, 37-21, victory over Texas in the 2010 BCS National Championship game, but the Longhorns have historically dominated the Tide. Texas defeated Alabama in the first four matchups (1902, 1915,...
Golf Channel

Alabama-Texas: Jordan Spieth says 52-0, yet to wager with Justin Thomas

Jordan Spieth thinks so, saying in a promotional video for FanDuel that he believes the Longhorns football team will beat No. 1 Alabama, 52-0, on Saturday. (Yes, we know that's not really his prediction.) But according to Justin Thomas, aka Spieth’s Good Buddy, Spieth, a UT alum, has yet to...
Tide 100.9 FM

Pat McAfee to Join ESPN's College GameDay

The charismatic host of The Pat McAfee Show is officially joining the College GameDay crew. Sports analyst and WWE SmackDown commentator, Pat McAfee, will be in Austin, Texas this week to make his ESPN College GameDay debut. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN and will be a full-time member of the show alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, and Lee Corso.
Tide 100.9 FM

