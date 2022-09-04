'It takes 100 years for a neighborhood to look this good'. KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Five historic homes and one historic stone chapel, will open their doors for tours during the biennial Hyde Park Historic Homes Tour. The Tour hosted by The Hyde Park Neighborhood Association (HPNA) will be held Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

