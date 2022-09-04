Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Addresses Cody Bellinger’s Struggles
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a strong start to the season, with a .915 OPS in his first 15 games. It’s basically been all downhill since then, with a batting line of .188/.251/.353 (.604 OPS) since April 24. It’s been even worse lately, as Bellinger is batting .125/.234/.214 (.449 OPS) in his last 18 games dating back to August 14.
Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett
Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
MLB・
Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive
During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo
The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
MLB・
NBC Sports
What we learned as Muncy powers Dodgers past Giants
LOS ANGELES -- The Giants actually have had decent success in bullpen games, but they do have a big problem, other than the stress they put on your relievers. You are relying on every guy who comes out of the pen to be good that night, and on Tuesday, a key member of the plan wasn't.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade
Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Calls for Yankees to bench Isiah Kiner-Falefa reach boiling point after latest miscues
We like to think Isiah Kiner-Falefa knows that every time he botches a routine play, Oswald Peraza is one step closer to taking his job. But you wouldn’t know that based on Kiner-Falefa’s performance over the last few weeks … and you wouldn’t know it based on New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone’s continued support of the everyday shortstop.
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race
The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
WATCH: Grown Man Steals Baseball from Young Woman in Cubs' Bleachers
A young woman at the Chicago Cubs game Tuesday night was cheering for former Cubs centerfielder Albert Almora Jr. in his return to Wrigley Field. Almora, now a member of the Cincinnati Reds, attempted to throw a ball to her, and a grown man took it from her.
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury
The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: Ryan Pepiot’s Struggles Leave Six-Man Rotation in Question
With an insurmountable lead in the NL West and a comfortable lead for best record in baseball, the Dodgers and Dave Roberts have planned at various times to employ a six-man rotation over the final month or so of the season. The rotation of Tony Gonsolin, Julio Urias, Tyler Anderson,...
NBC Sports
Report: Warriors working out notable vets to fill camp roster
The Warriors reportedly are looking to add a veteran to their training camp roster. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that veterans Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among the free agents who will work out for Golden State this week.
Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
