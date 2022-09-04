ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Alex Rodriguez single again, splits with Kathryne Padgett

Alex Rodriguez is single again. The former Yankees slugger has split with Texas-based Kathryne “Kat” Padgett, sources exclusively tell us. An insider says the two are still friendly, telling Page Six, “They’re good friends – they’re just each single. They broke up, but they’re super tight. It’s all good.” A source says that since the split, “Alex is having fun and hanging out with his family.” He was seen at a University of Miami football game on Saturday with one of his daughters. A-Rod also hinted he is now solo when he posted a picture of a meal in front of a TV on Instagram...
Yardbarker

Yankees TV broadcast mistakenly gives 'condolences' for New York sports journalist who's still alive

During Sunday's television broadcast of the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays game on the YES Network, Michael Kay -- the longtime voice of the "Bronx Bombers" -- made an announcement that a "40-year fixture" in the area sports scene, Bob Trainor had passed away. Kay followed with a touching tribute to Trainor and offered condolences to "Bob's family and friends."
ClutchPoints

Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo

The New York Yankees are promoting Ronald Guzman to the big league club, per Marly Rivera. Although this is good news for Guzman, it is not a good sign for Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo had missed 4 games in a row but was listed as day-to-day. But Guzman’s promotion likely signals an IL trip for Rizzo. […] The post Yankees potential move doesn’t bode well for Anthony Rizzo appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com

William Contreras absent for Braves Wednesday afternoon

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against left-hander Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics. Contreras went 0-for-2 with a run, an RBI, two walks, and a strikeout in Tuesday's contest. Travis d'Arnaud will catch for Spencer Strider and hit fifth while Ronald Acuna works as the Braves' designated hitter again.
NBC Sports

What we learned as Muncy powers Dodgers past Giants

LOS ANGELES -- The Giants actually have had decent success in bullpen games, but they do have a big problem, other than the stress they put on your relievers. You are relying on every guy who comes out of the pen to be good that night, and on Tuesday, a key member of the plan wasn't.
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 5, Twins 2: Judge joined by surprise guests in home run parade

Ball go far, team go far. That has been the mantra of the Yankees in recent seasons, and that’s how they drew it up today. Courtesy of a trio of home runs from Aaron Judge, Marwin Gonzalez, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, the Yankees held off the Minnesota Twins, 5-2, for their second-straight win.
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Eliminate Giants From NL West Division Race

The Los Angeles Dodgers bounced back from losing to the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium for the first time this season with a 6-3 win to set the stage for a rubber match on Wednesday afternoon. And with their win, the Dodgers eliminated the Giants from potentially repeating as...
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
ClutchPoints

Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury

The New York Mets are in a pickle when it comes to ace right-hander Max Scherzer, who is dealing with left side fatigue. Amid concerns of an injury, here are the three courses of action the Mets are currently mulling regarding Scherzer, as reported by Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. Buck Showalter said the Mets […] The post Mets mulling 3 Max Scherzer options amid injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors working out notable vets to fill camp roster

The Warriors reportedly are looking to add a veteran to their training camp roster. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that veterans Ben McLemore, Elfrid Payton, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Kenneth Faried are among the free agents who will work out for Golden State this week.
The Spun

Steelers Have Signed Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers finalized their practice squad on Monday morning. They got to 16 players after they signed safety Andrew Adams, cornerback Josh Jackson, and linebacker Delontae Scott. The most significant player from this list is Jackson. He is a former Green Bay Packers second-round pick and played three seasons...
NBC Sports

Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut

It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers’ preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco’s 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
