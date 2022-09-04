Read full article on original website
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
The Verge
Jaws is a box office hit again, 47 years after it first hit theaters
This Saturday was dubbed “National Cinema Day,” in which theaters around the US cut their ticket prices to $3 in an effort to keep bringing people back to the movie theater. And it worked! More than 8.1 million people went to the movies on Saturday, Variety found, compared to 1 million the day before and 1.7 million the day after. National Cinema Day brought the biggest crowds to theaters of any day in 2022, which leads to one inevitable conclusion: people will go to movies when movies only cost three bucks. Who knew!
Collider
What Happened to James Cameron’s Failed 'Spider-Man' Movie?
There are a lot of Spider-Man movies floating around. Everyone from Sam Raimi to Jon Watts to Phil Lord & Chris Miller, among others, have put their respective stamps on this web-crawling superhero. Having now gone through several live-action incarnations and even an animated interpretation of his multiverse, it sometimes feels like any potential Spider-Man movie just gets green-lit without question. But in a radically different era for superhero fare, that most certainly wasn’t the case. Back when Hollywood was struggling to crack the code on what to do with feature-length adaptations of Marvel Comics characters, a Spider-Man movie from director James Cameron still couldn’t become a reality.
ComicBook
Top Gun: Maverick Crosses $700 Million at the Box Office
Top Gun: Maverick is a force to be reckoned with. The Tom Cruise movie previously passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and quickly became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. Just this week, the movie's digital release became the top week-one title of all time. Unsurprisingly, Maverick has been crowned the movie of the summer, and it just hit yet another milestone. The movie has officially passed $700 million at the domestic box office.
Spidey tops box office while Cinema Day draws millions
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has swung back on top of the box office during a holiday weekend where American theaters aimed to lure moviegoers with discounted $3 tickets. The first “National Cinema Day” nationwide promotion became the highest-attended day of the year, drawing an estimated 8.1 million moviegoers on Saturday, according to The Cinema Foundation. The one-day event – offered on more than 30,000 screens and held in more than 3,000 theaters, including major chains AMC and Regal Cinemas – collected preliminary box office returns of $24.3 million, according to data firm Comscore. National Cinema...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes 5th Highest-Grossing Domestic Film Ever
As summer comes to a close, Top Gun: Maverick continues breaking records across the board, with the new claim-to-fame as the 5th highest-grossing domestic film of all time. The film has already solidified itself at the top of the list as Tom Cruise's highest-grossing film of his impressive career, and it has claimed the title as the #1 film of 2022. It stole a coveted spot in box office history from Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War last month and audiences are feeling the need for speed and are making repeat trips to enjoy this high-octane, feel-good sequel that strikes at the heart of what moviegoers want to see.
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 actresses who can play Gwen Stacy in the MCU
Spider-Man: No Way Home gave the MCU quite the revamp. Since the movie ended with no one remembering that Peter Parker is Spider-Man or remembering Peter Parker at all, Spidey’s story has a fresh start. What could that mean for the MCU? Peter’s had quite a bit of love interests in the comics, so it’s only fair that MJ has some competition. The top choice for the next Spidey character to enter the MCU is Gwen Stacy.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
CNBC
National Cinema Day: Here's how to get your $3 movie tickets at AMC, Regal and other theaters across the U.S.
The nation's theater chains want you to spend a day at the movies this weekend. More than 3,000 theaters will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3. Theaters will be selling tickets for every movie — including more expensive formats like IMAX and 3D...
National Cinema Day: Here Are Three Films To Check Out On $3 Movie Day
This weekend, AMC and Regal theaters will celebrate National Cinema Day. In honor of the hardworking men, women and non-binary folks that push the film industry forward day by day, AMC and Regal will offer $3 movie tickets on Saturday, September 3, 2022. That’s right! You read that last sentence correctly. On Saturday, moviegoers can check out some of the summer’s biggest films for the low price of $3. With that said, theaters have struggled to pull in moviegoers since COVID-19 struck the U.S. Therefore, this may be the first time in a while that many people have returned to the theater. Doing what we do best here at Def Pen, here are three films we suggest you check out for the affordable price of $3 on September 3, 2022. Happy National Cinema Day!
Black Adam Star's New Netflix Show Is Killing It On Rotten Tomatoes
Mo Amer, who created and stars in his own Netflix series, Mo, is getting great reviews from critics and audiences alike.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
Labor Day Box Office Shakeup: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is #1, ‘Spider-Man’ #3
“Top Gun: Maverick” (Paramount) regained the #1 position at the Labor Day weekend box office. In fact, as we suggested in our Sunday recap, the top four look to appear to be in a completely new order. Normally, Sunday results are easily projected from Friday-Saturday numbers, but the $3 National Cinema Day promotion meant no one was certain which films benefited most from the low prices. The new order is “Top Gun: Maverick” #1, “Bullet Train” (Sony) #2 (was #4), “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (Sony) #3 (was #1), “DC League of Pets” (Warner Bros.) #4 (was #3). Exact figures and confirmation of...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Captain America star's Netflix war movie
All Quiet on the Western Front is getting a new film adaptation for Netflix, and the first trailer for it has just dropped. The novel, written by Erich Maria Remarque and originally published in 1929, tells the story of a group of young Germans who enlist in World War I after being captivated by the patriotic slogans.
digitalspy.com
Top Gun: Maverick has set yet another box-office record
The success of Top Gun: Maverick continues soaring as the legacy sequel has just smashed another record. Following a huge box-office debut earlier in the year, the latest Tom Cruise movie has become the only film to have topped the chart on both Memorial Day and Labor Day – celebrated on the first Monday of September – in the US.
How to get a $3 movie ticket this weekend
Movie fans are in for a treat as a new holiday, “National Cinema Day,” will see a significant number of American movie theaters offering tickets for just $3 to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters during a slower time at the box office.
Complex
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Returns to No. 1 at Box Office, Surpasses ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Film Ever
Top Gun: Maverick—which has now been in theaters for over three months—continued its box office dominance over the weekend, all while simultaneously doing the same on VOD. Indeed, per the latest Box Office Mojo update, the Tom Cruise-led critical and commercial juggernaut is now the fifth-highest grossing film in domestic box office history at more than $701 million. The latest box office push for director Joseph Kosinski’s film, which also saw it return to the top spot at the box office for the holiday weekend, was enough to push it past 2018’s Black Panther, which stands at just over $700 million in total domestic box office gross during its run.
CNET
'Morbius' Is Now Streaming on Netflix, 5 Months After It Hit Theaters
Morbius, a spinoff from the Spider-Man universe of live-action films, hit theaters way back in April. And even though lots of movies are making their way to streaming services faster than they did before the pandemic, that isn't the case for Sony-distributed movies like Morbius, which took five months to start streaming in September.
