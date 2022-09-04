Read full article on original website
AEW Star Reportedly Released
Recently there’s been a lot of talk about backstage drama in All Elite Wrestling, and it was recently reported that Malakai Black had requested his release. Originally it was reported that his release request was not granted, but now Fightful Select is reporting that Black is effectively done with AEW for now.
Chris Jericho Predicts Top AEW Heel Will Turn Face Soon
On Sunday night the annual AEW All Out pay-per-view aired live from Chicago and it was an action packed show. The event kicked off with the Casino Ladder Match, and Stokely Hathaway’s stable secured the poker chip which was then given to The Joker who was wearing a mask.
Top WWE Stars React To CM Punk’s Backstage Fight In AEW
CM Punk is the talk of the wrestling world at the moment as he took shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page and the AEW EVPs during the post-show media scrum following All Out. It’s also been reported that Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with The Elite after Punk spoke at the post-show media scrum.
Backstage News On Changes To The Internal WWE Roster
In recent weeks fans have seen a number of former WWE Superstars return to the company and several NXT stars have gotten called up as well. Giovanni Vinci joined the WWE main roster over the weekend at Clash at the Castle when Imperium reunited, and now PWInsider is reporting that Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser are now listed as a tag team on the SmackDown roster internally.
Triple H Reveals Nixed Plans For Him At WrestleMania 38
It’s been an interesting year for Triple H as he’s gone through a series of major life events. It was announced last year that he had to undergo emergency surgery do to a cardiac event, and a few months ago he officially announced his retirement from in-ring competition.
More Details On Backstage Fight Between CM Punk And The Young Bucks At AEW All Out
CM Punk became a two time AEW World Champion on Sunday night when he defeated Jon Moxley in the main event at All Out, but it’s what happened after the show that really got people talking. Punk took several shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page and the AEW EVPs during the post-show media scrum which reportedly led to an altercation involving CM Punk and The Young Bucks.
New AEW Trios Champions Crowned On AEW Dynamite
On Sunday night The Elite defeated Adam Page and The Dark Order at All Out to become the first ever AEW Trios Champions. However, The Elite were later involved in a backstage altercation with CM Punk and Ace Steel, and Tony Khan announced this week on Dynamite that the AEW Trios Championship and AEW World Championship had been vacated.
Update On CM Punk Possibly Getting Fired, Top AEW Stars Reportedly Suspended
CM Punk held nothing back during the All Out post-show media scrum when he fired several shots at names such as Colt Cabana, Adam Page, MJF and The Elite. Following the press conference CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and now everyone is waiting to see who will be punished and what the punishment will be.
Former AEW Star Challenges CM Punk To MMA Fight
CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world recently as the former AEW World Champion and Ace Steel were reportedly involved in a physical altercation with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega following the All Out post-show media scrum. It seems that everyone is talking about CM Punk...
AEW Reportedly Dealing With Pending Legal Issues Following Backstage Fight Involving CM Punk
Over the weekend CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and then he ripped into Colt Cabana, Adam Page and the AEW EVPs during the All Out post-show media scrum. It was later reported that CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite got into a backstage altercation where Punk allegedly threw punches at Matt Jackson, and Steel allegedly attacked Nick Jackson with a chair.
Becky Lynch Reveals Why Triple H Wanted To Turn Her Face
Becky Lynch made her triumphant return to WWE last year at the SummerSlam premium live event, and it didn’t take long for Becky to turn heel. She’s been heel ever since, but after she lost a title match to Bianca Belair at SummerSlam this year she showed respect to Belair and turned face in the process.
Backstage Heat On CM Punk Is Reportedly “Unreal”
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship when he defeated Jon Moxley in the All Out main event, and MJF made his big return shortly after. However, both of these events have been overshadowed by the comments Punk made at the post-show media scrum where he took shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page, MJF and the AEW EVPs.
Seth Rollins Reveals When Cody Rhodes’ Return To WWE Was Finalized
Earlier this year Cody Rhodes announced that he was parting ways with AEW and immediately the wrestling world started talking about a possible WWE return for the American Nightmare. Rumors of a match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania started making the rounds, and WWE teased the match on television with some subtle hints.
Update On CM Punk’s Status For AEW Dynamite Following Backstage Fight
The AEW All Out pay-per-view as an action packed show, but the action didn’t stop after All Out came to an end. CM Punk proceeded to fire major shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page and the AEW EVPs during the post-show media scrum, and it appears that his comments caught the attention of The Elite.
Major Update On CM Punk’s Injury Status, Plans For The AEW World Title
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship for the second time in his career on Sunday night when he defeated Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view. Unfortunately for CM Punk it appears that he suffered an injury in the process. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer is reporting that...
Update On Plans For Braun Strowman Following WWE Return
Recently it’s been rumored that Braun Strowman could be making his way back to WWE, and on Monday night Strowman showed up on Raw and decimated several wrestlers. The Monster Among Men then did a brief backstage interview where he declared that he would be appearing on SmackDown this week.
Details On AEW’s Reaction To CM Punk’s Backstage Fight, Punk Possibly Getting Fired
CM Punk has been the talk of the wrestling world over the last few days as he took several shots at Colt Cabana, Adam Page and The Elite during the post-show media scrum following All Out. It was also reported that Punk and Ace Steel got into a physical altercation with The Elite after Punk finished speaking at the post-show media scrum.
The Judgement Day Gets A New Member On WWE Raw
This week on Raw, Edge made his way down to the ring and he called out Dominik Mysterio, but Rey came out instead. Rey begged Edge not to do this, but Edge said Dominik is old enough to stand by his own actions, and he called him out again. Rhea...
Possible Spoiler On Major Return On WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Clash at the Castle, and it was recently reported that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is expected to be at the show. Now Fightful Select is reporting that there’s set to be an angle...
