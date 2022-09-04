CM Punk held nothing back during the All Out post-show media scrum when he fired several shots at names such as Colt Cabana, Adam Page, MJF and The Elite. Following the press conference CM Punk and Ace Steel were involved in a physical altercation with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks and now everyone is waiting to see who will be punished and what the punishment will be.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO